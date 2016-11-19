Democrats & Liberals Archives

Pay to Play: Trump Edition

After months spent pillorying Hillary Clinton for foreign donations to the Clinton Foundation, the Right has developed a new code of morality for Washington DC. Past precedents were thrown out the window. No longer was an actual quid pro quo interaction necessary to allege corruption.

According to critics, the Clinton’s should have refused donations from anyone but the most pristine characters. It didn’t matter that the charity got top ratings. It didn’t matter that nearly all the money was spent on unambiguously benevolent causes, with as little as possible being spent on fundraising or administration. Nope, all that mattered was who made the donation. Because in the bizarre world of rightist “logic”, it is better to do fewer good works just to avoid giving unscrupulous people good PR.

Some critics, I guess, must have imagined the Clinton's bending over backwards to get these donations. They imagined State Department decisions being made primarily with Clinton Foundation fundraising goals in mind. Apparently, losing out on a million dollar donation would have kept the operators of a 200 million dollar charity up at night. It was so vital to have $190 million in revenue that US State Department decisions were modified to avoid the indignity of only fundraising $189 million in a particular year. We don't know what decisions were modified, but we are certain they are out there, somewhere.

Anyway, I've spent too much time on this. I should let bygones be bygones. After all, our new President-Elect would never accept money from those seeking to influence his decisions. Foreigners pay for rooms in his hotel because they enjoy the view. There's nothing unusual about it.

Americans are confident that their new leader's business empire will be run by a blind trust. That is, the people in charge of the Trump Organization will have no policy-making or advisory roles within the White House. People writing letters complaining about the arrangement are complete amateurs when it comes to holding governments accountable.

This is all a silly exercise. We all remember the time when Donald Trump released 40 years of his tax returns, which the media scrutinized and determined to be free of conflicts of interest. Trump has no business ties to Putin's Russian kleptocracy. He would never nominate a Turkish Lobbyist to be his national security advisor. We already learned that from when he refused to hire a campaign manager due to his connections with Viktor Yanukovych.

Nah, we Americans ought to pull the wool over our eyes and forget about investigating or scrutinizing our new President-Elect. We need the faith to disbelieve our lying eyes and trust that the swamp has been drained. Never mind that musty smell of decay and rot.