Democrats & Liberals Archives

Higher Education Dilemmas to Continue under a Trump Presidency
The state of higher education has been in flux for many years. The introduction of new technologies, coupled with increased cost of tuition, and economic financial strain have rapidly changed the university climate. Not only have teachers, staff, and administration had to navigate these new changes, but in years to come, they will also have a new battles to fight under president elect Donald Trump.
According to Inside Higher Ed author Jason Connolly, many leaders in higher education expressed concerns about Clinton's proposed policy for free public higher education, but were "more horrified by the prospect of a Trump presidency." It's not hard to see why. Trump frequently labeled college environments as "politically correct" safe spaces, rejected scientific claims of climate change, and has frequently made negative comments about immigrants in the United States, including those who are here to pursue an education.
Despite these concerns, a November 9 statement given by Molly Corbett Broad, president of the American Council on Education, congratulated Trump on his victory and wished him luck dealing with the unique challenges to come both at home and abroad.
"The American Council on Education (ACE) congratulates Donald J. Trump on his election as the nation's 45th president," ACE president Broad stated. "I join more than 4,000 college and university presidents and other higher education leaders across the country in wishing President-elect Trump well as he prepares to embark on his term in January and address the many challenges facing our nation at home and abroad. The entire higher education community looks forward to working with the Trump administration on key issues such as expanding access to educational opportunity, increasing levels of attainment and supporting cutting-edge research and innovation."
Although nobody truly knows what changes will come to effect under Trump's administration, the higher education sphere could become far more tumultuous in years to come. Here are just a few of the many challenges that leaders in education may have to overcome in the next four years.
DACA and the Future of Undocumented Students
Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is an American immigration policy started by the Obama Administration in 2012 that allows certain undocumented immigrants who entered the country as minors deferred action for deportation and eligibility for a work permit if a number of requirements are met. As of January 2015, close to 640,000 people had taken advantage of the program. 7,000 new applications and 21,000 renewals are requested on a monthly basis.
This could all change under a Trump presidency. His 'get-tough' stance on illegal immigration was a key part of his platform during the presidential race, meaning that it is well within his prerogative to revoke Obama's directive. By closing the program altogether, Trump would effectively alter the lives of thousands of young people who have spent a majority of their life in the United States.
Some schools are preemptively fighting back against the measure. Arizona State University president Michael Crow released a strongly worded statement last month emphasizing the university's "unchanged" commitment to undocumented students.
"It is based on the core principle set forth in ASU's charter that we are 'measured not by whom we exclude, but rather by whom we include and how they succeed,'" Crow wrote. "This commitment, particularly as it applies to immigrants, honors the vision of Arizona's founders," he wrote. "It is an obligation that ASU takes seriously. And, particularly when it comes to immigrants, it is one that I take personally."
His statements are especially profound given the University's impressive track record with innovation and commitment to minority enrollment. Through targeted programs such as the Global Freshman Academy and the Starbucks Achievement Program, minority enrollment at ASU increased by over 62 percent, meaning over 50 percent of the students enrolled at ASU are minorities.
He later added that if the DACA were to be eliminated, ASU and the community surrounding it will rise to the challenge.
"If students lose the status that makes them eligible for in-state tuition, ASU will convene and engage the community on this issue to seek financial support for the continued study of students at ASU who graduated from Arizona high schools and who are qualified to attend the state universities -- regardless of their immigration status."
Tuition and Student Loan Debt
Rising tuition and student loan debt has been a trending issue in higher education circles for years. Tuition costs have skyrocketed, and student debt is at an all time high. Studies by the College Board confirm that the price of attending a public four-year college has risen 27 percent beyond inflation over the past five years--a trend which has unfortunately been mirrored in community colleges and private universities alike.
As it stands today, American students owe over $1.3 trillion in student loans. New York Times author Susan Dynarski reported earlier this year that an alarming number of borrowers--nearly 7 million people--now feel the impact that comes with defaulting on student loans, and many more are falling behind on their payments, which is a major point of concern.
As I've mentioned in articles past, under a Trump presidency, low income and students who choose to study less in-demand majors may feel the brunt of the impact. New statements from Trump indicate that after graduation, there would be a single student loan repayment plan "12.5 percent of a borrower's' income and suggested borrowers would see their student debt forgiven after 15 years of making full payments--one of the few times Trump has aligned more with Democrats than Republicans.
College Sexual Assault and Campus Safety
In recent years, campus safety has become an incredibly relevant issue for campuses around the country. Despite the advancement of Title IX legislation that protects students from sexual assault, reports of sexual misconduct on college campuses are on the rise, as are the number of school shootings, both of which are issues that educational leaders are doing their best to combat.
In the wake of the Brock Turner rape scandal, schools like Stanford have imposed policies that do not allow students to drink hard alcohol on campus, arguing that by banning hard alcohol, they have adopted "a targeted approach that limits high-risk behavior."
Other schools have turned to what is called "on-campus recovery housing" which pairs students struggling with alcohol and substance abuse with a counselor, all the while living with other students who can relate to their problems.
