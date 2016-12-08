Democrats & Liberals Archives

What Could Possibly Go Wrong When People Take Charge Who Don't Know What They Are Doing?Posted by phx8 at December 8, 2016 4:34 PM
Note: There is no ‘body’ for the headline. Since I can tab through every field EXCEPT the one for posting an actual article, this first comment will take its place.
When asked what went so wrong with Argentina, an Argentine shrugged and replied as follows: It is like doing an autopsy on a corpse that suffered 7,000 bullet wounds. Which one was fatal?
The Trump cabinet is a perfect example of this. When virtually every nominee is a disaster waiting to happen, which will be the one that proves fatal? If Trump were a Siberian candidate, tasked by the Russians with appointing a cabinet intended to tear the United States apart from the inside, while simultaneously weakening its relations with the EU and other allies, this is what they would recommend.
Today, Trump nominated a Climate Change Denier to be in charge of the EPA. Normally, one would hope the nominee would have at least a casual interest in protecting the environment, the commons we would all share. But no. The name of the organization should be changed to the Fossil Fuel Protection Agency. This guy, Scott Pruitt, used to be the AG for the state of OK. He has already taken over $600,000 in campaign donations from the fossil fuel industry. So this guy will be at the EPA.
What could possibly go wrong?
It gets worse, if possible. The nominee for Labor is a guy who opposes minimum wage hikes, unions, and virtually anything that helps working people. He is one of those business owners who likes the idea of calling people ‘managers,’ paying them $24,000 a year, then working them 80 hours a week without paying them overtime.
If you are a working person, this guy, Andy Puzder, will do everything in his power to make sure YOU are completely and totally f****** in order to make sure corporations make the most money possible.
What could possibly go wrong?
The coming years will be very, VERY good ones for the richest people. Seriously. It will be an awesome time to be a billionaire in America. For everyone else? Er, not so much.
Under Obama, we will finish his second term with the stock markets at highs, low inflation, low interest rates, almost no inflation, a recovered construction and housing market, and the longest period in US history for adding jobs to the private sector; also, one of the longest periods without recession. Third quarter GNP is 3.2%, the unemployment rate is 4.6%, and measured annually,wages have seen the biggest gains in decades.
Right now, the stock and bond markets are anticipating big tax cuts for the richest of the rich and corporations. The dollar is booming because the economy is so strong, and the GOP Congress is about to put the pedal to the medal. GDP could increase to 4 or even 5%, or maybe more if they go through with this. We are already at full employment, so wages may rise quickly, especially if we deport millions of illegal aliens who are already working. (Big question mark). Interest rates are already climbing in the bond markets, especially 10 year Treasuries. Why? Because inflation is about to be re-introduced in a big way. And to prevent that, the Federal Reserve will hike rates.
What could possibly go wrong?
But there is one thing about economic booms… They are followed by economic busts.
Posted by: phx8 at December 8, 2016 4:57 PM
Trump’s cabinet knows exactly what they are doing. They just aren’t interested in working in favor of America’s interests.
The coming years will be very, VERY good ones for the richest people. Seriously. It will be an awesome time to be a billionaire in America. For everyone else? Er, not so much.
After the coming inflation, interest rate hikes and recession, I do not think America’s billionaires will be very happy.
PS, there doesn’t seem to be anything wrong with the Moveable Type site from my end.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 8, 2016 6:17 PM
One can almost always count on phx8’s prognostications being proven incorrect. He was wrong about Wall Street gloom and doom with a Trump presidency and hopes to get it right this time around.
I do believe that President Trump’s economic policies will fuel a great American period of prosperity for all who work.
The Obama administration has been an exercise in misused and abused executive power and regulatory excess. Much of what Obama has done to harm the country will be undone quickly. The heavy yoke of government tyranny will be lifted from the shoulders of the working middle class.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 8, 2016 6:45 PM
WP,
I have no idea what is going on with Moveable Type and my computer. It is only one field that does not allow me in. Unfortunately, that one is for the body (and extended) of entries. This entry will serve as a possible work-around.
The Trump cabinet choices seemed almost intentionally designed to cause the country harm. These nominees go beyond partisanship. It really is bizarre.
Some of them, such as Steve Bannon and Senator Jeff Sessions, are blatant racists. It might not matter if Sessions were in charge of a different cabinet post, but to put that guy as the head of the portion responsible for enforcing civil rights is astounding. Astoundingly bad. There is no way on this green Earth that Sessions will work out well. That is just one of the 7,000 shots to the body politic Trump has lined up.
Will Congress actually pass a drastic tax cut favoring corporations and the rich? With the economy growing at a 3.2% clip and full employment already here, it is a terrible thing to contemplate. It is like demanding a car on a cross country drive go faster than 70mph, just because it has that capability. The car could ditch its spare tire and headlights and turn signals and really move! And anyone who believes driving a car cross country at 120 mph, or jacking up a mature economy to a growth rate of 5 or 6% is out of their mind.
Personally, I figure I can survive just about anything short of a nuclear war. For that reason, General Flynn is the one who scares me the most.
RF,
Government tyranny?
