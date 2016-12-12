Democrats & Liberals Archives

What Does a Trump Presidency Mean for Global Oil Prices?
The Trump presidency will heavily impact the oil industry, though it’s unclear exactly what will happen. Throughout Trump’s campaign, he made promises to expand US oil production and mentioned ideas that would change the entire global oil industry, such as dismantling the Iran nuclear deal.
As is typical for Trump, there is no exact outline for his ideas, so everything is purely speculation right now. But from what he’s said on the campaign trail, he hopes to make some major changes in terms of oil and energy.
US Production
For the US oil industry, Trump’s presidency will probably bring large expansion. One of the major things Trump has discussed is heavily cutting back the federal regulations on the oil industry, making it easier to produce oil. He wants to do a complete overhaul of the regulations, which will be a huge change for the industry. Some of these regulations are in place to protect the environment by controlling greenhouse gas emissions, so if these get scrapped the environment will suffer.
Trump has also indicated that he would push for the construction and use of oil pipelines, such as the Dakota Access pipeline and Keystone XL. The Obama administration stopped both of these pipelines, but Trump will most likely go ahead with both projects.
Overall, Trump’s vision for the oil industry in America is to produce a lot more oil, even though we already produce quite a chunk of the world’s oil. This could be an effort to create more jobs, which has been a large platform for Trump, but it can also very much hurt the environment and the climate. It appears that Trump doesn’t mind this part though, as he’s publically stated that he does not believe in the scientific proof regarding climate change.
Global Production
Globally, Trump has suggested cancelling Iran’s nuclear deal. It’s important to note that in order for this to happen, the other world powers that agreed to this deal would also want the same thing, so this task may not be so simple for Trump. Instead, he may review the deal and try to renegotiate some changes. However, if he does succeed, cancelling this deal will limit Iran’s oil exports, which would change the global oil outlook.
Trump also wants to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement, which limits emissions and promotes investment in clean energy in an attempt to stop and begin reversing climate change. Trump’s increasing interest in the oil industry definitely points to him declining involvement in this agreement, once again ignoring the environment.
What This Means for Oil Prices
It’s hard to say exactly how Trump’s presidency will affect global oil prices, because so much is up in the air. His plans are never definitely stated and many of his ideas require other people to agree with him, which is never guaranteed.
Many factors affect gas and oil prices, including supply and demand, location of the oil and world events. OPEC, The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, is an organization of countries that hold about 40 percent of all oil production. Because of their strong influence in the oil industry, OPEC can influence oil supply and prices. There are still things they can’t change regarding pricing, such as oil drilled that won’t be exported or imported.
When Trump was first elected, oil prices dropped immediately before returning to regular prices. Since then, the prices have fluctuated. If US oil production increases as Trump hopes, the entire global oil market will change because of the rise in production and the possible drop in Iran production.
Between of the regulations Trump wants to drop and the intense changes that will occur in the oil industry because of them, oil prices will most likely fluctuate in one way or another. However, exactly how or when these changes will occur is still up in the air.
Holly,
Excellent Article! And welcome to Watchblog!
Otherwise, keep up the good work. I think the biggest component ignored in your analysis is the impact of inflation. Between massive tax cuts and a strong pressure to keep the FED from raising interest rates, we have a recipe for too many dollars to chase too few barrels of oil very soon. Donald Trump does not understand or believe in the free market and it will bite him in the ass sooner rather than later.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 12, 2016 9:30 AM
Hi Holly!
Most likely oil prices will climb, but there are two major conflicting forces:
On the one hand, the Saudis and their allies want lower prices. They can afford it, doing so denies their enemies- especially Iran- oil revenues, while maintaining market share for them. Their bloc can produce oil at much lower prices than anyone else. The last thing they want is for alternative energies to replace oil.
On the other hand, US producers want higher prices. Most US producers- and Russia- have higher break evens for producing, especially for offshore and artic drilling. Some Canadian oil fields require prices anywhere from $60 to over $100/bbl and higher to be profitable. A few American oil fields have low break evens, but most have higher prices, especially in North Dakota and related formations.
Like so much else, the Trump agenda remains unclear. If the placement of Global Warming Deniers in the cabinet is any indication, the incoming administration seems committed to boosting prices, killing alternative energies and electric cars, subsidizing unprofitable fields by building unnecessary pipelines, and opening up fields for eventual exploration for corporations like Exxon that are currently protected for the public as a whole.Posted by: phx8 at December 12, 2016 10:28 AM
“…he (Trump) does not believe in the scientific proof regarding climate change.”
Holly, you have “proof”? Please share as this is the first time I have heard that claim.
US and Paris Climate Agreement. Executive order only, must be approved by Senate.
Holly believe oil prices will fluctuate. Wow…genius.
Warren contends…”…strong pressure to keep the FED from raising interest rates.”
From whom?
“Donald Trump does not understand or believe in the free market”
LOL…free, fair and equal markets in a capitalistic environment is his and my dream.
The Liberal/Progressive/ Socialist leaving the WH believes in managed economies and a heavily regulated free market. GDP suffered greatly as well as jobs and wages that were stagnant. Main Street suffered while Wall Street prospered.
I much prefer Global Warming Realists in top government positions.
Posted by: Royal Flush at December 12, 2016 6:42 PM
From whom?
Donald J Trump
free, fair and equal markets in a capitalistic environment is his and my dream.Trump does not share our vision of free, fair and equal markets in a capitalistic environment. Trump believes in socialism and managed economies as already demonstrated by his outright bullying of private businesses that disobey his diktats. Witness how Carrier, Boeing and others have been targeted already.
I much prefer Global Warming Realists in top government positions.You mean the people that have been there for the past 8 years? Because these are the only people who make decisions based on what the data tells them rather than the heartfelt divinations that emanate from those who believe in magical negative feedbacks that cannot be described or observed. Posted by: Warren Porter at December 12, 2016 9:46 PM
” bullying of private businesses”
Once upon a time before Warren entered the world, presidential urging was called using the “bully” pulpit and enlisting the aid of the electorate and going over the heads of the ruling class.
Webster defined “bully pulpit” this way…”a prominent public position (as a political office) that provides an opportunity for expounding one’s views”
“Bully pulpit comes from the 26th U.S. President, Theodore Roosevelt, who observed that the White House was a bully pulpit. For Roosevelt, bully was an adjective meaning “excellent” or “first-rate”—not the noun bully (“a blustering, browbeating person”) that’s so common today.”
No “realists” allowed by Warren. He redefines the meaning to make it fit his political wedge. Sad, but not unexpected. We have all read the defense by Warren of our institutions of higher learning trashing students Constitutional “rights”.
Posted by: Royal Flush at December 13, 2016 3:34 PM
Looks like you got your wish Royal Flush. Rex Tillerson accepts the scientifically proven relationship between anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions and a warming climate.
By the way, I like your pivot. It was well-played for you to shift the discussion to one of your favorite hobby horses. You must really be excited that conservatives like Richard Spencer now get to address students on college campuses.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 13, 2016 9:18 PM
Rex Tillerson is an interesting choice for Sec State Warren. Before today, I knew little about him and have so far only briefly looked at his background and stated positions on various topics of public interest.
He appears to be a well known, and greatly respected, business man fully capable of representing the interests of the president and United States.
His position on MMGW can be partially ascertained by reading some of his public comments. He does appear to be a “climate realist” as am I.
It is too early for me to declare my support or opposition.
Warren’s joke about Richard Spencer is appreciated.
My hope is that students do not have any of their views squelched by school authorities stomping on their “rights”.
Rick Perry, governor of Texas for sixteen years lead my state to complete dominance of wind generation and fracking. He knows a lot about renewable and fossil fuel energy.
In 2015, Texas installed 212 MW of solar electric capacity, ranking it ninth nationally. Installed solar capacity in Texas has grown by 65% over the last year.
In 2015, $372 million was invested on solar installations in Texas. This represents a 48% increase over the previous year, and is expected to grow again this year.
The 589 MW of solar energy currently installed in Texas ranks the state tenth in the country in installed solar capacity. There is enough solar energy installed in the state to power 63,000 homes.
Over the next five years, Texas is expected to install 4752 MW of solar electric capacity, ranking the state second over that time span. This amount is more than 10 times the amount of solar installed over the last five years.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 14, 2016 7:30 PM
You? A climate realist? Lol, that sure is funny.
Get back to me when you figure out what Tillerson learned a long time ago: The Earth is warming and mankind is responsible.
For years, you have tried to regurgitate talking points gathered from right wing blogs to discredit the theory Tillerson and I accept.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 15, 2016 12:39 PM
the theory Tillerson and I accept.
Posted by: Warren Porter at December 15, 2016 12:39 PM
Really? Both you and Tillerson are in agreement on MMGW? Quotes please.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 15, 2016 1:02 PM
I guess David Duke isn’t working anymore. They can’t drag him out from under a rock every 2 years for their dose of
racist fear mongering. Now they have a guy named Spencer they’ll use every time they want to drag race into the conversation. Who is this guy, Spencer?
Isn’t he the guy who leads a group that Trump disavowed? That doesn’t stop Warren Porter from dragging him around like a Raggedy Andy doll, does it? And this group, the Alt-Right? Is that the name of a group or a class of voters? Warren Porter and the left wants to claim it’s a voting block made up of the so-called deplorables. Talk about guilt by association! Geesh! Warren Porter and the left take an obscure statement from and obscure leader of an obscure group and projects them into the national limelight, over and over again, for what? For purposes of character assination and political gain. The left is tarring their political opponents by associating them with one, small, totally irrelevant group who’s only popularity is a left wing creation.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 15, 2016 1:03 PM
RF,
Quotes please.
Ask and ye shall receieve. Emphasis is mine.
We continue to face the dual challenge of increasing global energy supplies while reducing emissions to address the risk of climate change.
…
In doing so, we must continue to lower emissions. At ExxonMobil, we share the view that the risks of climate change are serious and warrant thoughtful action. Addressing these risks requires broad-based, practical solutions around the world. Importantly, as a result of the Paris agreement, both developed and developing countries are now working together to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, while recognizing differing national responsibilities, capacities and circumstances. In our industry, the best hope for the future is to enable and encourage long-term investments in both proven and new technologies, while supporting effective policies.
Which is what we are doing. We have long supported a carbon tax as the best policy of those being considered. Replacing the hodge-podge of current, largely ineffective regulations with a revenue-neutral carbon tax would ensure a uniform and predictable cost of carbon across the economy. It would allow market forces to drive solutions. It would maximize transparency, reduce administrative complexity, promote global participation and easily adjust to future developments in our understanding of climate science as well as the policy consequences of these actions.
WW,
Steve Bannon says his website is a “platform for the alt-right. Millions of people visit that website each day. There’s nothing obscure about any of this.
Thank you Warren. I read the Tillerson comments you posted yesterday. I take a slightly different inference from his remarks than you do.
Nowhere have I read his referring to MMGW as “factual science”.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 15, 2016 3:50 PM
Are the risks of climate change serious?
Do they warrant thoughtful action?
Does Royal Flush endorse a carbon tax?
Is Warren’s MMGW theory “factual science”? Has Tillerson called MMGW “factual science”?
Historical climate change could pose serious threats to mankind and could also be beneficial to mankind.
Thoughtful consideration should be given to any serious contention by the scientific community.
Should MMGW be proven factual I believe a carbon tax would be the best approach of those I have read.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 15, 2016 4:23 PM
Unlike you, Tillerson and I have moved beyond saying the risks could be serious. He and I think the risks are serious.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 15, 2016 5:18 PM
Trump Disavows Alt-Right Group: ‘I Condemn Them’
http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-disavows-alt-group-condemn/story?id=43723904
Here is a story from ABC that reports Donald Trump disavowing the group that you and j2t2 continually brings back into focus for all of us. Again and again j2t2 brings up the “Seig Heil” which refers to the group’s chant. Neither of you care if Trump denounced them right off the bat. You have your talking point.
The story goes on to associate many groups together with the NPI, which SPLC, a liberal propaganda machine, is sited as being ABC’s source.
The alt right, or alternative right, is made up of a number of groups with far-right ideologies – but is united in their beliefs that “’white identity’ is under attack by multicultural forces,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
The rest of the story, over half of the text, is then dedicated to only the NPI and the SPLC’s version of what it stands for.
This article clearly has cast “a number of groups” associated with conservatism as racists and being associated with NPI.
