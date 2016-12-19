Democrats & Liberals Archives

Higher Education Dilemmas to Continue under a Trump Presidency

The state of higher education has been in flux for many years. The introduction of new technologies, coupled with increased cost of tuition, and economic financial strain have rapidly changed the university climate. Not only have teachers, staff, and administration had to navigate these new changes, but in years to come, they will also have a new battles to fight under president elect Donald Trump.

According to Inside Higher Ed author Jason Connolly, many leaders in higher education expressed concerns about Clinton's proposed policy for free public higher education, but were "more horrified by the prospect of a Trump presidency." It's not hard to see why. Trump frequently labeled college environments as "politically correct" safe spaces, rejected scientific claims of climate change, and has frequently made negative comments about immigrants in the United States, including those who are here to pursue an education.

Despite these concerns, a November 9 statement given by Molly Corbett Broad, president of the American Council on Education, congratulated Trump on his victory and wished him luck dealing with the unique challenges to come both at home and abroad.

"The American Council on Education (ACE) congratulates Donald J. Trump on his election as the nation's 45th president," ACE president Broad stated. "I join more than 4,000 college and university presidents and other higher education leaders across the country in wishing President-elect Trump well as he prepares to embark on his term in January and address the many challenges facing our nation at home and abroad. The entire higher education community looks forward to working with the Trump administration on key issues such as expanding access to educational opportunity, increasing levels of attainment and supporting cutting-edge research and innovation."

Although nobody truly knows what changes will come to effect under Trump's administration, the higher education sphere could become far more tumultuous in years to come. Here are just a few of the many challenges that leaders in education may have to overcome in the next four years.

DACA and the Future of Undocumented Students

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is an American immigration policy started by the Obama Administration in 2012 that allows certain undocumented immigrants who entered the country as minors deferred action for deportation and eligibility for a work permit if a number of requirements are met. As of January 2015, close to 640,000 people had taken advantage of the program. 7,000 new applications and 21,000 renewals are requested on a monthly basis.

This could all change under a Trump presidency. His 'get-tough' stance on illegal immigration was a key part of his platform during the presidential race, meaning that it is well within his prerogative to revoke Obama's directive. By closing the program altogether, Trump would effectively alter the lives of thousands of young people who have spent a majority of their life in the United States.

Some schools are preemptively fighting back against the measure. Arizona State University president Michael Crow released a strongly worded statement last month emphasizing the university's "unchanged" commitment to undocumented students.

"It is based on the core principle set forth in ASU's charter that we are 'measured not by whom we exclude, but rather by whom we include and how they succeed,'" Crow wrote. "This commitment, particularly as it applies to immigrants, honors the vision of Arizona's founders," he wrote. "It is an obligation that ASU takes seriously. And, particularly when it comes to immigrants, it is one that I take personally."

His statements are especially profound given the University's impressive track record with innovation and commitment to minority enrollment. Through targeted programs such as the Global Freshman Academy and the Starbucks Achievement Program, minority enrollment at ASU increased by over 62 percent, meaning over 50 percent of the students enrolled at ASU are minorities.

He later added that if the DACA were to be eliminated, ASU and the community surrounding it will rise to the challenge.

"If students lose the status that makes them eligible for in-state tuition, ASU will convene and engage the community on this issue to seek financial support for the continued study of students at ASU who graduated from Arizona high schools and who are qualified to attend the state universities -- regardless of their immigration status."

Tuition and Student Loan Debt

Rising tuition and student loan debt has been a trending issue in higher education circles for years. Tuition costs have skyrocketed, and student debt is at an all time high. Studies by the College Board confirm that the price of attending a public four-year college has risen 27 percent beyond inflation over the past five years--a trend which has unfortunately been mirrored in community colleges and private universities alike.

As it stands today, American students owe over $1.3 trillion in student loans. New York Times author Susan Dynarski reported earlier this year that an alarming number of borrowers--nearly 7 million people--now feel the impact that comes with defaulting on student loans, and many more are falling behind on their payments, which is a major point of concern.

As I've mentioned in articles past, under a Trump presidency, low income and students who choose to study less in-demand majors may feel the brunt of the impact. New statements from Trump indicate that after graduation, there would be a single student loan repayment plan "12.5 percent of a borrower's' income and suggested borrowers would see their student debt forgiven after 15 years of making full payments--one of the few times Trump has aligned more with Democrats than Republicans.

College Sexual Assault and Campus Safety

In recent years, campus safety has become an incredibly relevant issue for campuses around the country. Despite the advancement of Title IX legislation that protects students from sexual assault, reports of sexual misconduct on college campuses are on the rise, as are the number of school shootings, both of which are issues that educational leaders are doing their best to combat.

In the wake of the Brock Turner rape scandal, schools like Stanford have imposed policies that do not allow students to drink hard alcohol on campus, arguing that by banning hard alcohol, they have adopted "a targeted approach that limits high-risk behavior."

Other schools have turned to what is called "on-campus recovery housing" which pairs students struggling with alcohol and substance abuse with a counselor, all the while living with other students who can relate to their problems.

While there are a number of solutions that have been proposed--with varying success--the election of Donald Trump has impacted students in a number of ways, particularly those who have survived of sexual assault.

Contextually speaking, it's not hard to understand why. Trump was infamously caught bragging about his ability to sexually assault women in tapes obtained by the Washington Post earlier this year. Multiple women have accused him of sexual assault, including his ex-wife Ivana. Yet still, for many, these allegations weren't enough to deter electors for voting for him.

As USA Today: College reports, his victory threw a wrench in the plans for activists and campus offices whose primary aim is to prevent sexual assault. While it remains uncertain what the president elect will do with his position of power, many are worried that Trump's victory sends a message that rape and sexual assault is not a crime to be taken seriously.

For Profit Education

For-profit education came under fire once again this year, as ITT Tech closed its 130 campuses after declaring bankruptcy. It's closure left nearly 35,000 students "up in the air about their future." Given that ITT Tech was one of the oldest and most well-established for-profit colleges, their closure was a devastating blow to students who were looking to make the most of their future.

Though student debt can be forgiven by the federal government, the credits they were working toward will no longer transfer, meaning that for thousands of veterans and low income adults, their progress in obtaining was drastically cut short.

Despite this, however, upon Trump's nomination, stocks in several for-profit agencies rose by over 14 percent in November, indicating that a Trump presidency could prove to be profitable for these institutions.

This is a far cry from the Obama administration's stance on for-profit colleges, where in his second term the administration made serious efforts to shut down colleges who made false career promises and recruited with false promises--not unlike Trump's own university.

Once again, time can only tell what the future of for-profit education holds. But if Trump's past is any indicator, we may see an excess of for-profit institutions preying on minorities, the underemployed, and veterans in years to come.

Having gone through two terms of a progressive Obama administration, many higher education leaders are stepping up to see what actions will need to be taken in order for the higher education sphere to continue providing value for both students and the country at large.

While it's uncertain of what will happen in years to come under new administration, it's clear that many educators around the country are willing to fight the good fight, and continue to provide the best value for their students in uncertain times.