What part of the new Labor nominee’s agenda do you not understand? He is being quite open about it. He will stick it to working people like no one you have seen in your lifetime, and he is telling you so, right up front. He could not be any clearer. He opposes unions and hikes in the minimum wage. He opposes regulations because he does not want corporations to pay overtime. Seriously, do you understand this? The idea is to call hourly workers management, pay them $24,000 a year, and then work them an unlimited number of hours a week.
The economy is fine. The problem has always been the distributions of profits. Sadly, conservatives are unable to comprehend the difference.Posted by: phx8 at December 8, 2016 7:14 PM
phx8 calls what we have now a “mature economy”.
Gag
Regulations by bureaucrats designed to achieve some political or social purpose for the few over the many are definitely tyrannical.
Raising the mandatory minimum wage is crazy and harmful. Prosperity by government decree is only a Socialists dream.
The “working people” phx8 claims will be harmed are the very people who voted for Trump because they were already being harmed.
By the way my Leftie Pals, I am gratified to read your comments trashing Trump’s picks for office. It confirms my hope that Mr. Trump would follow thru on his campaign promises.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 8, 2016 7:41 PM
Posted by: Warren Porter at December 8, 2016 7:56 PM
Trump’s political philosophy is diametrically opposed to the ideals on which our republic was founded. It is not bizarre for him to nominate people who would try in earnest to destroy the nation from within.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 8, 2016 7:56 PM
phx8-
Okay, some suggestions: 1) update Java, Flash, and your other plugins. Make sure you’re operating the current version of whatever your browser is. 2) If you have Windows 10, make sure your text services are turned on, because you’ll have real problem entering any text into any window if it’s not. 3)Seek alternative browsers. Again make sure plug-ins are fully up to date.
Royal Flush-
If you define the wisdom of your actions by the notion that it opposes somebody else’s behavior or choices, you are making yourself vulnerable to the inevitable circumstance in which your opponent acts wisely and smartly, and you’ve committed yourself to do otherwise. I know how much it pains you to agree with Democrats and liberals, but inevitably, if you’re human, you’ll agree with other people on things.
I think Trump putting a fast food restauranteur in charge of the Department of Labor shows you exactly what he thinks of most of us in the Working class. We are the help. We get paid if he feels like it. Otherwise, our compensation is the privilege of having worked for him. He’s literally pulled that supremely f***ing elitist card on people.
His choices run counter to his supposedly honest words He put another Chainsaw Al in the chair at Commerce, a Foreclosure Mill running Wall Street Type in Treasury. All the promises he’s made about draining the swamp… he’s got so many conflicts of interest, he practically brings a new layer of slime to the swamp all by himself. He may have naïve people in the GOP voting pool fooled, but the rest of us are recoiling in disgust at just how blatant his disregard for the challenges of the job are. There’s a reason quite a few Republicans and other folks have kept their distance from Trump’s administration. I promise you, the scandals will never end with him, and it won’t be because the press makes a point of covering it. It will simply be because things will come up that are impossible to ignore.
You thought you were electing somebody to save your party. But you’ve chosen the form of your destructor, and it ain’t the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. Though the resemblance is uncanny.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at December 8, 2016 10:15 PM
I had a problem with entering a post a long time ago. I couldn’t type in the text box. I think it’s the same problem you’re having, phx8. I can’t remember what fixed it, but it was a simple switch, either turned on or off. I think it was what Stephen Daugherty said, Javascript plug in or a security function. It’s an easy fix once you figure out what it is. Think simple.
As far as the economy goes. I think there are going to be tough times ahead. You have to make a mess to clean up a mess. What really scares me is the computer initiated stock market being cratered on purpose to make Trump look bad. Don’t tell me it can’t happen. There are ways people who hold large amounts of stock could start a sell off by dumping stocks via computer trigger points. I wouldn’t put it past them to do it just to keep everything in their sphere of influence.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 8, 2016 10:57 PM
The “working people” phx8 claims will be harmed are the very people who voted for Trump because they were already being harmed.
So funny this lie of Trumps you parrot Royal. To think this guy that wants to force “the working middle class” in to servitude is what Trump promised these people that voted for him. Hopefully these same “the working middle class” voters will learn they were duped in time to do something about it. In the mean time it is Zeig Heil Mein Trump.
As far as the economy goes. I think there are going to be tough times ahead. You have to make a mess to clean up a mess.
Oh come on Weary already making excuses for Trump and the far right and their economic plans for the country! Of all the promises candidate Trump made I don’t recall tough economic times being one of them. In fact I remember he was gonna create so many jobs so quick America would be great again.Posted by: j2t2 at December 9, 2016 9:57 AM
A poll came out today:
39% of Trump voters think the stock market went down under Obama. It actually went up, from 7,949 to 19,614, which means it more than doubled.
67% of Trump voters believe unemployment rose under President Obama. It actually declined from 7.4% to 4.6%
“14% of Trump supporters think Hillary Clinton is connected to a child s** ring run out of a Washington DC pizzeria. Another 32% aren’t sure one way or another, much as the North Carolinian who went to Washington to check it out last weekend said was the case for him. Only 54% of Trump voters expressly say they don’t think #Pizzagate is real.”