While there are a number of solutions that have been proposed--with varying success--the election of Donald Trump has impacted students in a number of ways, particularly those who have survived of sexual assault.
Contextually speaking, it's not hard to understand why. Trump was infamously caught bragging about his ability to sexually assault women in tapes obtained by the Washington Post earlier this year. Multiple women have accused him of sexual assault, including his ex-wife Ivana. Yet still, for many, these allegations weren't enough to deter electors for voting for him.
As USA Today: College reports, his victory threw a wrench in the plans for activists and campus offices whose primary aim is to prevent sexual assault. While it remains uncertain what the president elect will do with his position of power, many are worried that Trump's victory sends a message that rape and sexual assault is not a crime to be taken seriously.
For Profit Education
For-profit education came under fire once again this year, as ITT Tech closed its 130 campuses after declaring bankruptcy. It's closure left nearly 35,000 students "up in the air about their future." Given that ITT Tech was one of the oldest and most well-established for-profit colleges, their closure was a devastating blow to students who were looking to make the most of their future.
Though student debt can be forgiven by the federal government, the credits they were working toward will no longer transfer, meaning that for thousands of veterans and low income adults, their progress in obtaining was drastically cut short.
Despite this, however, upon Trump's nomination, stocks in several for-profit agencies rose by over 14 percent in November, indicating that a Trump presidency could prove to be profitable for these institutions.
This is a far cry from the Obama administration's stance on for-profit colleges, where in his second term the administration made serious efforts to shut down colleges who made false career promises and recruited with false promises--not unlike Trump's own university.
Once again, time can only tell what the future of for-profit education holds. But if Trump's past is any indicator, we may see an excess of for-profit institutions preying on minorities, the underemployed, and veterans in years to come.
Having gone through two terms of a progressive Obama administration, many higher education leaders are stepping up to see what actions will need to be taken in order for the higher education sphere to continue providing value for both students and the country at large.
While it's uncertain of what will happen in years to come under new administration, it's clear that many educators around the country are willing to fight the good fight, and continue to provide the best value for their students in uncertain times.Posted by DanikaK at December 19, 2016 6:10 PM
2007 saw a global economy collapse. Since the recession, states have closed some $425 billion in budget shortfalls. States greatly reduced (about 28%) spending on higher education.
Despite economic recovery, state budgets are being burdened by growing mandatory spending on pensions and health care for retirees and Medicaid for those who qualify.
With many states reluctant to increase taxes, they oversee budgets that must provide for mandatory spending over more generous spending for higher education. As states have cut back, the shortfall must be made up elsewhere such as student loans.
Many forces vie for limited local, state, and national resources. We can not afford everything we may want. Education is among those that have taken the hit for now.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 19, 2016 7:46 PM
Why should taxpayers pay for these bastions of liberalism bent on filling little heads with mush?Posted by: Blaine at December 19, 2016 9:19 PM
There are rules and laws for citizens and non-citizens to attend our colleges. Illegal aliens should not be permitted to attend and definitely should not receive one penny of money.
Take taxpayer money out of the equation and tuition would decrease.
You lessen the seriousness of actual sexual assault when you include looking, sitting and a$$ grabbing. Especially when it’s consensual.
When done right, “for profit education” offers a better value for your money and better prepares you for an actual career.Posted by: kctim at December 20, 2016 9:17 AM
kctim,
Should a person be allowed to start a for profit school if their previous university settled multiple fraud lawsuits for $25 million?
Just trying to get a handle on standards here.
Should a person be allowed to start a for profit university if they have a long history of bankruptcies and lawsuits and failure to pay vendors, a record so bad that NOT ONE American bank will lend them money?Posted by: phx8 at December 20, 2016 11:33 AM
Phx8,
First, you should save your Trump trolling for his supporters.
Second, settling out of court now equals an admission of guilt?
In a supposedly free country, the fact that you can ask “Should a person be allowed to…” with a straight face, shows that you and I have very different ‘standards’ when it comes to individual rights.
You see, I apply them consistently, you however, apply them emotionally and politically.
I see. Settling multiple lawsuits for $25 million over the fraudulent activities of a previous for profit universities should not be a bar for a business owner to start a new one, since the owner was never found guilty.
If it fit your means and goals, would you attend such a university, knowing the owner never admitted guilt but paid $25 million to settle previous lawsuits? If you would not, would you recommend someone else sign up for it? Suppose you knew someone who really wanted to make a lot of money fast, and this university promised to show them the secret for doing that? Would you actively oppose their attending, or simply shrug and say ‘let the buyer beware’?Posted by: phx8 at December 20, 2016 12:13 PM
Phx8,
It is the buyers responsibility to research a business and in choosing whether to use it or not. I don’t care if they use actual facts, or just listen to politically motivated hyperbole, they alone are responsible for their choice.
kctim, you are requiring “personal responsibility “; the left will never agree to that.Posted by: Blaine at December 20, 2016 1:21 PM
I know, Blaine. Personal responsibility is totally incompatible with liberalism, progressivism, socialism etc…, all which encourage and reward dependency. It is what denies them the majority rules democracy they so badly desire.