Warren Porter, you have done the same, associating all conservatives with SPLC’s opinion of one group.
You must really be excited that conservatives like Richard Spencer now get to address students on college campuses.
Posted by: Warren Porter at December 13, 2016 9:18 PM
When are you going to learn, Warren Porter? How does this attitude toward conservatives persuade them to give consideration to your point of view? I cannot grasp how you think insulting large groups of people will work for you.
You should also quote your sources in entirety before you start condemning them.
You say;
Steve Bannon says his website is a “platform for the alt-right.
He went on to say;
“Look, are there some people that are white nationalists that are attracted to some of the philosophies of the alt-right? Maybe,” he says. “Are there some people that are anti-Semitic that are attracted? Maybe. Right? Maybe some people are attracted to the alt-right that are homophobes, right? But that’s just like, there are certain elements of the progressive left and the hard left that attract certain elements.”
Bannon does not say Breitbart is appealing to the NPI.
Breitbart is also a platform for “libertarians,” Zionists, “the conservative gay community,” “proponents of restrictions on gay marriage,” “economic nationalism” and “populism” and “the anti-establishment.” In other words, the site hosts many views. “We provide an outlet for 10 or 12 or 15 lines of thought—we set it up that way” and the alt-right is “a tiny part of that.” Yes, he concedes, the alt-right has “some racial and anti-Semitic overtones.” He makes clear he has zero tolerance for such views.
For you to associate all conservatives you disagree with as being the equivalent, or part of, the NPI is grossly misleading. That is clearly what you and j2t2 and the left are doing and you should know by now it won’t work any longer.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 15, 2016 5:20 PM
Warren, unlike you, Tillerson has not referred to MMGW as “factual”.
Weary, using logic and reason with the Left on WB is useless. I answered Warren’s “serious” questions about my thoughts on MMGW and he descends into a war of what words mean.
What the Left can’t defend logically they denigrate, or lie about, or use hyperbole.
Hillary Clinton, and only Hillary Clinton is responsible for the loss of the election. She was so certain about her impending coronation that she became complacent and downright lazy. She choose her campaign leaders poorly.
Meanwhile, Mr. Trump was holding five and six rally’s per day even in blue states. He held a rally in Michigan that began after midnight on election eve.
He succeeded on his own merit and she failed on her lack of nearly everything.
She was a SNOOZER and a LOSER.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 15, 2016 5:39 PM
WW,
So, are you disappointed that conservatives like Richard Spencer are now getting the opportunity to share his ideology with young impressionable college students?Posted by: Warren Porter at December 15, 2016 5:42 PM
Royal Flush,
Do you understand what words mean?
Warren, go back to your “safe” room and sit on your pity-pot.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 15, 2016 6:00 PM
Now there’s a bit of constructive conversation. No ad hominen there, right?Posted by: Warren Porter at December 15, 2016 6:05 PM
LOL…just giving you permission to sit and sob Warren. That’s what the Left is all about these days.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 15, 2016 6:22 PM
Now, there’s a non-sequitur. You are the one who is acting like he doesn’t know the difference between could be and are. It’s pathetic.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 15, 2016 6:26 PM
If you are having trouble remembering the answer while perched on your pity-pot, I can give you a hint: The former phrase denotes a hypothetical statement whereas the latter denotes a factual statement.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 15, 2016 6:29 PM
So, are you disappointed that conservatives like Richard Spencer are now getting the opportunity to share his ideology with young impressionable college students?
Posted by: Warren Porter at December 15, 2016 5:42 PM
No, Warren Porter. I’m disappointed that you believe you should slander large groups of people, and link them to a minuscule (200) group, in an effort to silence and delegitimize Donald Trump. I’m disappointed you’ve anointed yourself as the one to determine who impressionable college students listen to.
You are painting a picture of Donald Trump as if he is on the stage leading this NPI group! That’s wrong. The left is trying to associate Trump with this group where no association exists. That’s called lying, Warren Porter. It doesn’t work anymore!Posted by: Weary Willie at December 15, 2016 6:42 PM
WW,
Can you please make your mind? You pounce on me for saying RF must be happy to see that Spencer are speaking at universities and now you are calling me a liar for saying that you must be disappointed that he has the opportunity to speak at universities. Which is it? Should we be happy or disappointed to see conservatives like Spencer speaking at universities?
Weary, let me answer Warren.
Conservatives are happy that free speech may, just may, be honored again at Leftie Universities and Colleges.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 15, 2016 7:00 PM
now you are calling me a liar for saying that you must be disappointed that he has the opportunity to speak at universities.
If people pay him to speak at a university, who are you or I to stop him? Never did I say one way or the other if he should speak. I was merely pointing out your disposition toward stopping him from speaking.
More so I am appalled that the left will smear an innocent man and a legitimate movement with someone else’s opinion. You, j2t2, and the left are associating Trump with this group when there is no basis for it. You continue to do it even when the obvious is obvious to you. When a mistake or an assumption creeps over the line and nothing is done to correct it, it becomes a lie.
Deal with it, Warren Porter, or correct it. It’s your choice.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 15, 2016 7:36 PM
If people pay him to speak at a university, who are you or I to stop him
So, we have an agreement! Both you and RF are happy to see conservatives like Richard Spencer giving speeches at our universities. It’s great that we were able to get to the bottom of this.
More so I am appalled that the left will smear an innocent man and a legitimate movement with someone else’s opinionWait, Spencer is an innocent man and the Alt-Right is an innocent movement? Please tell me more. Posted by: Warren Porter at December 15, 2016 7:47 PM
Jeez your either arrogant or simply dumb Warren. I wrote “free speech”.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 15, 2016 7:58 PM
I am also a supporter of Free Speech and I am also glad to see that Richard Spencer is able to exercise his rights in a forum at Texas A&M a few weeks ago.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 15, 2016 8:34 PM
So, why do you perpetuate the lie that Trump supports the NPI? Why do you and j2t2 continue to speak Trump and Spencer in the same breath?
You know as well as I do that Trump disavowed this group, yet you perpetuate the lie every chance you get! j2t2 has sieg heil in every comment he posts! When are you going to tell j2t2 to stop with the slander and start dealing with fact?Posted by: Weary Willie at December 15, 2016 8:43 PM
Get back to me after Trump has sacked Bannon for providing a platform for Spencer.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 15, 2016 8:55 PM
Ha! You made my eyebrows chuckle! You are providing the platform for Spencer! You can’t quit talking about him!
This is your disconnect, Warren Porter. You don’t know it’s not working. You still think people believe this crap! You keep bringing up a guy that has nothing to do with Trump, his organization, his candadicy, or his administration. Yet you can’t resist using this guy over and over again in an attempt to get him to stick to Trump.
Lies don’t work anymore, Warren Porter. If you want to censor people’s speech start with the lies you and your side are regurgitating.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 15, 2016 10:59 PM
You keep bringing up a guy that has nothing to do with Trump, his organization, his candadicy, or his administration.
Steve Bannon has everything to do with Trump, his organization, his candidacy and his administration. That’s not a lie. Either Bannon needs to go or Bannon needs to turn Breitbart away from condoning the Alt-Right (This means firing Milo Yiannopoulos).Posted by: Warren Porter at December 15, 2016 11:43 PM
You’re unbelievable! If you can’t stand by your statements associating Spencer with Trump just say so. This slight of hand with Bannon isn’t going to work either. The truth, since you can’t recognize it, is that Spencer and Trump have no ties. You and j2t2 repeating your lies over and over won’t make them true.
Give it up. Trump has nothing to do with Spencer. We’ve seen the left pull this before. It isn’t going to work. It won’t matter how long you beat a dead horse, it ain’t going to get up and walk for you.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 16, 2016 12:47 AM
Generally, the Left is upset about Trump’s ties with Bannon, not his “ties” with Spencer.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 16, 2016 1:31 AM
The left is upset with free speech.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 16, 2016 8:58 AM
No they aren’t. I and the rest of the Left will be the first to defend Richard Spencer’s right to spread his hatred and contempt.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 16, 2016 9:29 AM
Either Bannon needs to go or Bannon needs to turn Breitbart away from condoning the Alt-Right (This means firing Milo Yiannopoulos).
Posted by: Warren Porter at December 15, 2016 11:43 PM
This begs to differ.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 16, 2016 10:05 AM
And that is why Left wing activists will continue to accuse Donald Trump of appeasing racists. It’s because Trum doesn’t have the balls to fire Bannon and Bannon doesn’t have the balls to fire his pro-alt-right writers.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 16, 2016 10:23 AM
Weary Willie-
Free speech doesn’t require private enterprises to associate themselves with hate speech. The First Amendment deals primarily with government’s ability to exercise prior restraint on the press and the individual, not with businesses and an obligation to let their comments columns remain unmoderated, even when they’re taken over by hateful bastards who push calmer, more rational voices.
Breitbart is free to employ people who say horrible things, and let their comment columns be filled with people who talk about “oven-bait” and “Dindu Nuffins” And they are certainly, definitely free to reap the loss in reputation and advertiser revenue that comes with that. If that means that, as a private enterprise, they suffer to the point of no longer being capable of continuing operation, well then that is the market at work.
And don’t, DON’T act innocent. You’ve been trying to force people you don’t agree with, such as Planned Parenthood, NPR, and ACORN, out of business for quite a while. In fact, Breitbart has been a platform for such partisan attacks from the start! Yet when Breitbart reaps what it has sown, you cry censorship! There’s a point at which it’s pretty clear that the right isn’t operating according to principles maintained in balance, but instead according to whatever suits the needs of its ambitions. The BS in North Carolina, where the Republican Legislature is trying to strip power from the new Democratic Party Governor and stack the courts, is an example.
If you want to push things that far, just understand that it will quite quickly generate a backlash. During which, I’m sure, you’ll be complaining about how mean the Democrats are.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at December 16, 2016 10:34 AM
I remember when Van Jones had to resign from his job for things he said that were far milder than the garbage that emanates from Bannon and his media network.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 16, 2016 10:38 AM
Notice the word “resign”? He allowed himself to be put in that position. He didn’t stand up for himself and disavow political correctness. He went along with the persecution, but I’ve seen him on the air as much before as after he resigned. Take from that what you want, but it seems like his resignation was just placating the whiners. He should have given them all a trophy and kept his job.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 16, 2016 11:02 AM
Breitbart rose to it’s current prominence because fewer and fewer people trusted the alphabet news channels. If Breitbart started banning it’s contributors because whiners didn’t like what they were saying, it would lose credibility faster than anything the left could do to it. Look at what happened to Twitter.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 16, 2016 11:50 AM
WW,
“had to resign”: It wasn’t voluntary. For months, the Obama administration tried to stonewall the Tea Party whiners, but eventually they gave in. So are you saying that was a mistake?
If Breitbart started banning it’s contributors because whiners didn’t like what they were sayingWould that still be true if Richard Spencer was person being banned. (I am aware that Spencer never wrote for Breitbart as far as I know, but I think it is a worthwhile hypothetical to explore). Posted by: Warren Porter at December 17, 2016 2:52 PM
Why are you fixated on this Spencer guy? You and the left are his best promoter! Talk about a crush! Why don’t you fixate on guys who blow up buildings and gets people killed. No, the left puts them in classrooms and lets them teach their kids.
Kinda puts things in perspective, doesn’t it? Do you know why your side lost the election now, Warren Porter?Posted by: Weary Willie at December 18, 2016 11:24 AM
Why is it so hard to get you to say Richard Spencer shouldn’t be allowed to write for Breitbart? I asked my roommate this morning and he quickly said, “no” loud and clear. He didn’t bother with silly deflections like you.
Now do you understand why it’s hard to sometimes give people the benefit of the doubt when they say something that could be racist, but may not be?Posted by: Warren Porter at December 18, 2016 12:54 PM
You said yourself that Spencer doesn’t write for Breitbart. Why is this guy living in your head? Do you think it might be because he’s an obscure nobody that only the left is propping up in the media? They have ulterior motives. They want to associate him with Trump to make Trump look bad.
Their plan backfired, Warren Porter. I don’t care how many times you and j2t2 bring this guy up, it’s not affecting Trump in the least. Give it up.
Posted by: Weary Willie at December 18, 2016 2:13 PM
because he’s an obscure nobody
If he’s an obscure nobody, then why did Milo Yiannopoulos write about him?
