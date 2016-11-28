Democrats & Liberals Archives

A Stupid Accusation or a Stupid Crime Just Took Place.

This has to be one of the dumbest things I ever heard, and the most irresponsible. You are the President of the United States in waiting, which means your role is supposed to be to enforce the law, and what the law says is simple: the government has to prove what it says. What Trump is saying is one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever heard. If you think about it, that is.

Trump ran a campaign against one of the more professional, and technologically adept political operations of all time. The Clintons are pros at this. They are the kind of people who, in the course of a campaign, would typically be focusing on each and every district with a laser focus.

He's now claiming that the growing, astonishing popular vote lead is the product of voter fraud. Now, I remember the Bush Administration trying to make this accusation work, trying to get out the United States Attorneys to prosecute these cases. Even with their best efforts, with hypothetical conspiracies that would have to employ thousands, the total of successful voter fraud conviction of any time never got north of more than a hundred or so. That's in a country with three hundred million people, roughly speaking. Now, roughly 134 million people have had their votes counted as of this writing.

Of those, 64.65 million voted for Clinton, 62.42 million voted for Trump. Trump alleges that the gap is explained by people voting illegally. Or put another way, roughly one to two percent of the votes that came in, at least, were by people ineligible to vote.

Now, the conspiracy theory goes that Democrats did this, that they went out and got people who weren't qualified to vote registered, so they could show up on election day, and tip the balance. This is also their claim for the victories that Obama enjoyed, one by five million, the one before by about nine. That's roughly 3.8% of the vote in one case, and 6.87% in the other. That is a truly staggering number of people to vote fraudulently. Number of cases of proven, in person voter fraud in all that time? 31 in a billion. That's two powers of ten out of out of ten places, and that's since 2000, not just recently!

Trump has offered no concrete evidence, just a belief. When Bush tried the same thing, he came up dry. But they use this to support measures they claim are meant to suppress voter fraud. What they really do is suppress voting they don't like. Many more votes are being lost to the GOP's efforts to combat a virtually non-existent problem, than to the problem as it really stands.

That should give you pause, when the President and other politicians talk about illegal votes they can't prove.

But let's be blunt here! If what Trump said happened happened, it has to be one of the most stupidly arranged frauds ever!

Obama managed to completely overwhelm both McCain and Romney, both in popular vote and electoral college votes. Critics who irresponsibly allege fraud, large scale fraud in these elections, can at least point to a winning result, one you could argue an organized, professional system perpetrating that fraud would create. Somehow, though, the voting conspirators neglected 2010 and 2014, elections which neutralized much of the Obama Administration's agenda by giving the GOP the House and Senate.

Somehow, with Hillary Clinton, the only candidate who came close to beating Obama in 2008, this fraud scheme managed to fail spectacularly. Not only that, but it managed to get a popular vote victory in all the wrong states! Would the Clintons, with Obama's help, somehow fail to realize which counties, which states they'd have to win?

This is a ridiculously incompetent conspiracy. If Trump is right, this conspiracy of voter fraud somehow managed to deliver the majority of our governing institutions into the Republican's hands.

I think the simpler explanation is Trump is wrong, and he barely won, and doesn't want to admit it. I think the same thing is true about the GOP. I think, despite appearances, that the Republicans are on unstable ground. The demographics tell us that within my lifetime, America will become majority minority. The children of today are already that way.

Diversity is not simply some watchword, it's a demographic reality. Americans are diverse, and getting more so with every year. It's pure nostalgic hogwash to think that you can maintain America as it was. It will change, and no amount of tyrannical insistence on getting your way regardless of who is elected or what the majority believes will change things.

The high water mark for Republican Presidents in the last 20 years was George Bush's 2004 re-election. Since 1990, that is the last time a Republican won by a majority, and it was the smallest re-election majority of modern times. The division in the GOP is also nothing new. Ross Perot's two third-party efforts were fed in part by many who might have also been Trump voters this time.

Republicans are trying to deny a basic pattern: They're running out of conservative white people. Bit by bit, they are losing this political war by attrition. Bit by bit, the forces of diversity are winning by simple dint of numbers. The irony, I think, is that much of this is the consequence of a system that strangled the white working class, not with taxes, not with regulations, not with handing people with welfare, but with steady increases in the cost of living paired with greater and greater burdens of debt. You can't expect people to have bunches of children if they're paying much of their income to student loan companies, to start families when you're shipping their jobs overseas. The Republican party is selling out it's own demographic advantages to it's political masters!

But you try telling somebody their party is committing slow political suicide, the rough equivalent of strangling itself with its own underwear.

It's easier to think there's a terminally stupid conspiracy to put millions more votes in States that won't help them win, than it is to believe that the Republican Party is on the verge of being unable to elect a President even when it puts forward an extraordinary, expectation defeating effort like this. Put another way, the President's Party lost seats in both chambers of Congress. It loses two or three more in the Midterms, as unlikely as that might be, then they'll lose the majority in the Senate.



And then, what happens if this has the effect some think it will?

The Republican Party has created a situation which stack districts, both state and national, in a way that artificially inflates majorities. The Wisconsin case is particularly galling because Democrats could get 55% of the vote, yet still end up the minority with that map. I know that in strict terms, fairer maps might not deliver Democrats the majority, but it's worth noting that it's about the environment of political changes as much as anything else.

To the degree that Republicans have propped themselves up, two things are true: The Republicans retain a buffer that means losses of seats, as occasionally happen, don't affect them so much. Also, though, they can keep fielding absolutely ideological candidates because they've corralled enough of their loyal voters in order to make sure that the primary vote determines the general election vote.

What if that relationship is less certain? What if the districts become more vulnerable to Demographic shifts? What if the districts are structured so that Democrats are no longer confined merely to urban areas? What if the number of seats they have in their corner are reduced, such that swings in voter sentiment become more dangerous to whatever majorities they might create?

The Republicans would have to moderate themselves more, for one thing. They'd end up with more urban voters in their districts, and the Democrats with more rural ones. They'd have to face up to the Demographic reality, at last, rather than continue to ride the Southern Strategy down into obsolescence.

Democrats would be moderated, too, but the truth is, they didn't have so far to go to begin with. Much of their radicalization is a product of Republicans trying to marginalize them.

What conservatives here need to ask themselves is one serious question: can they compete without rigging the system in their own favor? Bit by bit, I believe simple Demographics are going to reshape the GOP's battlegrounds. They already have, delivering Colorado and Virginia into Democratic hands, where once they were reliably red states.

Right now, though, Republicans seem to be in a state of denial. They want to believe that they are the most popular party, but in the last twenty eight years, they've only officially won that distinction twice. You can talk about a silent majority supporting you, but at a certain point, it's likely that you're not looking at a silent majority, but a minority that occasionally shows up in the right places to give you a victory by technicality.

It's time to admit that they need other people's help. It's time to realize, also, that they've spent decades alienating the very people they need to give them that help. Electing Trump not only deepens that denial, it breaks the chasm between them and their potential voters that much wider.