But if we don’t try to keep the left honest, more and more Americans are going to start believing garbage like this:
https://thinkprogress.org/the-constitution-of-the-united-states-has-failed-797a657eab28#.kvyq3wea6Posted by: kctim at December 20, 2016 2:38 PM
You are correct kctim, but if we were to change the process and elect a president by popular vote, and a republican won; then the left would be calling for us to go back to the electoral vote. Example; Harry Reid and the democrats want to give Obama judges and cabinet members by a simple majority vote. So they did away with the filibuster and instituted the “nuclear option “. But now that Republicans control the senate and Trump is president, they want to go back to the filibuster. The whining, crying 😭, and wringing of hands over Trump’s election, is NOTHING compared to the wailing from democrats when Trump gets his cabinet by a simple majority vote. I have been waiting ever since Reagan for the American people to say “enough” to the failed policies of liberalism. These are exciting times.Posted by: Blaine at December 20, 2016 2:58 PM
Trump’s deposition for that trial is online, both as transcript and video. In case you had any questions…
Whenever someone starts talking about privatization and deregulation, check your wallet, then run for the exits. When cons and grifters control government, the name of the game is privatize profit and socialize loss. The plan is to use your tax dollars and my tax dollars and put them into their own pockets. Vouchers work well for this. Of course, not every private ‘for profit’ school is a con. Most are not. However, there are plenty of dishonest, unscrupulous people like Trump out there, and they will say anything, screw everybody into the ground, line their own pockets, and walk away. Now that the GOP controls Congress, it will be perfect, because Republicans will never investigate fellow Republicans.
The current nominee for Secretary of Education has never attended a public school, never taught in one, and her children have never attended one either. She has no degree in education. She knows nothing about standards and curriculum. Gee. Wonder why she was nominated. Gosh. I just can’t imagine…
Kleptocracy. That is where this is going, and it will be on a scale none of us have ever seen in our lifetime. The Goldman Sachs crew will be in several government positions, and they did NOT make their money helping out people like you or me. They made their money on mortgage derivatives and foreclosures. Remember Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac? These guys are about to make one of the great killings of all time. They want to privatize them. Why? Because a hedge fund manager named John Paulsen bought the stock for pennies on the dollar. He was a big contributor to Trump, and Trump invests in Paulsen’s hedge fund. Privatize FNME and FMAC and BOOM! Everybody wins. Oh wait. No. Trump wins. Paulsen wins. Goldman Sachs wins. Everyone else? Not so much.
It gets even better for the kleptocracy. If the Trump administration and Republican Congress can kill the Dodd-Frank financial regulations and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the sky is the limit for how much they can steal, and no Republican will so much as say ‘boo.’
Yes, these are exciting times all right…Posted by: phx8 at December 20, 2016 3:58 PM
phx8, deregulation of some industries has increased competition and fostered lower costs and better service for many people around the nation.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 20, 2016 4:30 PM
“The plan is to use your tax dollars and my tax dollars and put them into their own pockets”
Then perhaps our huge all controlling centralized government, dependency and excessive taxation, isn’t really the Utopia you guys thought it would be.Posted by: kctim at December 20, 2016 4:34 PM
RF,
“… deregulation of some industries has increased competition and fostered lower costs and better service for many people around the nation.”
Deregulation or technological advances or globalization or investment in research or military spending?
It is never that simple. It depends on the industry and it depends on the people.
In regards to the link by kctim, the same goes for the Constitution. It is only a piece of paper. The world is full of failed Constitutions. The US Constitution has succeeded not because it was perfect- far from it- but because it could be changed and improved over time. And more importantly, people believed in it.
Public education worked because most people agreed the public- meaning everyone- needed to be educated in the first place. Most of what is involved happens on the state and local level, but the federal government oversees the overarching principles, and part of that means EVERYONE has an equal opportunity to obtain an education, even though some students cost more to educate than others.
That is the problem with vouchers. It economically undermines the public education system because ‘for profit’ schools will not accept students that cost more to educate. It results in less opportunity, particularly for students with physical and mental handicaps, more racial segregation, and cultural fragmentation. The rich will do fine- they always do- but the poor will have less and less access.
Throw in the criminal element- the Donald Trumps of the world- and the public can become fish in a barrel for cons and grifters. Sometimes the cons and grifters will get caught. Trump settled for $25 million. Other times, they will not. By donating $25,000 to the campaign of FL AF Pam Bondi, Trump was able to keep that state out of the lawsuits. The donation resulted in a $2,500 IRS fine for Trump because it came from his Foundation and he claimed it was a charitable contribution, but of course, it was not, it was a donation to her campaign. Trump denied even knowing Bondi, but pictures of him at a dinner/fund raiser he hosted in her honor belied that claim.Posted by: phx8 at December 20, 2016 4:52 PM
Bill Clinton came out with yet another excuse for Hillary’s massive defeat. This time it was the fault of angry 😡 white men. Which is silly, but speaking of angry 😡. Has anyone ever seen a happy liberal. If you listen to them, or watch them on video…they are always angry 😡. They are always protesting.Posted by: Blaine at December 20, 2016 5:40 PM
My Leftie Pals are wallowing in pity; and projecting failure for the new congress and president appears to give them some slight solace.