40% of Trump voters believe Donald Trump won the popular vote. He actually lost by 2.7 million, roughly 2%
60% of Trump voters believe millions voted illegally for Clinton. There is no evidence for that.
73% of Trump voters believe George Soros paid Trump protesters. That is false.
29% of Trump voters believe the California vote should not be included in the popular vote. I have no idea why. In addition, 18% are unsure. What is wrong with these people?!
http://www.publicpolicypolling.com/main/polls/Posted by: phx8 at December 9, 2016 11:35 AM
And thank you, Stephen & WW, for the suggestions on posting articles.
As for computers crashing the market, it is possible, but extremely difficult, and everyone would know exactly who did it. A “flash crash” a few years ago was caused by one person making a mistake and instantly liquidating a big financial entity’s portfolio. Under ordinary circumstances, there are stops to prevent this sort of thing. In addition, maintaining order in the financial markets is the biggest single responsibility of the Federal Reserve. A lot of people there would have to cooperate in order to intentionally crash the markets, and that is simply not a plausible scenario.Posted by: phx8 at December 9, 2016 11:40 AM
There are actually “a lot of people” who could be affected by Trump’s administration. It would actually have to be “a lot of RICH people”. People who have invested in Boeing could be affected, as an example. People who are involved in the Military Industrial Complex could affect the stock market if they decide Trump will trim their tree for them.
Look for a crash before Trump can make his changes, but after he begins his term so the media can blame him.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 9, 2016 12:23 PM
You guys are in the weeds on what is Government for 300M+ people. The only pick I question so far is Nikki Haley and that’s because I’ve met her.
Our government has long survived interesting cabinet picks to go along with interesting elected officials. I’m sure we will survive Trump and the Trump Administration. We might even survive “fake news” and Twitter just as we survived black box voting (the Brad Blog) and My Space. For most of the complainers it should be noted that you would complain about ANY person chosen by this incoming administration. I wouldn’t get too caught up in the picks unless you want to put yourself in an emotional tail spin for the next 4 years.
It looks like Trump is following a Reagan plan of doing a few very big things while highlighting a lot small things. If he gets some sort of immigration reform, a compromise replacement to the ACA, some corporate tax reform, and can reduce the regulatory burden then those would be big. Knowing his background he will likely push infrastructure (and join with Democrats); he likes seeing his name on building projects even if it’s not there in neon but in politics. Those are big.
But Reagan also knew the value of small things and would forego ideology to do them. Remember the tariff he placed on motorcycles greater than 70cc just to help Harley Davidson out? Just like Trump’s Carrier game it’s meaningless to the overall economy but it carries great weight with the electorate. And it bought him the political capital to do tax reform, immigration reform, a build a stronger defense. That’s also how Reagan got 525 Electoral votes in 1984.Posted by: George in SC at December 9, 2016 12:30 PM
Weary Willie-
The guy promised to build up the military again. That’s not sticking it to the military industrial complex, that’s giving it a big wet sloppy kiss. I think you folks are letting your hopes get in the way of weighing what his proposals actually mean.
George in SC-
When you pick a fast food CEO for Labor Secretary, one who advocated replacing human workers with robots, I think you can safely say he’s picking each cabinet post as a **** you to every liberal out there. The cold comfort in all this is that he’s setting himself up for a dozen Katrina Scandals. Obama cared about the job of government getting done. Trump is going to test what happens when everything just becomes a feeding trough for the fat pigs your people think he’s going to turn away.
George,
Nikki Haley does not particularly bother me as a pick. She knows nothing about foreign policy. I just question how much damage can be done by a U.N. Ambassador, because normally that is a position that does not formulate policy.
The fish rots from the head down. We saw this with the Bush administration. Bad things happened. It was not just Bush and Cheney. It was a crony put in charge of FEMA that made the Katrina response fail. It was the Office of Special Plans, created by Cheney, that pushed all those lies about Iraq. There was a decision by the Secretary of the Treasury, the former CEO of Goldman Sachs Hank Paulsen, to let Lehman Brothers go under which caused the economy to crater in 2008. We also saw just the opposite with the Obama administration. The right people were in the right positions. We enjoyed a very good eight years.
Like I said earlier, there could be 7,000 bullet wounds in the country’s corpse, and it may be difficult to tell which one was fatal, but this cabinet is setting up the possibility for failure from multiple directions. There are people heading large organizations with literally no experience, and others dedicated to attacking the fundamental purpose of their organization.
It is virtually impossible for this to go well.
The ‘infrastructure’ legislation being considered by Republicans has nothing to do with infrastructure. It consists of tax breaks for utilities and private corporations. No jobs will be created and no public works projects will receive money. It is the worst kind of crony capitalism.
Combined with removing the sequester limits on military spending and huge tax cuts for the rich and for corporations, this has every likelihood of jacking up the deficits and debt in a spectacular fashion. The revenue shortfall will then be remedied by attacking Medicare and Social Security.
The GOP is telling you they plan to screw working people into the ground. Personally, I would take them at their word.Posted by: phx8 at December 9, 2016 1:06 PM
