Democrats & Liberals Archives

Pay to Play: Trump Edition
After months spent pillorying Hillary Clinton for foreign donations to the Clinton Foundation, the Right has developed a new code of morality for Washington DC. Past precedents were thrown out the window. No longer was an actual quid pro quo interaction necessary to allege corruption.
According to critics, the Clinton’s should have refused donations from anyone but the most pristine characters. It didn’t matter that the charity got top ratings. It didn’t matter that nearly all the money was spent on unambiguously benevolent causes, with as little as possible being spent on fundraising or administration. Nope, all that mattered was who made the donation. Because in the bizarre world of rightist “logic”, it is better to do fewer good works just to avoid giving unscrupulous people good PR.
Some critics, I guess, must have imagined the Clinton's bending over backwards to get these donations. They imagined State Department decisions being made primarily with Clinton Foundation fundraising goals in mind. Apparently, losing out on a million dollar donation would have kept the operators of a 200 million dollar charity up at night. It was so vital to have $190 million in revenue that US State Department decisions were modified to avoid the indignity of only fundraising $189 million in a particular year. We don't know what decisions were modified, but we are certain they are out there, somewhere.
Anyway, I've spent too much time on this. I should let bygones be bygones. After all, our new President-Elect would never accept money from those seeking to influence his decisions. Foreigners pay for rooms in his hotel because they enjoy the view. There's nothing unusual about it.
Americans are confident that their new leader's business empire will be run by a blind trust. That is, the people in charge of the Trump Organization will have no policy-making or advisory roles within the White House. People writing letters complaining about the arrangement are complete amateurs when it comes to holding governments accountable.
This is all a silly exercise. We all remember the time when Donald Trump released 40 years of his tax returns, which the media scrutinized and determined to be free of conflicts of interest. Trump has no business ties to Putin's Russian kleptocracy. He would never nominate a Turkish Lobbyist to be his national security advisor. We already learned that from when he refused to hire a campaign manager due to his connections with Viktor Yanukovych.
Nah, we Americans ought to pull the wool over our eyes and forget about investigating or scrutinizing our new President-Elect. We need the faith to disbelieve our lying eyes and trust that the swamp has been drained. Never mind that musty smell of decay and rot.
Warren, the Right has thrown nothing out the window. Trump was elected with public knowledge of his business interests. I have no idea how some "thorny" issues may be handled. I will wait and see.
Trump was elected with public knowledge of his business interests
Donald Trump repeatedly denied any conflicts of interest between his organization and the USG. I am certain many Americans would have voted differently if they had known he was lying.
I will wait and see.
And so will I. However, what I see already is quite troubling. Trump has a duty to follow the advice outsiders have given him. Congress has a duty to hold him accountable.
WP,
The nominee for CIA Director also needs to be mentioned, Pompeo. He is the personal Congressman for the Koch Brothers. He represents their headquarters and he receives a LOT of campaign donations from them. And as a side note, he was the only one on the Benghazi Committee who was so outraged that nothing was found, he released his own personal rant. I saw him question Hillary Clinton during the hearings. He was unimpressive, just another hyper-partisan without the smarts to actually accomplish anything. You would think the Kochs could buy higher quality help, but the pool of in Kansas is probably very limited.
The entire ‘drain the swamp’ mantra was silly from the beginning. No one believed it, not even Trump supporters. They are about hatred- hatred of illegal immigrants, hatred of legal immigrants, blacks, LGBT, you name it. The crowds at Trump rallies loved to chant “lock her up” and “build a wall,” but they never really could get behind the idea of draining the swamp. The champs were tepid and half-hearted. That is not where they were emotionally invested.
I am far less concerned with corruption than abuse of power and the destruction of American values. As detestable as corruption may be, the Trumps and the GOP can milk the suckers and then move on to something else, and we will all survive with nothing worse than our pockets lightened. Their economic program is a disaster waiting to happen, but we will deal with that too and somehow get through it. I hope.