Go ahead my friends…wail away and offer your most dismal hope and desire for our nation.
For me, I am content to judge after something is actually done. I don’t expect miracles. I do expect an attempt to perform as promised.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 20, 2016 6:01 PM
OK…finally a Liberal plan of action to thwart Trump.
Follow Rosie O’Donnell and voice your dissatisfaction, and call on fellow Democrats to stand up and say “NOT MY PRESIDENT.”Posted by: Royal Flush at December 20, 2016 7:07 PM
As concerned as I am about the new administration and the policies I think it will implement, I will always grant our next President the respect I would give to any President of the United States.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 20, 2016 7:40 PM
I turned on CNN and MSNBC and all I heard was crickets…chirp, chirp, chirp…absolutely nothing about Monday’s electoral presidential election. That’s what they were calling it last week. The November election was just a run up to the real election, which took place yesterday. And yet silence, nada, zilch. Trump won again and Hillary lost again. Will this be the moment that she finally fades into the sunset 🌅, will this be the moment that we will never have to hear that screeching voice again.
What do ya say Warren; will ya give Trump a week in office before you start condemning him? It’s a shame your brothers don’t hold the same view. I don’t reckon you’ve been lambasting his cabinet choices. If you had, I would have to think you were lying about giving him respect.
Didn’t Obama cut funding to charter schools in DC, when he sent his own African-American kids to a private school? Why sure he did…he said to the other blacks in DC, “let them eat cake”.Posted by: Blaine at December 20, 2016 8:10 PM
WP,
Is Trump the legitimate president? He lost the popular vote by 3 million, but won the electoral college. So he is the president.
Will I respect him? Absolutely not. No one gets to destroy a field of 16 GOP presidential candidates by insulting them and calling them names, such as ‘Lying Ted’ and ‘Little Marco,’ and claiming Ted Cruz had five mistresses and should be investigated for his father’s ties to the JFK assassination, and then win the general election by leading crowds in chants of ‘build a wall’ and ‘lock her up,’ and making racist, bigoted, xenophobic, misogynistic comments on an almost daily basis. He lies almost every time he speaks or tweets. Nope. Sorry. There is no universe where that will earn my respect.
So although I do not like Rosie O’Donnell- didn’t she do some idiotic comedy on tv?- on one thing I can agree with her. This guy is not my president. He does not represent me. He does not represent my values. Not even close.
And no, I see no reason to wait for disasters to actually happen. It is easy to see they are coming. The only question is which disaster will happen first. Will it be a war in the Middle East? Conflict with China? Bombing Iran? Or will it be destroying the economy? You know, nominating Mulvaney, a Congressman from SC, who is a big proponent of not raising the debt ceiling and defaulting on the debt, and then expecting good things to happen, well, that is pretty much the working definition of insanity.
The cabinet nominees are bizarre. If Trump wanted to see things go as wrong as possible, he could not have picked a likelier bunch.
From the moment he started pushing the fundamentally racist Birther theory in 2012 he lost my respect. He will never, ever be ‘my president.’ If it weren’t for family obligations I would leave this country right now, but all I can do in the meantime is try to protect my family, and hope like hell Trump doesn’t start a nuclear war.Posted by: phx8 at December 20, 2016 10:23 PM
It is the buyers responsibility to research a business and in choosing whether to use it or not. I don’t care if they use actual facts, or just listen to politically motivated hyperbole, they alone are responsible for their choice.
Oh Brother with this type of illogical thinking…… I mean really kctim doesn’t the seller have a bit of responsibility in any transaction? You seem to think the business has carte blanche to lie cheat and steal because it is the responsibility of the buyer to detect fraud and misrepresentation on the part of the seller. For not being a Trump supporter you sure go out of your way to defend him with this blame the victim nonsense.Posted by: j2t2 at December 21, 2016 12:12 AM
So phx8 believes the president of the US should be chosen by the liberal state of California? Hillary won California by 4 million votes. I’m glad the founding fathers had more sense than phx8. I know it’s very difficult for the left, but Trump won. Get over it.
Next, phx8 would not have supported Trump or any other Republican, whether he won the popular as well as the electoral vote. Pxh8 falls in that catagory that would only be happy if another socialist was elected.
Next, Trump’s cabinet; phx8 doesn’t like Trump, so why would he like or appreciate Trump’s cabinet?
Next, phx8 seems to once again conviently have forgotten the it was the Hillary campaign that brought up the northern issue in 07.
But on a lighter note; Obama told one of his liberal news broadcasters that his advice to Trump was to not use “executive orders”; that legislation was much better. Hypocrites and idiots. Like the democrats call to Republicans not to use the Harry Reid “nuclear option” to confirm Trumps cabinet. Don’t you just love the hypocrisy and double standards?