They have ulterior motives. They want to associate him with Trump to make Trump look bad.I am interested in quantifying what the boundaries are. Clearly, Spencer crosses the line in your mind, which is why I keep referring to him. It’s a convenient point of comparison when discussing what other people have done.
What I am pushing back against is the idea that Breitbart can’t fire Yiannopoulos because, “If Breitbart started banning it’s contributors because whiners didn’t like what they were saying, it would lose credibility faster than anything the left could do to it”.
If a publication hired someone like Spencer, would it be appropriately to dismiss complaints as nothing other than the musings of “whiners”? Or would it be legitimate to criticize a publication that gave a man like Spencer a platform for spreading his deplorable thoughts?Posted by: Warren Porter at December 18, 2016 4:00 PM
By now I think we all realize the Trump presidency means higher oil prices. We see a SoS who is a former Exxon CEO and a close friend of Vladimir Putin. We see a head of the EPA who is opposed to rules and regulation and is a vocal Global Warming Denier; indeed, we see hostility towards the science behind Global Warming throughout the Trump administration, including as in the DoE, where the Trump transition team requested the names of all individuals involved with Global Warming research. (The DoE refused).
The sanctions against Russia resulted in a $500 billion deal being scotched between Exxon and Putin. Drilling in the arctic is expensive. $50 or even $60 oil will not cut it; no, Big Oil and Russia need higher prices to make investments in the arctic, offshore, and Canada pay off. Putin needs higher oil prices because the Obama administration tanked their economy. The Russians desperately need higher oil prices. They are VERY dependent on that commodity. When the head of a multi-billion dollar oil company became a political opponent of Putin, he jailed him, confiscated his company, and sold it to his closest crony for 100 rubles- that is, $29. So be sure Putin benefits from higher oil prices, not just for the country, but for himself personally.
How to do this? First, Putin needs Trump to lift the Obama sanctions. Second, the EPA and DoE need to make sure no one does anything about Global Warming. Everyone can say whatever they want. The Trump administration and Putin just need to make sure no one actually does anything.
Putin will manipulate Trump into a conflict with China. Anything short of a nuclear war will do.
He can also accomplish it be appealing to the Trump’s Islamophobia. All Putin needs is for the Saudis and/or Iranians to be taken off the market. Should be easy.
Face it. Democracy failed, and failed badly. We are about to become Putin’s b****.Posted by: phx8 at December 18, 2016 6:14 PM
Breitbart isn’t paying Spencer! Is it inconceivable the guy isn’t worth the money and the decision is economical? The only people who listen to him are your people!
It’s a convenient point of comparison when discussing what other people have done.
What other people?
If you’re talking about Trump or Bannon, then you are mistaken. Spencer has nothing to compare with either.
I am interested in quantifying what the boundaries are. Clearly, Spencer crosses the line in your mind, which is why I keep referring to him.
You and j2t2 have crossed the line by trying to associate Trump and Bannon with this guy. He’s a guy your people found in their B roll and you’re using it in a salacious attempt to discredit Trump.
It’s obvious and it isn’t going to work.
What it does? It exposes the fact Democratics are incapable of learning. They haven’t any new ideas. They lack decency and a moral compass.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 18, 2016 11:14 PM
WW,
What other people?
Milo Yiannopoulos wrote an article praising Richard Spencer and Steve Bannon published it. There’s your comparison.
If Bannon had a non-racist bone in his body, his first response to Milo’s article should have been, “you’re fired!”Posted by: Warren Porter at December 19, 2016 1:09 AM
I’d like to read the article you’re talking about.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 19, 2016 1:18 AM
http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2016/03/29/an-establishment-conservatives-guide-to-the-alt-right/Posted by: Warren Porter at December 19, 2016 3:12 AM
What part of that article do you find them praising Spencer?Posted by: Weary Willie at December 19, 2016 10:02 AM
From top to bottom, Milo heaps accolades upon the “Alt-Right” instead of condemning the movement as a bunch of racist lunatics. Remember, the “Alt-Right” is Spencer’s brainchild and inseparable from him. Also, Spencer receives passing mention without a word of condemnation for his many deplorable ideas.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 19, 2016 10:37 AM
passing mention
They mention a number of groups and you label all of them racist?
Where do the tea party people fit in, Warren Porter? Remember when they were labeled racists?
You can’t help yourselves, can you? The Republicans were labeled racists when they held the line against the Obama administration. The TP people were labeled racists when they kicked the Democratic’s asses in ‘10 and ‘14. Now you label a yuge number of conservatives racists because they kept the vagina out of the Oval Office. When are you going to learn? Name calling isn’t going to work any longer!
You are slandering people you know nothing about just so you can use your little video. You see one guy say “Hail, Trump!” and you go off the deep end trying to slander conservatism with it.
The only way your party is going to gain any respect is if it gets it’s head out of the sand and takes an objective look at the landscape. It’s not going to be pretty what you see, but it’s the only way you’re going to get back to reality. Sorry, Warren Porter. Elections have consequences.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 19, 2016 11:04 AM
They mention a number of groups and you label all of them racist
The Alt-Right is Richard Spencer. Richard Spencer is the Alt-Right. Richard Spencer is a racist. End of Story.
Where do the tea party people fit in, Warren Porter? Remember when they were labeled racists?
You can’t help yourselves, can you? The Republicans were labeled racists when they held the line against the Obama administration. The TP people were labeled racists when they kicked the Democratic’s asses in ‘10 and ‘14. Now you label a yuge number of conservatives racists because they kept the vagina out of the Oval Office. When are you going to learn? Name calling isn’t going to work any longer!
Person X does racist thing A and innocuous thing B. The Left calls X racist and you have the audacity to claim that X was called racist on account of B rather than A? Please get a grip over yourself.
Now, the Tea Party is way too large and amorphous to paint with a broad brush, so I will not label the entire movement racist. However, racism definitely governs the thoughts of a few of its members.
The only way your party is going to gain any respect is if it gets it’s head out of the sand and takes an objective look at the landscape. It’s not going to be pretty what you see, but it’s the only way you’re going to get back to reality. Sorry, Warren Porter. Elections have consequences.So far, the only consequence I have observed is that being a racist has lost its stigma. Outright bigotry is no longer taboo. Posted by: Warren Porter at December 19, 2016 12:12 PM
You obviously didn’t read the article you linked to. Milo Y. defined the alt-right as a number of groups. You, j2t2, and the left are claiming Spencer is the alt-right because of the name of his group. Then you include Trump and Bannon as if they are part of Spencer’s group. This is wrong. You are casting guilt by association and you are manufacturing the association.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 19, 2016 7:50 PM
Are you trying to claim Richard Spencer isn’t the alt-right’s leader?Posted by: Warren Porter at December 19, 2016 9:14 PM
Just so we are clear, you cannot truthfully separate Spencer and the alt-right movement.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 19, 2016 9:19 PM
I don’t care if Spencer is the Pope’s personal secretary! You’ve got no business trying to splatter his mud on Trump. To associate Trump with this guy, as you and j2t2 have been doing, is a lie.
Your list of evil bigots has grown to three now. You have Trump, then Bannon, and now Milo! How many more people are you planning on adding to this list of yours, Warren Porter?Posted by: Weary Willie at December 19, 2016 11:00 PM
I don’t care if Spencer…
That is the esscence of the problem.Spencer and his ilk are a horrible cancer in out nation and instead of taking the necessary steps to excise the tumor, you just want to ignore the issue.
You cannot dismiss a man as a nobody when Milo labels him “dangerously bright”.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 20, 2016 8:31 AM
You don’t like getting laughed at, do you?Posted by: Weary Willie at December 20, 2016 12:52 PM
LMFAO!Posted by: Warren Porter at December 20, 2016 1:52 PM
Can you tell me what laws were broken by Milo or Spencer that justifies taking their 1st amendment right away?Posted by: Weary Willie at December 20, 2016 2:47 PM
I don’t advocate taking anyone’s 1st amendment away. Let Milo and Richard yell and scream all by their lonesome selves as long as they want. Just don’t publish their crap on your website if you want to be the President’s adviser.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 20, 2016 4:06 PM
I think that’s exactly what you are advocating.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 20, 2016 8:26 PM
And where did you get that idea?Posted by: Warren Porter at December 20, 2016 11:09 PM
taking the necessary steps to excise the tumor
Just don’t publish their crap
his first response to Milo’s article should have been, “you’re fired!”
Get back to me after Trump has sacked Bannon for providing a platform for Spencer.
Bannon needs to turn Breitbart away from condoning the Alt-Right (This means firing Milo Yiannopoulos)Posted by: Weary Willie at December 21, 2016 9:21 AM
I email an essay to Steve Bannon and ask him to publish it on Breitbart, but he refused. Did he take my 1st Amendment rights away?Posted by: Warren Porter at December 21, 2016 11:08 AM
I email an essay to Steve Bannon and ask him to publish it on Breitbart, and he accepted. Should I be fired?Posted by: Weary Willie at December 21, 2016 5:12 PM
More to the point of my disagreement with you, should Trump be fired?Posted by: Weary Willie at December 21, 2016 5:14 PM
You didn’t answer my question, so I am going to take that as tacit agreement. Steve Bannon’s decision not to publish my writings on Breitbart is not an abridgement of my 1st Amendment rights.
I email an essay to Steve Bannon and ask him to publish it on Breitbart, and he accepted. Should I be fired?
Richard Spencer emails an essay to Steve Bannon and ask him to publish it on Breitbart, and he accepted. Should he be fired?Posted by: Warren Porter at December 21, 2016 5:41 PM
No.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 21, 2016 6:22 PM
So, why is it wrong to fire Spencer, but OK to reject what I write?
I know, because it’s Bannon’s site and he gets to call the shots. But, there are consequences to one’s reputation that depend on how those shots are called.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 21, 2016 7:05 PM
You have no right to associate this guy with Trump.
You and j2t2 have smeared Trump with this guy’s garbage and it’s wrong. It’s a lie. The least you could do is admit it’s wrong.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 21, 2016 10:23 PM
Instead of getting defensive, why don’t you answer my question? Tell me why it’s wrong to associate a publisher with the writers he hires.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 21, 2016 11:35 PM
This entire conversation is based on the lies you and j2t2 are perpetrating against Trump and Bannon and now Milo. I don’t care about a publisher and his motives. You are not getting away with the slander you, j2t2, and the left have been leveling against Trump. Now you want to play six points of separation to keep from admitting you are lying about Spencer’s manufactured association with Trump. Quit avoiding your errors, Warren Porter.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 22, 2016 1:43 AM
. I don’t care about a publisher and his motives.
And that is exactly why people like PHX8 continue to fling accusations of racism.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 22, 2016 11:46 AM
The relationship between publisher and writer goes far deeper than a mere instance of “6 degrees of separation”.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 22, 2016 2:09 PM
Monkeys fling poo also. Should we pay attention to them?
Do you expect sanitized news, Warren Porter? Are you afraid you’ll hear or see something that will demand a safe space to recover?
Where is this article from Spencer that Breitbart posted? I can’t fine even one. I find a number of people talking about him on Breitbart, but I find none by him.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 22, 2016 3:29 PM
Never mind. I found them.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 22, 2016 3:40 PM
You are forcing me to pay attention to this guy, Warren Porter. You are promoting him and I fell victim to your deed.
I’m kidding. I’m just drawing attention to the fact that I couldn’t have cared less about Spencer and you have made me research the guy’s website and his articles on Breitbart. Congratulations are in order. It was you, not Milo, not Bannon, or Trump who made me take an interest in Spencer. It was you.
Should your boss know about this? How about your customers? Should your neighbors be told you are promoting Spencer? Should they all be told your right to speak should be “excised”?Posted by: Weary Willie at December 22, 2016 4:18 PM
None of this would have happened if Steve Bannon had refused to let Breitbart become a platform for Spencers and the alt-right. The responsibility rests entirely on him. Nobody paid attention to Spencers attention his rants until he was raised to prominence by Breitbart. At the very least, Bannon ought to apologize.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 22, 2016 11:40 PM
The left brought Spencer into the limelight by using the “Heil” video to slander Trump. If it wasn’t for that video Spencer would be an obscure author. Spencer was a nobody before the left found that video. Like I said, congratulations are in order.
I’d hate to break it to you, Warren Porter, but your favorite party is over doing the guilt by association tactic. It’s not working anymore.
Posted by: Weary Willie at December 23, 2016 12:16 AM
LDS church in Rexburg vandalized with anti-Trump graffiti
Rexburg Police do not have any information yet on who may have done the vandalism.