The real worry is the attack on the liberties and rights of the least powerful among us. Senator Sessions was a horrendous choice for AG. He has a long history of opposing virtually every act that would advance civil rights, not just for blacks- those are particularly egregious- but also for women and gays.
Finally, there is the fear that Trump and General Flynn are compromised by the Russians.
Flynn is absolutely terrible. He was fired from his previous position at the DIA because he abused staff and could not manage the organization. He was erratic and made an absolute mess of things. And he actually made a paid appearance on Russia Today television, and sat with Putin at a dinner in Moscow. Good Lord. It makes his statements about Islam being a cancer and how it is rational to be afraid of Muslims almost normal.
We have already seen our election influenced by a Russian cyber attack posted through Wikileaks. And now Flynn? And now Trump, who has hundreds of millions of dollars invested in him by Russian oligarchs, and who will not reveal his business dealings? How bad will this get?
phx8 pontificates with no facts. ” He has a long history of opposing virtually every act that would advance civil rights, not just for blacks- those are particularly egregious- but also for women and gays.”
I know, it hurts to lose. Your prognostications here are no more accurate than your stock market errors.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 19, 2016 4:10 PM
“phx8 pontificates with no facts.”
Look up his civil rights record. It’s not exactly a secret. Check his Wikipedia page. (Quotes in this comment are from that page). We will be hearing a LOT more about that during his hearings. He is virulently homophobic, by the way.
Here is a little gem that does not get much attention:
“Sessions has been a strong supporter of civil forfeiture, the government practice of seizing property when it has allegedly been involved in a crime.”
Because… what could possibly go wrong with the government seizing property based on allegations?
Finally, he is a total crackpot on the subject of marijuana:
“In April 2016, he said that it was important to foster “knowledge that this drug is dangerous, you cannot play with it, it is not funny, it’s not something to laugh about…”
Actually, it is something to laugh about. The guy is a total a******.
phx8 has a recent track record of being wrong. His history of jumping to false conclusions is quite well documented.
I am content to wait for confirmation hearings on Trump nominees.
Because… what could possibly go wrong with the government seizing property based on allegations?
I don’t know, why don’t you go ask Bill Clinton who led the major expansion of this behavior from the mob to all manner of drug and other accusations.
Or Obama, who further expanded it and defended it without lifting a finger to stop the practice.
The only one who have been speaking out about this are considered ‘fringe, protest’ voters and mocked and derided by the Hillary campaign, who spent 50 million dollars to try to stop an ‘irrelevant’ candidate.
It seems the only way to limit the things that the left doesn’t like that the right does is to elect all Republicans so that they will fight against it. When the left is in power, they do most of the same things, but their supporters are silent. So are the Republicans, because they get what they want.
This is why were are were we are now with how many years of war, civil rights violations, etc, etc… Suddenly the left is starting to ‘wake up’ with Trump winning, just as the right suddenly ‘woke up’ on spending when Obama got elected.
The only thing that gives me ANY solace is that Democrat Party membership is down, Republican Party membership is down and Libertarian Party membership is up. Hopefully this will continue and some real civil rights and anti-war policies can make their way to Washington…
I don’t know, why don’t you go ask Bill Clinton who led the major expansion of this behavior from the mob to all manner of drug and other accusations.
Be specific Rhinehold, The war on drugs started the current wave of civil forfeiture in 1984, 8 years before Clinton was president.
Or Obama, who further expanded it and defended it without lifting a finger to stop the practice.
Once again be specific with these charge Rhinehold. The last civil forfeiture "reforms" I am aware of was in 2000, before Obama's time.
I don’t know, why don’t you go ask Bill Clinton who led the major expansion of this behavior from the mob to all manner of drug and other accusations.
Be specific Rhinehold, The war on drugs started the current wave of civil forfeiture in 1984, 8 years before Clinton was president.
Or Obama, who further expanded it and defended it without lifting a finger to stop the practice.
Once again be specific with these charge Rhinehold. The last civil forfeiture “reforms” I am aware of was in 2000, before Obama’s time.Posted by: j2t2 at November 21, 2016 1:52 AM
It happened again. During dinner with a family I have known for a long time, they mentioned a friend of their daughters- a Muslim, born in the this country, but not wearing a hijab at the time- was told by a white man she had never met before to go home.