The left are spoiled children 👶 and America is finally getting a real look at them. If Trump does 50% of what he has promised, and the Republicans get on board, it will take the democrats decades to recover, if ever.Posted by: Blaine at December 21, 2016 8:50 AM
J2,
What does a sellers business responsibility have to do with ones own personal responsibility?
“For not being a Trump supporter you sure go out of your way to defend him”
Other than telling Phx8 that his Trump trolling was wasted on me, I made no mention of Trump.
“with this blame the victim nonsense.”
Personal responsibility prevents one from becoming a victim, J2. Unfortunately for the left, it also prevents them from creating a false sense of victim-hood.Posted by: kctim at December 21, 2016 9:31 AM
Phx8,
The popular vote is irrelevant. The candidates campaigned for electoral votes.
Instead of grasping at meaningless numbers to try and prove only to yourselves that a few more people love you more, maybe you guys should finally acknowledge just how divided the country has become over the last 8 years and how you are only making it worse?
“This guy is not my president. He does not represent me.”
Yeah yeah. That’s exactly what the majority of the left had to say about Bush. Both times.
What’s funny though, is that when a minority of those on the right said the exact same thing about Obama, the left called them racists and unpatriotic.
“He does not represent my values. Not even close.”
And that’s exactly why he was elected. After 8+ years of far leftist values and actions being forced upon them, Americans voted for actual change.Posted by: kctim at December 21, 2016 9:56 AM
The left just can’t seem to make up their minds.
1. They believed in the electoral college when they thought Hillary had the coronation.
2. They supported Harry Reid and the “nuclear option”, until Trump and the Republicans controlled everything.
3. They supported the results of the election, until Trump beat Hillary.
4. They thought the “Tea Party” was a right wing terrorist group; until the George Sorros, BLM, and union back thugs threatened and physically attacked Trump supporters. Now it’s called their right to express themselves.
5. They called Trump nuts for accusing the left of rigging the elections, until they called the elections rigged.
I guess we could go on all day, but the point is made. Hypocrisy and double standards. But the left still can’t comprehend what happened. They have blamed everything except the real reason for Hillary’s loss. They continue to identify themselves to the American people. Example: the parents and kids of a school district support a Christmas play, tree, etc; but one leftist objects. Result, the desire of the many is cast aside for the desire of the one protester. The liberal ideology is that the Christian beliefs being shoved down the throats of the public were overthrown. It doesn’t matter that the desires of the public were not the desires of the leftist one. In the same sense, the left believes Trump does not represent the majority of Americans, simply because a minority of leftist don’t support him. Do you understand how excited the American people are at the thought of destroying political correctness? The left is becoming irrelevant.Posted by: Blaine at December 21, 2016 11:08 AM
Is Trump the legitimate president? He lost the popular vote by 3 million, but won the electoral college. So he is the president.
Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 3 million, but lost the electoral college. If she ascended to power in a coup, would she be a legitimate President? Look, under the rules we have Trump won. Now, there are certainly questions and issues to look into regarding the impact Russian psy-ops had open the electorate, but that is a wholly separate question from Trump’s legitimacy as President. Unless proof somehow materializes that the elections conducted in November were massively fraudulent on an unprecedented level, Trump is the legitimate President.
Now, that isn’t to say that Trump isn’t clean as the wind driven snow. I’m pretty sure Trump will not divest himself and his family from his business interests. This means that any and all activities his business does with foreign governments will violate the emoluments clause of the Constitution. It would be an impeachable offense and greatly diminish the legitimacy of his Presidency if Republicans don’t hold his feet to the fire on this issue.
Likewise, being a legitimate President does not necessarily entail that one has a ton of political capital to work with. Indeed, the results from last month indicate that a plurality of Americans rejected Trump, his message and the message of the broader Republican party. The GOP has been granted the levers of power quite by accident and it behooves them to remember that we are still a fundamentally left-center nation. It would be quite dangerous to tread on our liberal tradition; the backlash from the populace will be severe.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 21, 2016 12:16 PM
Warren Porter, talk about funny or silly; you live in a fantasy world to believe the US is a left-center nation. What proof do you have for that claim? Are you claiming the east and west coast liberals represent the entire nation? You do understand the democrat party was been hemorrhaging political seats for the past 8 years:
They have lost 60 seats in the House of Representatives.
They have lost 14 governorships. There are onlyy four states in this entire country where the Democrats control the governorship and the state legislature, only four out of 50.
Since Obama became president, the Democrats have lost 900 state legislative seats all across the country.
They have lost mayor’s offices.
They have lost city council.
It’s all the way down the ballot. It is a rejection of what Barack Obama stood for. It is a rejection of every policy Obama put forth. It’s a rejection of the ideology of Barack Obama. It’s a rejection of liberalism.