They should start looking here:
“>Democratic heads roll after video shows agitators planted at Trump rallies
Two top Democratic strategists have exited the presidential campaign after explosive undercover videos showed them discussing voter fraud and their roles in planting paid agitators at campaign events for Republican candidate Donald Trump.
Posted by: Weary Willie at December 23, 2016 1:28 AM
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/oct/18/undercover-video-shows-democrats-saying-they-hire-/Posted by: Weary Willie at December 23, 2016 1:32 AM
Breitbart covered the alternative right long before the left wing press did. Breitbart’s daily viewership numbers in the millions. Spencer and the Alternative Right wold be nobodies today if Breitbart hadn’t raised them to prominence. No matter how many times you try to gaslight me, the rise of Richard Spencers and his movement is entirely the responsibility of Steve Bannon and Milo Yiannopoulos.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 23, 2016 11:10 AM
It was the left that promoted the video in an effort to slander Trump. The video and the MSM’s coverage of that video is what brought Spencer to the forefront.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 23, 2016 12:38 PM
Deny it as much as you want, but Spencers rose to prominence long before the video was covered in the MSM. Breitbart’s coverage of the alt-right is what did it.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 23, 2016 2:58 PM
For six years, the alternative right subbreddit languished">http://redditmetrics.com/r/altright”>languished in obscurity . They only had 100 subscribers when Milo Yiannopoulos published his article on Breitbart. Then bang! Exponential growth ocurred. This was long before the mainstream media began covering Spencers or his movement.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 23, 2016 3:14 PM
Spencer is the founder of alternativeright.com. He has nothing to do with r/altright in your link.
alt-right is a figment of the left’s imagination. They needed a boogie man and they named it alt-right. They needed a face and the heil video provided it for them. They used the video to slander Trump, which didn’t work.
The left is notorious for manufacturing crisis’, Warren Porter. What makes them successful is gullible people who believe the fake news the left concocts for their own purposes.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 23, 2016 4:29 PM
The Myth of the Good Old Media
Posted by: Weary Willie at December 23, 2016 4:37 PM
WOW you take a few days off and Weary uses it to besmirch your good name. As far as Spencer and Trump lets just say Trump has spent many a month riling these guys up. You can deny it all you want but the proof is there. Heil Trump, sez Spencer and his followers, Trump supporters all. Yet you would deny this. Trump needed all the votes he could wrangle and these guys delivered. Much like the community organizers of 2008 got the black vote out, these guys got under the rocks and got out the “whites only” vote. Give them credit for their efforts.
Now Weary you may not realize it but you too are part of the anti PC crowd, at least the portion of the crowd that wants to use racial slurs and ethnic insults at will. So is Spencer and his ilk. You may not be shouting Mein Trump or Zeig Heil just yet as Spencer and I do but IMHO it is just a matter of time before you will. Fascism is Trump and Trump is Fascism, not Socialism, and Spencer and I are on the forefront of a new day in America. Trump is ushering in this new day, in between funneling money to his corporation and running the country that is..
Don’t get me wrong Weary, I was hoping Trump would be true to those he lied to during the campaign, and actually do things to help the working class gain a bit of ground after the conservative onslaught of the past 3 decades decimated their earning power. But his cabinet picks don’t look real promising being an oligarchy of billionaires and all.
https://www.democracynow.org/2016/3/15/father_of_fascism_studies_donald_trumpPosted by: j2t2 at December 23, 2016 11:20 PM
Spencer is the founder of alternativeright.com. He has nothing to do with r/altright in your link
Stop being ridiculous WW. The alt-right is a movement not merely a website founded by Richard Spencer. The people subscribing to the alt-right subreddit are Spencer’s fans, without a doubt. Just look at it.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 24, 2016 2:38 AM
Warren Porter, by his own admittion j2t2 is goose stepping in his front yard with a swastika flag waving in support of Spencer. Are you adding him to the list? Should he be excised from WatchBlog and should liz be terminated for providing a platform for j2t2?Posted by: Weary Willie at December 24, 2016 10:34 AM
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2016/12/astonishing_number_of_fake_hate_crimes_since_trump_election.htmlPosted by: Weary Willie at December 24, 2016 11:16 AM
It’s a movement created by the left to slander Trump.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 24, 2016 11:18 AM
Weary you don’t understand. I’m not goose stepping or waving Nazi flags as you falsely claim. Just as you worry about some list you believe Warren has I worry about the list Trump supporters will soon have as they continue trumping the post truth nation we now call home. I don’t want to be forced to get a big “L” tattoo on my head, arm or other body part that would identify me as liberal to the Trump police.
So I continue to give Trump the benefit of the doubt as he rakes in the bucks with his private security forces, or Reichssicherheitsdienst as they were formerly called, protecting himself in lieu of the Secret Service.Posted by: j2t2 at December 24, 2016 11:21 AM
That’s not giving him the benefit of the doubt. You’re slandering the man before he’s even in office! You’re railing against things YOU SAY he will do to you without any proof! The only thing you are basing this slander on is your own concoction of fake news.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 24, 2016 11:35 AM
Weary IMHO it is you hiding behind the “fake news” crisis. I am giving Trump the benefit of the doubt although I am a bit pessimistic after his cabinet picks so far. Hell Faux Breitbart and other conservative outlets have been using “fake news” for years now. To suggest it is fake news because a Trump insider calls it “out of proportion”, not fake or false mind you,is wrong Weary. Spending millions on a private security force is just so Zeig Heil IMHO.
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/trump-private-security_us_58582298e4b039044709b933
I’m surprised someone like you, who is so vocal against PC, would call my words slander, seems it is ok with you to call people ni**ars or ki*es or pu**ies or whatever but calling a Fascist Fascist is out of bounds or “slander”! Get a grip on yourself man.
I am surprised that my self preservation is taken so lightly by you. I am Zeig Heil Mein Trump strong Weary. Better that than getting branded when the conservative thought police come hunting for liberals.
I would suggest you stop drinking the kool aid and take off the rose colored glasses when you bow to idolize the Trumpster. His cabinet picks just don’t show a draining of the swamp. He has already back pedaled on promises to the working class and the anti immigrants amongst us. Hell has he even got in touch with Mexico to begin paying for the wall? How does picking a guy for labor that wants to get rid of overtime and minimum wages help the working poor?Posted by: j2t2 at December 24, 2016 12:25 PM
He’s not even sworn in yet. You are creating fake news.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 24, 2016 12:36 PM
Warren Porter, are you getting tired of making up lies? Is it time for delusional paranoia?
Posted by: Weary Willie at December 24, 2016 12:52 PM
He’s not even sworn in yet. You are creating fake news.
Oh Weary certainly you jest. Previous presidents had Secret Service protection prior to swearing in. Trump has kept his, IMHO, jack booted thugs and we the people are paying for it. What is fake about it?
Is this “creating millions of jobs”
I would suggest Weary that it is time to get over the “everything negative about Trump is fake news” syndrome, it is so Zeig Heil, so Orwellian. So “kids gloves”, So over protective mother. Why instead don’t you treat Trump like you treated Obama? Give Trump the same critical eye you gave Obama.Posted by: j2t2 at December 24, 2016 1:24 PM
… so delusional.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 24, 2016 1:44 PM
http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/11/politics/drunk-secret-service-agents-white-house/
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2183317/Revealed-TWELVE-secret-service-agents-brought-prostitutes-Colombian-hotel-Obama-arrived.htmlPosted by: Weary Willie at December 24, 2016 1:48 PM
http://time.com/3449641/secret-service-scandal/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/critical-decisions-after-911-led-to-slow-steady-decline-in-quality-for-secret-service/2014/12/27/48fa3cd6-7f3a-11e4-81fd-8c4814dfa9d7_story.html?utm_term=.573cbbb53597
(It’s Bush’s fault?)
http://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2015/03/secret-service-disaster-timeline/387643/
With people who think like your posts suggest, j2t2, why wouldn’t Trump keep people he trusts to protect him?Posted by: Weary Willie at December 24, 2016 1:56 PM
http://www.breitbart.com/2016-presidential-race/2016/07/09/dallas-obama-federal-shootings/
Where were your paranoid delusions when Obama proposed federalizing local police forces?
http://www.cops.usdoj.gov/pdf/taskforce/TaskForce_FinalReport.pdfPosted by: Weary Willie at December 24, 2016 2:06 PM
So Weary how many president elects were shot or killed during this time frame?
With people who think like your posts suggest, j2t2, why wouldn’t Trump keep people he trusts to protect him?
Why would the president elect not trust the secret service to do its job. The services provided by the private security team are being charged to the people of this country, why if Trump is the paranoid delusional would he not cover the charges himself as the people already pay for the Secret Service.
When have we ever not had people who disagree with the actions of the president elect Weary. Certainly you aren’t suggesting those that think like me would do bodily harm to the president elect, not you…. the guy who calls everyone else paranoid and delusional.
Where were your paranoid delusions when Obama proposed federalizing local police forces?
What paranoid delusions are you talking about Weary? Seems to me Breitbart has exaggerated the claim you make a bit. Training standards may in fact be needed judging by how militarized the police have become.
Anyway Merry Christmas Weary I have to get going.Posted by: j2t2 at December 24, 2016 2:27 PM
Good.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 24, 2016 3:56 PM
j2t2 is goose stepping in his front yard with a swastika flag waving in support of Spencer.
Don’t make up lies to deflect from my argument. j2t2’s remarks are clearly sarcastic. The statements in Breitbart are clearly not. Case closed.
Getting back on topic, once again, I remind you that the alt-right is a movement founded by Richard Spencer about half a decade ago. The movement is not restricted to a single website created by Spencer, but spans an entire network of web platforms including the /r/altright subreddit. For many years, the movement floundered in obscurity until conservative outlets like Breitbart began to elevate their ideas. Then, the movement that languished in solitude for so long suddenly flourished. There’s no doubting that Breitbart paved Spencer’s path to publicity and we should all hold Bannon and Milo Y. responsible for that.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 25, 2016 12:54 AM
Where was your disgust with MSM when OWS was shitting on police cars and raping women in their tent cities erected illegally on public land?
That group was praised by the left. Why weren’t you clamoring for Obama and Pelosi to step down? Where is your condemnation of NBC, Wall Street Journal, Time, CBS?
Why the hypocrisy, Warren Porter?Posted by: Weary Willie at December 25, 2016 11:00 AM
OWS is not relevant to our discussion of the assistance Breitbart provided to Richard Spencer’s alt-right movement. OWS never espoused racist views.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 25, 2016 7:45 PM
Neither did Trump or Bannon or Milo.
Supporting the destruction of private property, violence against police, rape, theft, minor $ex assault, by Obama is irrelevant?
Again, why the hypocrisy?
Posted by: Weary Willie at December 25, 2016 11:14 PM
Richards Spencer and his alt-right movement have racist views. Bannon and Milo supported and promoted those views on Breitbart.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 26, 2016 11:12 AM
Bannon and Milo reported those views, as did MSM report OWS. However, Obama and Pelosi supported the violent and criminal movement OWS.
Why the hypocrisy, Warren Porter?Posted by: Weary Willie at December 26, 2016 6:08 PM
They did not merely report. They endorsed:
There are many things that separate the alternative right from old-school racist skinheads (to whom they are often idiotically compared), but one thing stands out above all else: intelligence. Skinheads, by and large, are low-information, low-IQ thugs driven by the thrill of violence and tribal hatred. The alternative right are a much smarter group of people — which perhaps suggests why the Left hates them so much. They’re dangerously bright.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 26, 2016 7:56 PM
That wasn’t an endorsement.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 26, 2016 8:29 PM
Saying the alt-right differs from skinheads because they are more intelligent than skinheads is an endorsement. Saying people like Richard Spencer are “dangerously bright” is an endorsement.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 26, 2016 8:59 PM
Wrong. It’s a description.