They have become emboldened. They now feel like they have won, and everyone else has lost, so just get over it losers, because this is how it is. They now feel free to yell at strangers with dark skins to go home. They feel free to paint swastikas on the houses of minorities.
The web site for Breitbart just ran Pepe looking like Trump running a train full steam ahead.
WP, in another thread I suggested the GOP had been moving farther and farther to the right. You said they were the same, and only the tactics had changed.
At this point I do not think there is any question the GOP- and conservatism- has metamorphosed into something almost unrecognizable. They have more in common with the sensibilities of Putin’s Russia than America:
Fear of foreigners
Hatred of Islam
Fear and hatred of immigrants, legal and illegal
Misogyny
Homophobia
Profound disrespect for the media
Profound disrespect for the rights of minorities
Advocacy of white supremacy
Ethno-nationalism
Russian influence has already led to the takeover of governments in Poland and Hungary. They have influenced the Brexit vote, and attempted to influence elections in France and southwestern Germany. And now the Russians have successfully influenced an election in the United States.
Who are these people who follow Trump? We are still struggling to come to terms with them. Various names of floated- the Alt-Right, white nationalists, white supremacists, Neo-Confederates, Neo-Nazis, and more. The country has fallen to a hostile minority. This will not go well.
One would suspect that phx8’s list of fears on the Right came from Hillary’s deplorable bucket.
phx8 struggles to find a name for the eight people he has perhaps described correctly.
Hatred for those who do not have the same political beliefs has led the Democrat Party to near oblivion.
One small example of lack of character reported by the Boston Tribune on October 17th.
Michelle Obama’s mom will receive a lifetime pension of $160,000 for caring for her own grandchildren.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 21, 2016 3:29 PM
“Hatred for those who do not have the same political beliefs has led the Democrat Party to near oblivion.”
Um, more people voted for Democrats for the White House, Senate, and House than Republicans.
“phx8 struggles to find a name for the eight people he has perhaps described correctly.”
You mean like the president, Donald Trump? Or the White House Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon? Those are the most powerful people in the country right now.
Here is Steve Bannon in an interview Friday with the Hollywood Reporter:
“Darkness is good. Dick Cheney. Darth Vader. Satan. That’s power. It only helps us when they (liberals) get it wrong. When they’re blind to who we are and what we’re doing.”
The whole commitment to a balance of power between the three branches of government is conspicuously lacking in his statement.
He describes this as "an entirely new political movement."
Um…who holds the most elected seats, by far, of government around the nation?
Pelosi challenger: I’m ‘pulling the fire alarm’ because ‘house is burning down’ and we might ‘cease being a national party’
http://www.aol.com/article/news/2016/11/21/pelosi-challenger-im-pulling-the-fire-alarm-because-house-i/21611099/
RF,
Lol. Let me know if anyone ever actually votes for Pelosi’s challenger. Until then that person deserves no attention.
That person has already received attention…I linked to the story.
Yes, RF, you make a good point. You provide a perfect example. The amount of fake news generated by conservatives is really remarkable. Leading up to the election, fake stories on FB, the primary news source for the most people, equaled the amount of the combined 20 legitimate news sites. Most of the fakes werw conservative stories. Apparently conservatives share that stuff with each other, and end up believing a lot of things that are completely false.
That did not used to be a problem with FB. They changed their policy after conservatives complained the site was prejudiced against them.
The false equivalence practiced by CNN and other MSM news sites also contributed to the wealth of disinformation that flooded conservatives. WE ended up with a population convinced something about Hillary Clinton’s e-mails was significant. It was not. Meanwhile, Trump just settled his fraud lawsuits for $25 million, and it has received barely a nod from the media.
Think about it. The president-elect just settled three fraud cases for $25 million, and no one is batting an eyelash.