Warren Porter, have you looked at a map of the United States and have you seen the areas that Hillary won? The US is RED, it’s not blue. Why do you think the democrats have lost thousands of seats…because of Fox News, because of Rush Limbaugh? Or because of leftist ideology? Yet you don’t learn, the left continues to blame everyone except the truth. Pelosi minority leader, old democrats continue to run the party. By all means continue your delusional beliefs. Trump has broken the tried and true democrat tricks; stealing old people’s SS, starving children…it didn’t work. Obama campaigned on his own liberal agenda. Obama campaigned for Hillary by telling the American people his agenda was on the ballot and the American people repudiated it.
If you have data to refute this, please show us.Posted by: Blaine at December 21, 2016 1:14 PM
“The GOP has been granted the levers of power quite by accident and it behooves them to remember that we are still a fundamentally left-center nation.”
Absolute fiction and the product of your mind only Warren.
Having a majority in both the House and Senate was no accident. Trump winning the electoral vote by a wide margin (Trump 306, Clinton 232) is certainly no accident. He campaigned to achieve that objective.
Honest people know that election campaigns for president are conducted with a main objective of gaining the necessary electoral votes to win. Hillary didn’t do that in her mistaken belief that is was not necessary.
Tell us Lefties, how many of the 55 electoral votes in California did Trump gain from his millions of votes there? None. He didn’t even campaign there.
“If you take California out of the popular vote equation, then Trump wins the rest of the country by 1.4 million votes. And if California voted like every other Democratic state — where Clinton averaged 53.5% wins — Clinton and Trump end up in a virtual popular vote tie.”
http://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2016/12/17/without-california-trump-would-won-14-million-more-votes-than-clinton-n2261014Posted by: Royal Flush at December 21, 2016 4:10 PM
If it weren’t for family obligations I would leave this country right now, but all I can do in the meantime is try to protect my family, and hope like hell Trump doesn’t start a nuclear war.
Posted by: phx8 at December 20, 2016 10:23 PM
The Monday following Obama’s first election victory we were in Rome. I can honestly tell you phx8, that my wife and I would have liked to stay there during his presidency…but didn’t.
I feared for my country with such a screaming and inexperienced (in nearly everything) liberal in charge. As I predicted, he lead the downsizing of our military and allowed militants to become stronger. He took every opportunity while traveling abroad to trash America and American values. He nearly doubled our national debt with little to show for such extravagance. He personally used his “bully pulpit” to stir up racism and also made it his business to demonize police. Our economy has still not recovered from his policies and is limping along with an anemic GDP.
Federal regulations have grown wings and permeated nearly every aspect of business, large and small, harming them and their growth. Under his orders our military and State Department are not even allowed to properly name the villains attacking the Western World.
Iranian Atomic Energy Official: Islamic Republic’s Nuclear Program in Better Shape Since Forging of Deal With World Powers
“According to the report, AEOI deputy chief Behrouz Kamalvandi gave a press conference in which he said, “We are now in possession of some new reactors that are much technically superior to their previous versions.”
Monday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said he had fulfilled his pledge to replace the country’s centrifuges with the most advanced and modern ones — and that the plan to make a nuclear propulsion system operative is underway.”
“…the $1.7 billion in cash transferred to Tehran by the Obama administration is either directly or indirectly responsible for the recent sharp increase in the budget allocated to Iran’s military pursuits.”
https://www.algemeiner.com/2016/12/20/iranian-atomic-energy-official-islamic-republics-nuclear-program-in-better-shape-since-forging-of-deal-with-world-powers/
Mr. Disaster is leaving the White House soon. I hope the front door hits him in the azzz on his way out.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 21, 2016 4:34 PM
Trump is playing low key and keeping his mouth shut until Obama is gone. Obama can still do a lot more damage to the country before he leaves. I.E. the coal and oil executive orders he signed in the dark of night, or the release of GITMO detainees or the pardoning of dangerous criminals from prison. Obama will do all he can to disrupt the peaceful exchange of power.
Katie bar the door when Trump takes the reigns. I love it.Posted by: Blaine at December 21, 2016 4:57 PM
RF,
Did you know Barack Obama is wildly popular in Ireland? When we traveled across country we stopped at the largest plaza in a little town, a new place called The Barack Obama Plaza. It seems one of Obama’s distant relatives came from this tiny town, so the Obamas visited. The Secret Service went through every single house in the town, which took everyone aback. Then Obama walked the village. It rained, but he walked anyway in the pouring rain and met with everyone, and the Irish went absolutely nuts for him.
When we visited Canada, on the rare occasions when someone realized we were from Oregon, they immediately wanted to know the same thing: had the US lost its mind? Based on the way the media was covering him, they really thought Trump would win. Tells you something.
Although I never saw it, I often wonder how many people thought the reality show, “The Apprentice,” was real.
AS for first war out of the box, the Trump administration is getting a running start with the Israelis and Palestinians. Trump’s nominee for Ambassador to Israel, his former bankruptcy attorney, has no experience with foreign policy, but apparently that has not stopped him from giving his opinion. It seems the idea of two separate states is dead, and the US will officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital. The Palestinians have said if that happens, they will abrogate every agreement.
phx8, here’s an Irish Obama joke.