I’m surprised you don’t know that. I’m sorry you don’t like the way these authors describe what they’re writing about, but it’s no reason to threaten them and their jobs.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 26, 2016 9:09 PM
Richard Spencer and his ilk should be marginalized just as we marginalize skinheads. Yet, Milo is telling us to treat them differently and take Spencer’s ideas seriously.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 26, 2016 9:11 PM
You are doing this to create your six points of separation.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 26, 2016 9:11 PM
Hey! We’re twinners!Posted by: Weary Willie at December 26, 2016 9:15 PM
I think Richard Spencer and his alt-right movement should be treated the same way we treat skinheads and their ilk. Do you?Posted by: Warren Porter at December 26, 2016 9:36 PM
I will be blunt. I think anyone who tries to make a nuanced distinction between Richard Spencer and Skinheads is way too tolerant of racism to have any position of power.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 26, 2016 9:42 PM
I think I should know as much as I can about what faces us in the real world. I have no problem reading what is printed at Breitbart about the ..
I’m not sure what to call it. The alt-right is the name the left gave it. AlternativeRight.com is the name Spencer gave to his website. Milo talks about the alt-right as a movement, an abstract, an intangible. He describes groups and the people associated with them. Milo provides links to these sites and allows his readers to evaluate the site for themselves.
That’s not an endorsement, Warren Porter. That’s a public service.
For you and j2t2 to use Breitbart as a conduit to slander the 45th President Of The United States is cheap and beneath both of you. I’m surprised you both fell for it.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 26, 2016 10:53 PM
The alt-right is the name the left gave it.
Richard Spencer coined the moniker. Can you please stop making things up?
Milo talks about the alt-right as a movement, an abstract, an intangible. He describes groups and the people associated with them. Milo provides links to these sites and allows his readers to evaluate the site for themselves.
The alternative-right is a white supremacist movement. It was wrong for Milo to refuse to condemn them as racist or fascist as others had no problem doing.
That’s a public service.Nope. By omitting crucial details regarding the cruel depravity of Richard Spencer’s ideology, Milo does the public a great disservice. His article misleads readers into believing that the alt-right is a natural extension of the conservative movement. Compare with Benjamin Welton’s article in The Weekly Standard. He tells his readers: “The alt right can cause some stomachs to churn” and “the alt right turns the left’s moralism on its head and makes it a badge of honor to be called ‘racist,’ ‘homophobic,’ and ‘sexist’.” By telling us: “Known collectively as the ‘alternative right,’ this amalgam includes neo-reactionaries, monarchists, nativists, populists, and even a few self-declared fascists.”, Welton makes sure that his reporting doesn’t normalize or sanitize Spencer’s despicable ideas. Posted by: Warren Porter at December 26, 2016 11:26 PM
Why should Breitbart write an encyclopedia to explain to the ignorant? Breitbart exposed the alt-right! Breitbart gave us a snapshot of the Democratic Party NBC should have given us 100 years ago.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 26, 2016 11:41 PM
I was really toiling with the 100 year thing. It’s more like 60 years.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 26, 2016 11:42 PM
Hey! Look what I can do!Posted by: Weary Willie at December 26, 2016 11:49 PM
The alt-right is a racist movement. Milo’s reporting failed to mention that. It’s like writing a review of the April 14, 1865 performance of Our American Cousin and forgetting to note Lincoln’s assassination.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 27, 2016 10:29 AM
There may be elements, just as there are elements on the left, that are racist. That doesn’t give you license to slander Trump. You’re painting with a very large brush to get your six points of separation.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 27, 2016 10:34 AM
The whole premise of Richard Spencer’s movement is prefaced on racism. Today’s Left is entirely devoid of white supremacist ideas.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 27, 2016 11:17 AM
Anytime you try to compare the alt-right with the Left, you are drawing a false equivalence. No one on the Left advocates anything remotely similar to what he and his ilk preach.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 27, 2016 11:48 AM
For you and j2t2 to use Breitbart as a conduit to slander the 45th President Of The United States is cheap and beneath both of you. I’m surprised you both fell for it.
I would suggest your denial of the facts are much more of a slander than anything we have said. A slander of the American people Weary in general and a slander of myself and Warren in particular. Breitbart is a propaganda outlet not a news source Weary. We should both thank Warren for the links provided in this thread.
Calling attention to the actions of or quoting/paraphrasing Trump and his followers isn’t slander, which is where the gap in logical thinking exists for you Weary. You are to emotional to see things clearly and seem to be easily confused by facts Weary. I suggest you step up to the plate and swing at the ball of reality for a change.
I mean are you an “alt right” guy or a beta male? Which is what they would have you believe if you don’t agree with their world view. Do you condemn or condone the words and deeds of Herr Spencer and his ilk?
Also, should you choose to do so, consider why the neofascist Spencer would have such high hopes for the Trump presidency. Do you think it was because Trump has said or did something to cause this or would you have us believe Spencer has misinterpreted Trumps campaign speeches tweets and promises and has seen something in Trump and his message that isn’t there?
Zieg Heil, my friend Zieg Heil. Victory comes with a price, or it should IMHO, it won’t be a free ride for Trump and his beta male followers. You guys seem to give Trump so much room and then mindlessly agree with his actions even when they go against what he promised the American people.Posted by: j2t2 at December 27, 2016 1:20 PM
This is why you guys lost the election. When are you going to realize this? There is no way you can associate Trump with Spencer.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 27, 2016 5:55 PM
Voters didn’t like the truth, so they supported a lie instead.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 27, 2016 7:04 PM
So, this is what working with each other is like, eh Warren Porter? Is this what reaching across the aisle is? All that shit the left was shoveling out the last 8 years was just a facade, yes? You never meant it. It’s why you guys lost the election.
Posted by: Weary Willie at December 27, 2016 10:45 PM
I don’t know what you are talking about. The Left has spent the eight years trying its best to better the nation. It is Republicans who succumbed to nihilism and tied an anchor around Obama’s neck. Not once did Republicans in Congress ever attempt to negotiate with Obama or other Democrats in good faith on a wide range of issues.
In the last election, we witnessed the nihilism and cynicism taken to a whole new level as an honorable woman had her reputation slandered by fake accusations of lawbreaking and corruption by the greatest con-man to ever run for the Presidency. All across America, Trump’s supporters expect him to not interfere with Obama’s legacy. The backlash will be loud and fierce after Trump tries to implement Paul Ryan’s agenda.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 27, 2016 11:07 PM
Denial is not a river in Egypt.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 28, 2016 10:23 AM
The way you throw out stramwans, red herrings and other logical fallacies Weary one would think denial is the key to the universe.
You tell us we slander yet when confronted with facts you leap to another issue or raise a non issue instead of dealing with the issue. That is denial my friend. Projecting it onto others is just another attempt to misinform. Which you seem to be doing often.Posted by: j2t2 at December 28, 2016 11:12 AM
You can make up your facts to salve your wounded pride. What you won’t do is lie about the 45th President of the U.S.
I know it’s hard for a Democratic to not lie, but give it a try sometime. It really won’t hurt, unless of course, you tell the truth about your lying.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 28, 2016 11:28 AM
WW,
j2t2 said it best. You are in denial regarding Richard Spencer. Here is the TRUTH:
Richard Spencer created the alternative right (aka alt-right). This movement is racist at its core with a despicable ideology that ought to be condemned and marginalized at any available opportunity.
Steve Bannon published Milo’s article which completely sugar coated the alt-right. Milo normalized Spencer’s ideas, neglecting to call out the racism, fascism and bigotry therein.
I know, you are going to dig your head in the sand and yell LALALALA, but you cannot ignore the truth forever.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 28, 2016 1:34 PM
I said from the very beginning of this, I don’t give a damn about Spencer. Milo wrote a piece describing the alt-right. Spencer happened to be included. He’s actually doing his job when he reports on the alt-right.
You and j2t2, however, cannot give me one speck of evidence Trump is a racist or a Nazi. You are fabricating associations where there are none.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 28, 2016 1:39 PM
That’s called lying, Warren Porter.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 28, 2016 1:40 PM
This is why you guys lost the election.
IMHO the reason the American people lost the election is because of ….. well… things like this.Posted by: j2t2 at December 28, 2016 2:04 PM
You and j2t2, however, cannot give me one speck of evidence Trump is a racist or a Nazi. You are fabricating associations where there are none.
Oh brother Weary, Since when have you set your standards so high as to require “evidence”? Did you need “evidence” to call Obama a monkey or a Muslim or born in Kenya or Jade Helm was a plot to take over the southwest from the US?
So let me ask what you require as “evidence”. DO you require a signed statement from Trump or would the fact that many neofascist groups, or to be PC alt right groups, have been giving hope from Trumps campaign speeches and his subsequent election. I mean Trump leans to the far right on many issues. He uses immigrants and religions as scapegoats. He wants to usurp the Constitution to do his job, he wants to jail his political opponents… the list goes on. Are you suggesting this is mere conservatism not fascist deeds and words? Or are you suggesting neofascist would be a better description of Trump?Posted by: j2t2 at December 28, 2016 2:23 PM
Yea, j2t2. Let’s try to forget your slander and lies toward the 45th President of the United States. Let’s cover them up with dumb humor and hope everyone will forget about it.
As long as you don’t admit you’re wrong you can always bring it up again, right?Posted by: Weary Willie at December 28, 2016 2:23 PM
Dumb Humor! This is sad that Snopes had to fact check an Onion post because so many people thought it was true. It say a lot about the lack of critical thinking skills in this country Weary. What it isn’t is a cover up on my part nor a diversion.
It seems to me you are hung up on this slander thing, so sensitive about anything said about Trump. Seems to me when the shoe is on the other foot you guys get so emotional and PC on us. Don’t you think Trumps victory signaled an end to PC, wasn’t that a part of his message? Yet here you are getting all huffy over a political description used to describe a president. Perhaps it would be ok with you if I used color instead of political descriptions, such as “His Orangness” or some such.
Look I am not nor was not completely against Trump Weary, I liked several of his campaign promises, but I am dismayed at his abrupt about face, judging by many of his choices for cabinet positions. Seems to me the same groups of people who supported Trump because he was the anti establishment candidate are going to be disappointed as he joins forces with establishment types in Congress.
Spencer and the neofascist being but one of those groups. Spencer is using the Trump election to further his cause of racial separation. Spencer sees something in Trump that gives him cause to Heil Trump at his rallies. Why is it you refuse to acknowledge this?
Like you and many of our conservative friends here on WB back in 2008 when Obama was president elect, I am a bit nervous about Trumps electoral college victory to become the 45th president. Is my claim any more of an exaggeration than some of those you guys used the past 8 years. Obama is a Socialist/Marxist was one. Is Fascist any further out than that? IMHO it isn’t even close to that level of exaggeration as Trump has made many more tweets and campaign promises that support his leaning towards a right wing authoritarian government since election day.
When you look at Trump and his outrage at being criticized, the extent he will go to get back at the source of his outrage, can you blame me for the Hail Victory or My Leader, My Trump comments, they are just in case Trump and the establishment decide to further erode first amendment rights as they have started to do already. Denying the press access is a typical fascist action Weary. Don’t excuse it with nonsensical “they are mean to Trump” claims please.Posted by: j2t2 at December 28, 2016 3:33 PM
It alarms me how casually you treat slander and lies, j2t2. Just because you believe the right was mean to Obama doesn’t give you the authority to associate Trump with Nazi groups. Even after Trump disavowed these groups you persist with the Nazi theme. It’s like you don’t know when to get off the buss!Posted by: Weary Willie at December 28, 2016 4:09 PM
Milo wrote a piece describing the alt-right. Spencer happened to be included. He’s actually doing his job when he reports on the alt-right.
This is inaccurate. Milo’s piece wasn’t a description of the alt-right. It was a complete farce that sought to separate the alt-right from its racist and fascist underpinnings. As I said before, it is like writing a review of the April 14, 1865 performance of Our American Cousin and forgetting to note Lincoln’s assassination.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 28, 2016 4:39 PM
That’s your opinion.
Your opinion is clouded by your lack of objectivity.
I get it, Warren Porter. You’re pissed. So what? I was pissed when Clinton got elected. I was pissed when Obama got elected. I was pissed when he got elected again!
Did I start calling for the heads of people who reported information I didn’t like?
Did I lie and apply guilt by association, like you and j2t2 have?
The answer is “No.”. I did not!
I did not create a boogie man, to be used as a bludgeon. I did not lie and insinuate fantasy to promote my point of view. That was done by Warren Porter and j2t2. You are promoting the violence perpetrated by real racists. You are supporting the Nazi graffiti that appears on churches and businesses. You are excusing the racial hatred that is being prostituted in the MSM.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 28, 2016 7:20 PM
That’s your opinion.
So, you disagree with my assessment that Richard Spencer and the alt-right are premised upon racism?
