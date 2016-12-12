Democrats & Liberals Archives

What Does a Trump Presidency Mean for Global Oil Prices?

The Trump presidency will heavily impact the oil industry, though it’s unclear exactly what will happen. Throughout Trump’s campaign, he made promises to expand US oil production and mentioned ideas that would change the entire global oil industry, such as dismantling the Iran nuclear deal.

As is typical for Trump, there is no exact outline for his ideas, so everything is purely speculation right now. But from what he’s said on the campaign trail, he hopes to make some major changes in terms of oil and energy.

US Production

For the US oil industry, Trump’s presidency will probably bring large expansion. One of the major things Trump has discussed is heavily cutting back the federal regulations on the oil industry, making it easier to produce oil. He wants to do a complete overhaul of the regulations, which will be a huge change for the industry. Some of these regulations are in place to protect the environment by controlling greenhouse gas emissions, so if these get scrapped the environment will suffer.

Trump has also indicated that he would push for the construction and use of oil pipelines, such as the Dakota Access pipeline and Keystone XL. The Obama administration stopped both of these pipelines, but Trump will most likely go ahead with both projects.

Overall, Trump’s vision for the oil industry in America is to produce a lot more oil, even though we already produce quite a chunk of the world’s oil. This could be an effort to create more jobs, which has been a large platform for Trump, but it can also very much hurt the environment and the climate. It appears that Trump doesn’t mind this part though, as he’s publically stated that he does not believe in the scientific proof regarding climate change.

Global Production

Globally, Trump has suggested cancelling Iran’s nuclear deal. It’s important to note that in order for this to happen, the other world powers that agreed to this deal would also want the same thing, so this task may not be so simple for Trump. Instead, he may review the deal and try to renegotiate some changes. However, if he does succeed, cancelling this deal will limit Iran’s oil exports, which would change the global oil outlook.

Trump also wants to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement, which limits emissions and promotes investment in clean energy in an attempt to stop and begin reversing climate change. Trump’s increasing interest in the oil industry definitely points to him declining involvement in this agreement, once again ignoring the environment.

What This Means for Oil Prices

It’s hard to say exactly how Trump’s presidency will affect global oil prices, because so much is up in the air. His plans are never definitely stated and many of his ideas require other people to agree with him, which is never guaranteed.

Many factors affect gas and oil prices, including supply and demand, location of the oil and world events. OPEC, The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, is an organization of countries that hold about 40 percent of all oil production. Because of their strong influence in the oil industry, OPEC can influence oil supply and prices. There are still things they can’t change regarding pricing, such as oil drilled that won’t be exported or imported.

When Trump was first elected, oil prices dropped immediately before returning to regular prices. Since then, the prices have fluctuated. If US oil production increases as Trump hopes, the entire global oil market will change because of the rise in production and the possible drop in Iran production.

Between of the regulations Trump wants to drop and the intense changes that will occur in the oil industry because of them, oil prices will most likely fluctuate in one way or another. However, exactly how or when these changes will occur is still up in the air.