“Q. Why is Barack Obama so thin and scrawny?
A. If he were any heavier he wouldn’t be able to walk on water.”
When we were in Ireland the folks were more concerned about converting Irish money (beautiful) to the Euro than American politics.
I found the Irish to be among the most friendly and well educated people I have met. A read of their ancient history is eye-popping.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 21, 2016 6:18 PM
I’ve got an American Obama joke: what qualified Obama to be the president…he was a community organizer.
What qualified Hillary: she was the wife of a whoremonger.
When did the Palestinians ever agree to a peace treaty…never.
When was a liberal ever happy and optimistic…never.Posted by: Blaine at December 21, 2016 7:12 PM
RF,
“I found the Irish to be among the most friendly and well educated people I have met. A read of their ancient history is eye-popping.”
Agreed. Truly a wonderful, friendly, energetic people. Dublin was the most vibrant city I have ever seen next to NYC.
It really was a little out of character for me, but I spent a lot of time in bars drinking beer and whiskey and striking up conversations with strangers. Generally, they said little about the US election. Their big concern was for Brexit. The Irish might benefit a great deal from Britain’s losses, especially if the financial sector moves from London to Dublin.
The dollar continues to be incredibly strong. The Euro to dollar is down to 1.04, which is amazing. The pound is down to 1.24, which is even more incredible. What most people fail to realize is that as the dollar booms and everyone else’s currency falls, it makes it more and more difficult for US manufacturers to export goods. At the same time, it makes it more and more attractive to leave the US, manufacture abroad, and import back to the US. Trump talks about trade agreements and currency manipulators, but it is extremely difficult to do anything at all with the dollar sucking all the oxygen out of the room.
It also means all the capital from abroad is moving to the US dollar, and that includes equities and bonds. The economies abroad are weak compared to the US.
Stimulating the economy by cutting taxes in this environment would be an act of madness. Now is the time to increase taxes and cut spending and address the national debt and federal deficit.Posted by: phx8 at December 21, 2016 11:07 PM
Only in the fantasy world of a liberal could cutting taxes and allowing Americans to keep the money they earned be an act of madness.
Perhaps phx8 could give us an example when politicians (especially democrats), have ever cut spending and paid down the national debt. Politicians are liars and the end justifies the means; case in point Harry Reid’s latest confession that his accusations that Romney had not paid taxes was just a lie. But I remember you ph and other liberals jumping all over Reid’s comments as being the gospel truth.
Donald Trump is the LAST great hope to put sanity back into Washington.Posted by: Blaine at December 22, 2016 7:03 AM
Anyone care to take a shot at explaining this?
“The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes.”
Donald Trump, tweeted 12/22/2016
And the Trump team is now looking at a 10% trade tariff:
http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/21/politics/donald-trump-tariffs/
The Chinese are already preparing to up the ante by cancelling a 292 aircraft order from Boing and targeting states that voted for Trump. They would first go after the agricultural red states by targeting soybeans. I just looked up the top soybean producers: IL, IA, IN, MN, NE, and MO.Posted by: phx8 at December 22, 2016 3:47 PM
phx8, those are big questions. I guess that’s why you’re a nobody on an obscure website, trying to act like you know something.
I would simply say that Trump has made baffoons out of Hillary, Obama, the democrats, some republicans, and the MSM. I would simply say, let’s wait and see. I don’t get too excited over talking points put out by “fake news” websites.Posted by: Blaine at December 22, 2016 4:25 PM
phx8, read the quotes I provided above regarding the Iranian nuclear program. Our nuclear strike capability is substantially diminished simply from aging. As nuclear threats escalate, the United States must increase preparedness.
Our best defense against nuclear threats is an overwhelming ability to respond in kind.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 22, 2016 4:28 PM
Very interesting take on the Iran ransom paid by Obama.
It reads to me as Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, covering his azzz. He seems like an Obama yes-man and now must justify his silly remarks.
““Literally no one on the Hill takes the Obama administration seriously when they talk about the Iran ransom,” the source said. “Everyone knows the intelligence is politicized to hide the damage done by the president’s diplomacy. There’s a reason every Democrat in Congress voted for locking in Iran sanctions in the Iran Sanctions Act a few weeks ago. American lawmakers have had enough.”
http://freebeacon.com/national-security/pentagon-iran-seeking-new-missiles-war-equipment/Posted by: Royal Flush at December 22, 2016 6:22 PM
RF,
The US has over 1500 nuclear weapons deployed. Trump wants to do what? We are going to drop these on who? Even one nuclear weapon can be overwhelming if it is actually used. Furthermore, we have defensive capabilities that we don’t even talk about.
Like I said, I figure if I hunker down and make sure everyone in my family keeps out of the military, we will be all right as long as we avoid a nuclear war. And I don’t like Trump talking this way, not at all. He knows literally nothing about the subject. It makes me nervous.Posted by: phx8 at December 22, 2016 7:03 PM
Once again, the angry, terrified response from the left.