Did I start calling for the heads of people who reported information I didn’t likeWhat information is it that I do not like?
I get it, Warren Porter. You’re pissed.Actually, I am quite content. I was never excited by the prospect of President Hillary Clinton. Republicans have based their opposition to Democrats on flawed principles. Now that they have 100% responsibility, the American people will see that their emperor has no clothes.
You are promoting the violence perpetrated by real racists. You are supporting the Nazi graffiti that appears on churches and businesses. You are excusing the racial hatred that is being prostituted in the MSM.This is absolutely ridiculous. How does asking Steve Bannon to distance Breitbart from the alt-right movement do any of these things? Posted by: Warren Porter at December 28, 2016 10:52 PM
It alarms me how casually you treat slander and lies, j2t2.
Are you serious Weary, you are supporting a guy who claimed Ted Cruz had ties to the JFK assassination. You have absolutely zero moral highground to accuse someone else of slander and lies, my god man have you no decency?
But yes I have become numb to slander and lies after Trump has set the bar so low. I realize you cannot see Trumps actions and words as being authoritarian, how he has incorporated government and business into a single entity with his cabinet picks(my definition of fascism), but hey he hasn’t even taken office yet I hold out hope you will see the light before Trump gains to much power.
Just because you believe the right was mean to Obama doesn’t give you the authority to associate Trump with Nazi groups.
So right wing slander and lies are acceptable Weary! The hypocrisy is laughable my friend. BTW I don’t think the right was mean I think they were intentionally lying, Trump amongst them with his birther lies.
Even after Trump disavowed these groups you persist with the Nazi theme. It’s like you don’t know when to get off the buss!
Trump has lied so often he has no credibility Weary. He may have disavowed some groups at one time or another but then he has also gave them support with his campaign promises and his positions on the issues. Your naivete when it comes to Trump is amazing.
I use the German as it is understood, and in two words can convey a paragraph of thought. But hey Spencer is a Trump supporter and you don’t seem to mind him using the German from time to time, why are you criticizing me for doing the same?
I did not create a boogie man, to be used as a bludgeon.
Weary you voted for and support Trump who is the boogie man. We have zero background on him as far as how he will rule as president. We can only go by his word and his actions. So far he seems to only be walking back his promises and tweeting like a little kid , threatening people and such. His supporters seem fanatical in their support of him. Look at Spencer and the Heil Victory rallies, not to mention Trumps own victory tour, and your own he can do no wrong excuses.
I did not lie and insinuate fantasy to promote my point of view. That was done by Warren Porter and j2t2.
Sure you did Weary, on many occasions, in fact if it wasn’t for lies and fantasy we would have thought you a monk that took a vow of silence.
You are promoting the violence perpetrated by real racists. You are supporting the Nazi graffiti that appears on churches and businesses.
Sure we are and Trump hasn’t inspired the neofascist groups in your fantasy land Weary, Such nonsense you spout. All I see is Warren condemning them and you saying anything to get Trump off the hook for his deeds and words.
You are excusing the racial hatred that is being prostituted in the MSM.
Yet another attack on the free press. Seems to me, despite what you say, you think denial is a river in Egypt. You talk crap to us but give Trump a free ride not to mention Spencer and his ilk. You have lost credibility with this bit of nonsense.Posted by: j2t2 at December 29, 2016 12:10 AM
Sure you did Weary, on many occasions,
Feel free to quote them.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 29, 2016 12:39 PM
SO this is your rebuttal to everything I said! Vague and ambiguous jabs coupled with false accusations I am use to Weary but this diversion is so … oh wait…. nevermind.
Anyway if you want to list your lies and fantasies do it yourself my friend, just look back at previous threads and your posts and start listing them. I don’t have the time nor energy.
But hey lets keep on track with our friend the Trumpster. Can you believe he is already blaming Obama for disrupting a smooth transition, what a whiner. Taking credit for anything positive and talking trash with anything else isn’t a good sign for our next president, yet here he is whining and grandstanding. And you guys think you got an anti establishment non politician in office, what a sick joke Putin played on this country.Posted by: j2t2 at December 29, 2016 12:55 PM
Yea, I didn’t think so.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 29, 2016 2:53 PM
The fact that you continue to ignore Comment #411688 speaks volumes.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 29, 2016 10:30 PM
Yea, I didn’t think so.
Yea, I didn’t think…..so what. seems more to the point Weary.
You have glossed over answering any of my comments Weary yet you expect me to answer yours, seriously?Posted by: j2t2 at December 30, 2016 12:29 AM
I’m not here to debate lies. I’ve said before, many times. I don’t give a damn about Spencer.
You will not associate him with Trump and get away with it. That is a cheep shot and you know it.
Posted by: Weary Willie at December 30, 2016 10:46 AM
Bannon published an article sympathetic to the alt-right that failed to call out Spencer for his bigotry, racism, misogyny or fascism. That is the truth no matter how many times you deny it.
If Bannon had the cajones to tell Milo to fuck off, we wouldn’t be discussing this today.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 30, 2016 12:51 PM
Weary, what makes you think your support of Trump is somehow more righteous than the support of Trump by Spencer and the neofascist groups of the far right?
Why do you think your reasons for supporting Trump are more valid than that of Spencer and the neofascist groups that shared the same elation as you when he was declared the winner of the election?
Get on your moral high horse all you want Weary but Spencer and his ilk are riding the same horse. Face it man Trump has outlined issues that put him in the good graces of the neofascist and many conservatives, wall building immigration being one of those issues.
I find it hard to believe you are so willing to take such a tepid dismissal from the pathological liar Trump as proof of anything. He sure didn’t mind their support prior to the election. Why would anyone believe him now?Posted by: j2t2 at December 30, 2016 1:10 PM
Are you calling me a Nazi now, j2t2? More guilt by association? What are you, 10 years old? Quit acting like it.
Warren Porter, how can you say a lack of condemnation is a sign of support? That’s ridiculous.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 30, 2016 4:14 PM
how can you say a lack of condemnation is a sign of support
Would you have trouble with someone who refused to condemn Hitler or the Holocaust? Why not apply the same logic to Spencer, his ideas are equally atrocious.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 30, 2016 10:01 PM
Are you calling me a Nazi now, j2t2?
Weary I haven’t called you or anyone else a Nazi in the Hitler way of thinking. Why do you go off on such tangents?
More guilt by association?
More diversion from what is being said on your part IMHO Weary.
What are you, 10 years old? Quit acting like it.
I wonder the same thing about you. For being so anti-PC you sure are sensitive to any criticism directed towards your sacred cows. Are you sure you are ready to get rid of civilized discourse and respect for your fellow Americans?
Look Trump has many positions on many issues. Some of them you and Spencer agree on, others you don’t. I don’t know if you were at any of the Spencer rallies, so I don’t assume you are a card carrying neofascist. I do think you and most conservative movement followers hang with them when it comes to some political issues. I can see that Trump has actively pandered to them. I can see you refuse to accept this reality, choosing instead to fantasize that Trump is Superman in disguise just waiting in the wings to solve all our problems.
Unfortunately this is what many good decent Germans did in the early ‘30’s IMHO and you see what that got them. I am suggesting you wake up and smell the stench from hanging so close to such a politically extreme movement when the newly elected president, who is flirting with them, is so inexperienced at leadership. It is a dangerous combination.Posted by: j2t2 at December 30, 2016 10:10 PM
What are my sacred cows, j2t2? I’ve said many times, a shutdown of the federal government never affects me. We never talk about local sacred cows, so I assume you’re talking about the sacred cows at the federal level.
What are my sacred cows, j2t2? How many times do I have to say I don’t give a damn about Spencer!
I can see that Trump has actively pandered to them.
This is where responsible comments would include a link. When you say this about a person you should point out when this happened.
I think your comment is a fallacious lie. I’m not about to let you spew this libel and slander without a foundation.
Are you ever going to associate Spencer and Trump with fact?
You can’t. You lie when you say Trump panders to the likes of Spencer’s group.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 30, 2016 11:22 PM
Sounds like Richard Spencer and the alternative-right must be one of Weary Willie’s sacred cows, contrary to his apparent claims not to care about the guy. Why else would he refuse to deplore the article sympathetic to the alternative-right published by Steve Bannon?Posted by: Warren Porter at December 31, 2016 12:57 AM
What are my sacred cows, j2t2?
You are asking me!! Really!! Ok Weary for starters Trump is your sacred cow. Using the Obama scale y’all used over the years I would suggest Spencer is also a sacred cow for you, despite your uttering to the contrary. Much like the relationship between Obama and Bill Ayers, Trump and Spencer are two peas in a pod. At least according to your standards a few years back.
How many times do I have to say I don’t give a damn about Spencer!
As many as you feel you need to to convince yourself he will go away I guess Weary. But you do realize that whether you give a damn about Spencer or not bears little on the support Spencer gives to Trump over the years. You can nay say Spencer and the neofascist all you want but as long as Trump supports their positions on issues they deem important they will continue to support him. Come election time he will suck up to them and ask for help from them just as he did in 2016.
Have you noticed how many neofascist support Clinton or Sanders? Do you wonder why that is?
This is where responsible comments would include a link. When you say this about a person you should point out when this happened.
Weary it is common knowledge Trump wants to build a wall between Mexico and the US. His policies on immigration and the beliefs of Spencer are one and the same. That is one reason Spencer and his ilk are Hail Trump happy at rallies.
I think your comment is a fallacious lie. I’m not about to let you spew this libel and slander without a foundation.
You deny Trump and Spencer share a common interest in immigration Weary?
Are you ever going to associate Spencer and Trump with fact?
Would you believe my source if I posted it? Why not look it up for yourself, I’m tired of leading the horse to water only to see them die of thirst. Oh Heck okay….
http://www.dallasnews.com/news/politics/2016/11/16/trumps-rise-first-stage-white-nationalist-movement-says-alt-right-leader-dallas
You can’t. You lie when you say Trump panders to the likes of Spencer’s group.
Such nonsense Weary. Why on earth would Spencer “Hail Trump” at rallies if Trump didn’t pander during the campaign?
Look Weary I can understand your absolute belief in Trump, in fact I have said it was coming for quite some time now, and I don’t want to take the shine off the apple but lets face it Trump isn’t perfect. In fact we are living in the post truth era thanks to Trump and his campaign to control the country. He is Putin’s bitch after all, judging from his tweets recently.
Oh BTW
“Throughout the presidential campaign, Trump and his eldest son, Don Jr., retweeted posts that originated on Twitter accounts associated with white supremacists and the alt-right. (Though Trump never retweeted posts from Spencer’s own account, Don Jr. retweeted a post by Kevin MacDonald, an anti-Semitic psychology professor who was one of the featured speakers at the NPI conference.) He no doubt won some new supporters that way. At the same time, as Hillary Clinton noted in her speech on the alt-right back in August, Trump was effectively amplifying the voices of white supremacists who had few followers by pushing those messages out to his Twitter audience of 11 million.”
https://newrepublic.com/article/138977/white-nationalist-richard-spencer-donald-trumps-avid-apprentice
Now if you need pictures of Spencer and Trump buggering little boys together in some Madison Ave Penthouse well I don’t have any. But seeings as your burden of proof is so low, judging from the Obama years, certainly the thought that the pictures could exist is enough for you … right?Posted by: j2t2 at December 31, 2016 2:23 AM
Not once in either of those articles you linked to did Trump support Spencer. In fact, he was reported to disavow him in both articles.
Warren Porter, in j2t2’s links are a number of news outlets who have interviewed Spencer. NPR and CBS were mentioned as interviewing him. Where is your condemnation of CBS and NPR? Why didn’t Diane Reems tell Spencer to “Fuck Off”?
The only reason this guy is in the news is because they, and you, are using them as a bludgeon to attack Trump. It’s a manufactured sideshow you’ve concocted because you have nothing else. It’s sad you have to make up your controversies. Of course, your party isn’t known for original thinking. Parasites do need a host, you know.
Posted by: Weary Willie at December 31, 2016 1:30 PM
NPR and CBS were mentioned as interviewing him. Where is your condemnation of CBS and NPR?
Neither NPR nor CBS whitewashed Spencer’s racism, just look at the lede:
First, NPR:
The alt-right has been associated with racism, anti-Semitism and misogyny. Its adherents believe they have a voice in the new administration. NPR’s Kelly McEvers talks to Richard Spencer, a white nationalist who coined the term “alt-right.”
