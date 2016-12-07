Democrats & Liberals Archives

Google: We Will Be 100 Percent Green By 2017

Google has claimed the company will be 100 percent green by early next year, in an official blog post this week. They used 5.7 terawatt hours of electricity in 2015!

Silicon valley may be the tech hub of the world, but that figure means Google itself consumes roughly as much energy as the entire of San Francisco. That energy is now mostly being sourced from solar panels and wind farms.

The catch is that the juggernaut isn't capable of leaving the national grid entirely. To combat this it is offsetting any carbon energy it does use by investing in the equivalent amount of renewables.

Critics may use that against them (after all they are still polluting), yet you'd be hard pressed to find a corporate giant that's backing green energy in multiple regions of the world and completely matching what it spends on fossil fuels. They are now the biggest corporate buyer of renewables on the planet. A step in the right direction is more than an apt description, and Urs Holzle, the company's senior vice president for technical infrastructure says that it's "just the beginning".

"We began purchasing renewable energy to reduce our carbon footprint and address climate change - but it also makes business sense. I'm thrilled to announce that in 2017 Google will reach 100% renewable energy on our global operations ... Our ultimate goal is to create a world where everyone - not just Google - had access to clean energy," he wrote in his blog.

It's not just about going green either, it's also good business sense to have such a large supply of renewable power because it diversifies against the price volatile of traditional sources like oil.

Google's green gravy train will also reportedly account for $3.5 billion in new infrastructure, the majority in the US but also stretching to Sweden, Chile and other countries.

"For one company to be doing this is a very big deal. It means other companies of a similar scale will feel pressure to move," says Stanford University energy and environment lecturer Jonathan Koomey.

The Institute for Energy Research, headed by Trump transition team member Thomas Pyle, is not so ready to heap on the praise. A spokesman for the fossil fuel industry funded group called Google's announcement "misleading" and "window dressing."

"It's a PR stunt, claiming 100 percent renewables when that's not actually the case ... You can't pick and choose what source you're getting your electricity from when you're connected to the grid. The way they're presenting it is misleading."

Other corporations also making an effort in the vein of Google include Amazon, who are currently powered by roughly 40 percent renewable sources and Microsoft who are aiming to be 50 percent green by 2018.

Could they be doing more? Or should they be doing anything at all? The debate continues to rage on, at least in the political and corporate sphere.