Trump makes him nervous because he knows nothing. That’s why presidents surround themselves with smart people. Now if you really want to feel fear; think about the past 8 years of a president, whose only experience was as a community organizer in the liberal bastion of Chicago. To top it off, he surrounded himself with socialist who had less knowledge than he did.
What’s scarier; Trump who surrounds himself with proven warriors and successful businessmen or Obama who surrounded himself with Saul Alinsky snowflakes who have never so much as owned a lemonade stand.Posted by: Blaine at December 22, 2016 8:11 PM
Blaine,
When it comes to presidents making nuclear weapons, I definitely pay attention. I served as a B-52 bombardier on nuclear alert, personally signed for weapons as part of the two-man policy, inspected them, held several top secret clearances, and I was a nuclear safety officer. I also briefed the head of the DIA.
So yes. Trump makes me nervous. He has surrounded himself with people like General Flynn, who has been described as “erratic” while heading the DIA. He was fired from that job. A previous Secretary of State described him as “abusive with staff, didn’t listen, worked against policy, bad management, etc.” Flynn actually retweeted the story about the Hillary Clinton child s** slave ring operating from the basement of a restaurant. I could go on and on. Think about it. Flynn could not recognize an obviously fake story. Not only did he buy into it, he wanted everyone else to know about it too! This is the scariest single advisor, and that is saying a lot. There used to be something called the Personal Reliability Program for people involved with nuclear weapons. By that standard, Trump and Flynn have already raised a lot of eyebrows.Posted by: phx8 at December 22, 2016 10:00 PM
phx8, thanks for sharing with the public your secret security clearance. I’m sure there are many others on WB who have had similar clearances and yet haven’t revealed it.
Your accusations against General Flynn can be found on a number of fake news internet sites.
I guess we will have to listen to the wackos make their sky is falling accusations for the next 8 years.
But you’re making your pitch to the wrong guy. I’m a firm believer that if the enemy gets a gun, then you get a bigger gun. I have absolutely no problem upgrading our nuclear weapons. Unlike the cowardly left who would passively surrender to our enemies.
What really scares me is that the government or military has guys like you anywhere in the vicinity of nukes. Now that is a scary thought.Posted by: Blaine at December 23, 2016 8:31 AM
Blaine,
Yes, other people have had clearances.
“Fake news” sites publish stories like the one about Hillary Clinton being involved with a child s** slave ring in a restaurant. It started with someone called ‘True Pundit,’ was publicized by Alex Jones at Infowars. Politico counted 16 examples of Flinn retweeting conspiracy theories.
Trump was not talking about modernizing the arsenal. Obama has already done that. Maybe you were unaware that happened. Trump clarified his statement this morning to Mika B. on Morning Joe: “Let it be an arms race. We will outmatch them at every pass. And outlast them all.” So apparently, that’s the plan: start an arms race and encourage nuclear proliferation.
phx8, sorry…I voted for Trump and support him 110%. I agree with his choices for cabinet and with his agenda. You’re wasting your time trashing him with me and with his supporters. Trump is exactly what this country has needed for a long time.
My honest opinion is that the left has destroyed the Democratic Party, and if you ever want to be relevant again, you need to get away from trashing Trump and figure out where you went wrong. Hillary chose to insult the working class union workers. Your side thought they could do it with gay, black, Hispanic, women, and millennial votes…sorry. Even Democrat leaders are now calling the Democratic party a non-national party. The funny thing is, the lefties on WB are the exact people and ideology that have made the Democratic Party the party of isolated areas in America. So I don’t expect any ideas from you.Posted by: Blaine at December 23, 2016 11:59 AM
Ph, were you concerned about a nuclear arms race with Iran, after Obama opened the door for them to produce nukes?Posted by: RL at December 23, 2016 12:35 PM
phx8, Obama received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 by pledging to “reduce the role of nuclear weapons in our national security strategy.”
In 2010 Obama declared, the United States “will not develop new nuclear warheads or pursue new military missions or new capabilities.”
The modernization phx8 writes about was to rearrange old components of nuclear arms into revitalized weapons.
Madelyn R. Creedon, an Energy Department deputy administrator, argued in October that the efforts “are not providing any new military capabilities” but simply replacing wires, batteries, plastics and other failing materials.
“What we are doing,” she said, “is just taking these old systems, replacing their parts and making sure that they can survive.”
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/01/12/science/as-us-modernizes-
nuclear-weapons-smaller-leaves-some-uneasy.html
Regarding Mr. Trump’s statement phx8, you really should pay attention on how he gets things done by simply speaking the “right” words.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 23, 2016 1:46 PM
Sorry about the link failure.
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/01/12/science/as-us-modernizes-nuclear-weapons-smaller-leaves-some-uneasy.htmlPosted by: Royal Flush at December 23, 2016 1:49 PM
I’ve forgotten, what specific expertise does Rick Perry bring to the table regarding our nuclear weapons? After all, he is the one who will be in charge of any modernization of our nuclear weapons programs.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 25, 2016 1:00 AM
HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!Posted by: Rich KAPitan at January 1, 2017 12:19 AM