Richard Spencer now runs a small think tank that pushes alt-right ideas. To be clear, the alt-right movement is also a white nationalist movement that’s associated with racism, misogyny and anti-Semitism. What the alt-right wants, Spencer says, is an awakening of identity politics, meaning white identity politics.
and the same goes for CBS. I dare you to find one article regarding Spencer from the mainstream media where the journalists’ thesis is that the alt-right isn’t a dangerous, neofascist movement prefaced upon racism and bigotry.
Also, those interviews were conducted AFTER Spencer rose to fame as a result of the free publicity provided by Breitbart.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 31, 2016 5:18 PM
Who else do you think you should censor?
The KKK has endorsed Hillbilly and gave her 20,000$. I don’t here you condemning her. Why is that? Perhaps a double standard is in play? Hypocrisy?Posted by: Weary Willie at December 31, 2016 5:30 PM
I don’t care who Spencer endorses. I care about how people react to his ideas.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 31, 2016 7:53 PM
Why are you so hung up on this guy? Is it because without him you can’t slander Trump? It’s a sad state of affairs when you have to keep a boogie man alive and popular just so you can associate him with someone you disagree with.
Without Spencer how can you say Trump is a racist?Posted by: Weary Willie at January 1, 2017 12:26 AM
I fight against racism whenever and wherever it manifests. There was a time when people like Richard Spencer were relegated to history’s dustbin. For 7 years, Spencer cried into the wind and no one gave a damn. Now that Bannon is publishing sympathetic articles about him and the alt-right, people are flocking to adopt his deplorable ideas.Posted by: Warren Porter at January 1, 2017 5:43 PM
No, they’re not! It’s all in your head. You give Bannon too much credit. You also overestimate Spencer because you need him in the spotlight so you can continue to attack Trump. Why can’t you have the guts to take Trump on head to head? Why do you need to create and promote a boogie man?
It’s because you have no basis on which to attack Trump, so you manufacture one to fit your needs. If that video of Spencer’s “Hail Trump” wasn’t available you would have nothing to base your slander on. Spencer would still be crying into the wind.Posted by: Weary Willie at January 1, 2017 6:46 PM
Warren Porter, in j2t2’s links are a number of news outlets who have interviewed Spencer. NPR and CBS were mentioned as interviewing him. Where is your condemnation of CBS and NPR? Why didn’t Diane Reems tell Spencer to “Fuck Off”?
Good God Weary when do you stop with the false equivalence crap you guys pull? Why is it you cannot tell the difference between reporting news and sensationalizing and supporting these guys.Posted by: j2t2 at January 1, 2017 8:52 PM
I was asking myself about the same thing of you and Warren Porter? Why do you insist on keeping this guy in the spotlight? I answered that question. You need him to slander Trump.
Milo’s piece that Warren Porter linked to was objectively written and included a number of groups that make up your alt-right. Warren Porter’s complaint is that Milo didn’t condemn the alt-right enough and both of you label Bannon and Trump as racists because of your opinion. This slander is completely outside the realm of honesty.Posted by: Weary Willie at January 1, 2017 9:36 PM
I answered that question. You need him to slander Trump.
Guess again. I’ve hardly mentioned the man in my comments. My interest is combating racism. Spencers is a purveyor of White Supremacy. There ought to be a societal taboo regarding his ideas. Someone like Spencers needs to be treated as a persona non grata , not merely another subspecies of conservativism.
objectively writtenHere is where you are wrong. Milo portrayed the alt-right as non-racist. That’s not objective journalism, that’s advocacy. Posted by: Warren Porter at January 1, 2017 11:11 PM
You are placing every alt-right group in the same light as Spencer. It is painting with a very broad brush to assume every group that claims the Alt-right descriptor is racist and white supremacist. Most are young people who are fed up with the government and the media and don’t care about political correctness.
They don’t toe the line. Is that what’s really bothering you, Warren Porter? You’re afraid of someone hurting your feelings?
Posted by: Weary Willie at January 1, 2017 11:30 PM
every alt-right group in the same light as Spencer
Yes, just like how I place every Nazi group in the same light as Hitler.
Most are young people who are fed up with the government and the media and don’t care about political correctness.
Wrong. Spencer is the alt-right. The alt-right is Spencer.
The alt-right invites Spencer to speak at their forums. They discuss his ideas with admiration. You cannot find a major alt-right website/venue that criticizes Spencer, their “Dear Leader”. You cannot separate the two.Posted by: Warren Porter at January 2, 2017 1:10 AM
That’s bull. The so-called alt-right will go right on insulting the establishment without Spencer. Spencer has just been singled out by the left as a vehicle to slander those the left disagrees with.Posted by: Weary Willie at January 2, 2017 2:03 AM
The so-called alt-right will go right on insulting the establishment without Spencer.
And neonazis continue to practice their bigotry and hate decades after Adolf Hitler’s demise. I am unconcerned with whether or not Spencer the man is the alt-right’s lynchpin, but rather whether or not his ideas are the cornerstone of their beliefs.
I notice that you cannot refute these two provable facts:
In 2010, Richard Spencer created a website to publish his ideas. The name and URL are derived from the terminology Spencer coined for his new movement back in 2009. Every group calling itself “alt-right” is derived from Spencer’s work from that time.
Even a cursory look at the alt-right’s subbreddit indicates that the group is chock full of bigots and fascists. If you don’t think the subreddit is representative of the alt-right, I challenge you to supply me with an alternative.Posted by: Warren Porter at January 2, 2017 11:15 AM
Let me try to make this a little clearer to you and j2t2.
I DON’T GIVE A FUCK ABOUT SPENCER!!!
How many times do I have to say it? You cannot put Trump in the same category with Spencer unless you lie.Posted by: Weary Willie at January 2, 2017 11:35 AM
I DON’T GIVE A FUCK ABOUT SPENCER
And that is precisely the problem. You should be concerned by racism’s rise and you aren’t.
You cannot put Trump in the same category with Spencer unless you lie.In hardly any of my comments have I mentioned Trump. You keep on talking about him. The lady doth protest too much, no?
I am only concerned with figuring out how to return Spencer to the state of ostracization and obscurity that he deserves. For 6 or 7 years under Obama, we did a good job marginalizing the alt-right, but now things have changed. People like Steve Bannon are giving the alt-right a platform for disseminating their bigotry and gain new adherents. I hope that together we can get Bannon to understand why he shouldn’t be doing this. It would be great if he could make a public repudiation, perhaps by firing Milo Yiannopoulos to demonstrate how serious he is at combatting racism.Posted by: Warren Porter at January 2, 2017 12:42 PM
I was asking myself about the same thing of you and Warren Porter? Why do you insist on keeping this guy in the spotlight?
By this guy I assume you mean Spencer, but for the life of me why would you think it is us that keeps him in the spotlight? He keeps himself in the spotlight, such as it is, IMHO. Now that Trump is president he has a sense of achievement he thinks it is his time, this is something we can’t invent it is just something he does. He is energized because of the path he thinks our Country has taken.
Spencers connection to Trump is his own, Weary. He is feeding off the energy the Trump campaign has given off this past year. The campaign promises Trump made, despite his penchant for lying and slandering his fellow Americans, gave Spencer hope and courage it would seem. To say there is no connection is to deny the obvious.
I answered that question. You need him to slander Trump.
But your question was misguided so how can your answer to your own misguided question be right Weary. Two illogical thoughts don’t make a logical thought do they?
The flaw in your logic is I don’t want to slander Trump. Using the same language Spencer uses isn’t slandering Trump, or at least you didn’t accuse Spencer of slandering Trump. I’m beginning to think you want Trump all to yourself, for your personal agenda, yet you give Spencer no quarter to do the same?
You see Weary this disavowal of Spencer by Trump seems to me to be a wink wink type of disavowal. A public display by Trump but not a heart felt display of disavowal. Hopefully I am proven wrong when Trumps takes hold of the steering wheel. I mean Trump courted him, and lead Spencer along, all the way to the dance but did he really dump him?Posted by: j2t2 at January 2, 2017 8:05 PM
Warren Porter, you say racism is on the rise only because the left needs racism to be on the rise to be relevant. Name one issue the left champions that doesn’t involve race or identity politics. Name one counter argument that doesn’t involve name calling and slander.
It’s a constant. Look at j2t2’s latest comment. To him, it’s not the left that keeps the guy in the spotlight, yet he keeps the guy in the spotlight by blaming the right for keeping him in the spotlight. Then he adds things like “wink wink”, “not a heart felt display of disavowal”, “it would seem”, “seems to me”. It’s all fantasy backed up by manufactured opinion.
If you want Spencer to go back into obscurity, quit trying to blame his actions on half the population of the U.S. and the 45th President of the U.S.Posted by: Weary Willie at January 3, 2017 11:28 AM
If you want Spencer to go back into obscurity, quit trying to blame his actions on half the population of the U.S. and the 45th President of the U.S.
You suggest that I just sit back while Milo writes ever more articles praising the alt-right inducing yet more mainstream conservatives to abandon small-government principles in favor of bigotry and racism. Hell No!Posted by: Warren Porter at January 3, 2017 6:35 PM
It’s all in your head, Warren Porter. If you look for and expect racism you’re going to find it.Posted by: Weary Willie at January 3, 2017 6:46 PM
If you don’t, just wait. The left will manufacture it for you the next time they want something.Posted by: Weary Willie at January 3, 2017 6:47 PM
Did the Left force Milo to write that article?Posted by: Warren Porter at January 3, 2017 6:59 PM
To him, it’s not the left that keeps the guy in the spotlight, yet he keeps the guy in the spotlight by blaming the right for keeping him in the spotlight.
Weary, this thread is hardly a spotlight my friend. Spencer keeps himself in the national spotlight by going after Jews and holding Hail Trump rallies. Which of course is what was actually said, despite your accusation I blame “the right” for doing this.
Then he adds things like “wink wink”, “not a heart felt display of disavowal”, “it would seem”, “seems to me”. It’s all fantasy backed up by manufactured opinion.
Trump was rather mild on his disavowal of Spencer Weary, that is why I characterized it as “wink wink” and “not heartfelt”. Yes it is opinion just not fantasy as you would has us believe. Nor manufactured opinion whatever that is. So using “seems to me” and “it would seem” is entirely appropriate under the circumstances, IMHO.
If you want Spencer to go back into obscurity, quit trying to blame his actions on half the population of the U.S. and the 45th President of the U.S.
Wow Weary it was you .o one else that seems intent on dragging the entire right wing of the country into this discussion. Both of us were pretty clear with using the terms “alt right” and “neofascist”. Seems to me the fantasy is yours.
Trump should take responsibility for the “hail Trump” rallies don’t you think. He did lead these guys on when he spoke of the wall and other issues dear to them. Trump has energized these guys with his victory. You seem to be in denial of this, as if these guys just went stark raving mad as you befuddle your self with excuses for Trump.
I mean don’t you think these guys are part of the anti-establishment Trump spoke to during his campaign? You sound silly trying to make these guys some invention of the left.Posted by: j2t2 at January 3, 2017 7:46 PM
WW,
Why are you so uncomfortable with labeling Spencer’s alt-right as bigoted fascists? Should we not publicly shame and humiliate people who espouse such dreadful ideas?Posted by: Warren Porter at January 3, 2017 7:58 PM
(SIGN LANGUAGE)I don’t care about Spencer!(SIGN LANGUAGE)
What would you do if I wrote a post about the alt-right and published it on WatchBlog?Posted by: Weary Willie at January 3, 2017 8:22 PM
It depends on what you wrote. If you decried the alt-right for their wicked ideas, I’d have no problem with it. If you sympathized with their concerns and called them “dangerously bright”, I would.
I don’t care about Spencer
This is precsely the problem. A racist man and his bigoted ideas have taken root in our country and instead of taking action to remove the cancerous tumor you want to look the other way and let it spread.Posted by: Warren Porter at January 3, 2017 9:20 PM
I started looking into what is called the alt-right. It led me to this link:
It’s on a site called mic.com
I became interested in 4chan because it was mentioned in the article.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/4chan
If I were to write a post on the alt-right I would first equate the alt-right with what is called anonymous.
Anonymous is referred to as a group, but it is actually a moniker for the 4chan contributor. 4chan has only anonymous contributors who post comments. A moniker can be added, but most people comment under the default username Anonymous. The ability to generate a group reaction is attributed to “Anonymous” as if it was an organized group. Actually, it is the username of the post that generated the reaction.
The name Alt-Right can be described the same way. It is an abstract moniker given to a diverse population out of which an individual generates an issue.
What Milo did in his article, linked to previously, was to attempt to categorize that population. He defined them into three categories, and also described one group as tribal. By no means are the entire population of what you refer to as the alt-right racist. Most of them are simply laughing at the attempts to silence them.
4chan is going to fold up because they are playing whack-a-mole with their content. My first link to TechMic says:
Users who want to openly discuss racist conspiracies without being flagged by Twitter’s online abuse team have developed slang to fly under the politically correct radar.
It goes on to explain how users of 4chan are subverting the whackamole rules installed by 4chan. 4chan is going to follow the whack a mole philosophy until it’s ultimate demise.
You’re playing whack-a-mole, Warren Porter. You’re trying to keep an entire population silent by focusing on one entity.
A solution to your dilemma with Spencer doesn’t lie in his silence. It lies in your voice. Instead of trying to get people to silence Spencer by shaming them with implied associations you should use your own voice to combat Spencer’s.
You ask me why I won’t condemn Spencer and his point of view. Why should I? He’s immaterial! It’s where you and j2t2 associate Spencer with Trump is where I draw the line.Posted by: Weary Willie at January 3, 2017 10:22 PM
It’s where you and j2t2 associate Spencer with Trump is where I draw the line.
So in one breath Spencer is immaterial and in the next breath his association with Trump isn’t! You fail to understand it is Trump that connected with the likes of Spencer during the campaign. They share several Trump promises in common Weary. Do your homework on these issues and see whether you have the same common ground as these two.Posted by: j2t2 at January 3, 2017 11:45 PM
You lie, j2t2.
Border security isn’t an alt-right issue.Posted by: Weary Willie at January 4, 2017 12:10 AM
Border security is a mainstream issue. It’s an issue Warren Porter, you, and the left are on the wrong side of.
You distort the issue and cry racism as a tactic to subvert the mainstream’s demands for secure borders. It’s time you realize elections have consequences, j2t2. You lost. Illegal immigration lost. Sanctuary Cities lost. You and Warren Porter and the left screaming and crying about racism isn’t going to change that.Posted by: Weary Willie at January 4, 2017 12:17 AM
I would first equate the alt-right with what is called anonymous
I wouldn’t do that. Anonymous describes a loose collection of online “hactivists” with a tendency for mischief. Anonymous was around long before Richard Spencer founded the alt-right and it covers a much more diverse range of views from anarchy all the way to communism. Most importantly, Anonymous has generally come down against racism as exemplified by their “Hactivism” versus Fred Phelps’ Westboro Baptist Church. There is a certain predispostion for mockery present in Anonymous, which was on display when they targeted the scientology church a few years ago.
In contrast, the alt-right seems to be a movement focused on preserving a particular relationship between Whites and non-Whites within the United States. The alt-right idea is that the US was founded as a White Nation and that we should take certain steps to keep it that way. This is why border security and clamping down on immigration are such huge issues for the alt-right (Comment #411838 notwithstanding). Likewise, the alt-right opposes affirmative action on the ground that it destroys white privilege (they don’t say this explicitly, but it is quite obvious when one reads between the lines). Lastly, there is a great deal of emphasis on protectionist trade policies against Asia and Latin America among the alt-right on the grounds that we have an obligation to help out our fellow White American before we help out someone in China or Mexico.
I know you are trying really hard to twist and contort the facts in order to protect your heroes. However, if your heroes are as non-racist as they claim, they really shouldn’t have any problem severing the connection between the alt-right and their own populist ideology. Bannon could fire Milo for instance. Or maybe Milo makes a public apology admitting his mistake and keeps his job. Or perhaps Trump terminates Bannon’s White House employment. Either way, there are many ways for Trump to end this. I hope that he comes to his senses about this soon.
Personally, I do not think Trump is a racist. My concern is that he appears to be too ignorant or too dismissive of racism expressed by others near to him. In most other circumstances, Trump is not a beacon of tolerance for those he disagrees with, so it is very peculiar that these people with connections to the alt-right have ended up so near our next President.
You’re playing whack-a-mole, Warren Porter. You’re trying to keep an entire population silent by focusing on one entity.For 6 years, my strategy for ostracizing Spencer worked. From 2009 until 2015, his websites and his ideas languished in obscurity. Then, Breitbart brought washed those ideas of their fascist stink and dressed them in robes borrowed from conservatism. If only there had been more adherence to the taboos of political correctness that would not have happened. Anyway, the genie is out of the lamp and it is going to take a lot of hard work to put it back in. This is going to require a united front to publicly shame those people who advocate dangerously racists ideas. Only by making Spencer’s ideas socially toxic can we ensure they never get implemented. To ignore Spencer as you advocate is to let the infection grow unimpeded. I do not want to see the number of alt-right adherents to continue its geometric rise. We need to exile these ideas pronto. Posted by: Warren Porter at January 4, 2017 12:42 AM
The alt-right and the AlternativeRight.com that Spencer founded are two different entities. Spencer’s AlternativeRight.com is included in the alt-right descriptor.Posted by: Weary Willie at January 4, 2017 10:25 AM
You lie, j2t2.
Border security isn’t an alt-right issue.
Weary if you were half as quick with what was actually said and with factual information as you are with name calling, jumping to wrong conclusions and reframing your misinformation your responses wouldn’t make you look so foolish.
It’s time you realize elections have consequences, j2t2.
If they didn’t have consequences before why do they now Weary? IMHO the consequences of an election is what we the people make out of it. Already the voice of the people was heard as conservatives tried to get rid of the ethics panel they ran as a witch hunt, what irony… huh?
You lost.
I didn’t lose Weary. I didn’t even have an iron in the fire this time out. I wasn’t a Clinton fan and I didn’t think Trump despite being the best of the GOP was worthy of such a position. None of the other candidates had a chance to win. So while not being a winner I wasn’t a loser either, unless of course we all lose because of Trump’s victory.
Illegal immigration lost. Sanctuary Cities lost. You and Warren Porter and the left screaming and crying about racism isn’t going to change that.
I haven’t mentioned racism Weary I am more anti-fascist than anything else. SO in that respect I guess I did lose with Trumps victory at first appearance. But lets see how he does, I just wish you would hold his fingers to the fire like you did Obamas’. Allowing and excusing the conflicts of interest is sad Weary. Placating the neofascist right, while claiming they aren’t is sad. Jimmy Carter sold his Peanut farm to avoid any conflict of interest why give Trump a free ride on the obvious? Zeig Heil my friend.Posted by: j2t2 at January 4, 2017 12:11 PM
The alt-right and the AlternativeRight.com that Spencer founded are two different entities. Spencer’s AlternativeRight.com is included in the alt-right descriptor.
The alt-right may have grown beyond the confines of AlternativeRight.com, but the latter is absolutely the progenitor of the former.Posted by: Warren Porter at January 4, 2017 10:31 PM
http://www.breitbart.com/milo/2017/01/07/fake-news-nbc-news-issues-correction-falsely-branding-milo-white-nationalist/
Where’s your correction, Warren Porter?Posted by: Weary Willie at January 7, 2017 10:35 AM
Did NBC publish an article that described a racist man as non-racist?Posted by: Warren Porter at January 8, 2017 2:44 PM
In addition to the changes, NBC News issued a correction at the bottom of the article, claiming that it was a mistake to label MILO a white nationalist.Posted by: Weary Willie at January 8, 2017 6:37 PM
So, they made the opposite mistake. Good!Posted by: Warren Porter at January 9, 2017 11:51 AM
So did you. Where’s your correction?Posted by: Weary Willie at January 9, 2017 12:42 PM
I never called a racist man non-racist and neither did NBC.Posted by: Warren Porter at January 9, 2017 1:32 PM
Is dyslexia a problem for you, Warren Porter?Posted by: Weary Willie at January 9, 2017 4:35 PM
I complained that Milo Y. failed to label the alt-right as racist.
NBC wrote an article and labeled Milo Y. a White Nationalist. Right-wing crybabies were offended and got the PC police to convince NBC to issue a “correction”. I don’t think this excuses Milo Y. from his journalistic obligation to report the facts including the fact that Richard Spencer and his followers are racists.Posted by: Warren Porter at January 9, 2017 11:51 PM
Just because Milo didn’t label them racist using the words you want them to use doesn’t mean he didn’t point out the racial/tribal tendencies of some of the groups comprising the alt-right.
Do you notice how no one is talking about Milo now? Your little exercise is slander didn’t work.Posted by: Weary Willie at January 10, 2017 10:20 AM
So, I was right. The issue with NBC’s correction was just a red herring.Posted by: Warren Porter at January 10, 2017 11:09 AM
You were wrong, Mr. Narcissist.
Ignorance is bliss.Posted by: Weary Willie at January 10, 2017 11:29 AM
Comment #412064 contains no reference to NBC or its correction. I was right to conclude that it doesn’t excuse “Milo Y. from his journalistic obligation to report the facts including the fact that Richard Spencer and his followers are racists.”
Anyway, you claim:
doesn’t mean he didn’t point out the racial/tribal tendencies of some of the groups comprising the alt-right.
Yet, Milo writes:
There are many things that separate the alternative right from old-school racist skinheads (to whom they are often idiotically compared), but one thing stands out above all else: intelligence. Skinheads, by and large, are low-information, low-IQ thugs driven by the thrill of violence and tribal hatred. The alternative right are a much smarter group of people — which perhaps suggests why the Left hates them so much. They’re dangerously bright.
So, Milo writes that the alternative right is not motivated by tribal hatred, yet Wearie Willie somehow believes Milo wrote the opposite. I have to hand it to you, Wearie Willie, that kind of doublethink takes talent.Posted by: Warren Porter at January 10, 2017 3:59 PM
Are you saying they aren’t smart? Milo spent his entire article classifying different types of groups that make up the alt-right. That’s reporting. You criticize him, Bannon, and ultimately Trump, because his article didn’t conform to your opinion of what he should have written. I got news for you, Warren Porter. He wasn’t writing to you. For you to think he, and his associates, are racist for doing their job is rather childish.Posted by: Weary Willie at January 10, 2017 7:37 PM
That’s reporting. You criticize him … because his article didn’t conform to your opinion of what he should have written.
The fact is that there’s nothing that separates the alt-right from “old school racist skinheads”. Milo said otherwise and that gave legitimacy to Richard Spencer that he and his movement did not deserve.
Milo has neither apologized nor corrected that article. Even today, he boldly cleanses some of history’s most disgusting ideas and repackages them for consumption by mainstream conservatives.
He wasn’t writing to you.I know. It says so right in the title. The audience is establishment conservatives. The point of the article is to make them more pliable to the alt-right’s racist agenda. Posted by: Warren Porter at January 10, 2017 8:03 PM
To say Milo is purposely trying to recruit racists is just more slander.
He simply wrote an article without bias, preconceived notions, or agendas. His entire article separated the different factions of the alt-right movement. Point out what error he made that isn’t defined by your opinion.Posted by: Weary Willie at January 10, 2017 8:39 PM
trying to recruit racists
I said “make them more pliable to the alt-right’s racist agenda”. It is possible to tolerate racism without expressing racist views personally.
without bias, preconceived notions, or agendas
To the contrary, Milo wrote nary a criticism of the alt-right.
His entire article separated the different factions of the alt-right movement. Point out what error he made that isn’t defined by your opinion.
The separation of the alt-right, the whole thesis of Milo’s writing, is completely false. All of these “factions” embrace the same ideology and they all follow the same leaders. No movement is completely homogeneous, but Milo is really splitting hairs here. Suggesting that the 1488 crowd is distinct from Richard Spencer and his followers does all Breitbart readers a grand disservice.Posted by: Warren Porter at January 10, 2017 9:27 PM
Like I said before, I don’t care about Spencer. My beef is with the left trying to associate Trump with being a racist simply because someone was filmed saying something stupid.Posted by: Weary Willie at January 10, 2017 11:12 PM
WW,
The fact you don’t care about Richard Spencer is really telling. Like so many Trump supporters, you are in denial about racism in this country. The existence of people like Spencer cause too much cognitive dissonance. You wish that they could all disappear. The irony is that conservatives like you can cast Spencer away anytime you want. You just can’t do it because it would require calling out people on the basis if their politically incorrect speech.Posted by: Warren Porter at January 12, 2017 4:46 PM