Earlier in this thread, I pointed out that the Chief Strategist at the White House cited Satan as an example of effectively wielding power, and once again, you let it pass. You tacitly found that acceptable.
Personally, I like my Executive Branch to be a little less satanic. But that's just me.
Apparently conservatives share that stuff with each other, and end up believing a lot of things that are completely false.
phx8 is projecting his behavior onto the Republicans again.
THIS IS NOT NORMAL:
An Argentine journalist, Jorge Lanata, reports Donald Trump asked President Macri for favors in his quest to obtain permits for a building in Buenos Aires.
Likewise, Trump told Nigel Farange to oppose wind farms near Trump’s Scottish golf course.
Not to mention the already documented mixing of business affairs with government ones in his meetings with envoys from India and Japan have already Is there anyone in Washington with the backbone to stand up for our Constitution?
WP,
That is just the point. It is not normal, yet it is taking place with little more than a collective shrug. Trump knows a Republican Congress will never bother to investigate him, or even criticize him. Remember the Bush administration? They refused to do anything about the worst excesses then, and they will not do anything now, either. It is a kind of tribalism, a partisanship on steroids. Trump bragged he could shoot a person in the middle of 5th Avenue and his supporters would still stand behind him, and he was right.
Trump just settled three fraud cases for $25 million and it barely created a ripple. That’s bad.
Conflicts of interest keep coming up on an almost daily basis. That stuff is supposed to be illegal! But once again, no one objects for more than a day before something else arises, and everyone forgets.
The press- especially CNN- has turned into a lap dog. Trump’s poodle. Trump does not give press conferences or travel with the pool. He takes no questions. Period. Not allowed. In an off the record meeting Trump read the major media figures the riot act, and called them all liars, and that’s that. He more deeply antagonistic towards the free press than any other political figure in modern history, and I am including Nixon and Agnew.
And this is just the jumping off point. Wait until things get tough and something goes wrong.
phx8 is projecting his behavior onto the Republicans again.
Posted by: Weary Willie at November 21, 2016 10:47 PM
Posted by: j2t2 at November 22, 2016 2:33 AM
Umm, not really Royal.
http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2016/11/21/i-ve-been-making-viral-fake-news-for-the-last-six-months-it-s-way-too-easy-to-dupe-the-right-on-the-internet.html?source=TDB&via=FB_Page
Wow! A story about a liberal lying to people using the media! Great link, j2t2!
I've previously written about the criminal enterprise known as the Trump Foundation. This is not normal.
Trump isn’t even President yet just President elect and the BS has started. I can just see the hate when he is inaugurated Jan 20. Shades of the Bush administration.
KAP,
What BS? Should I simply ignore the unprecedented corruption Trump is undertaking?
Under no circumstance should the President of Argentina believe he needs to approve a building permit in Buenos Aires (thereby enriching one particular American family) in order to have good relations with the United States.
Trump needs to liquidate his organization pronto. Otherwise, he will violate the emoluments clause of the Constitution on Day 1.Posted by: Warren Porter at November 22, 2016 12:29 PM
Warped, He has until Jan 20, 2017. Then his kids take over his empire, so it still BS.
KAP,
Trump is already receiving classified intelligence briefings. This includes information on economics. It is the ultimate in insider information. He ABSOLUTELY should NOT wait until the inauguration. Unless corruption and using the office of the president for self-enrichment are all right with you. Furthermore, his children may receive intelligence briefings.
Trump has confirmed virtually everything he said as a candidate was a lie. That is not surprising. The question is, what will he actually do? Does anyone know? Anyone?Posted by: phx8 at November 22, 2016 1:14 PM
phx8, I didn't vote for either of the 2 clowns that our major parties put up but like the last clown that was elected in 2008 I am willing to give this clown a chance. As far as Trump's business concerns he still has a little less then 2 months to turn everything over to his kids and if his kids get intel. briefings that is up to the FBI and other agencies to vet them not me or you. Just like this transition from Obama to Trump goes smoothly maybe Trump wants the same transition with his business to go smoothly.
KAP,
The president-elect does not get “vetted” for security by the FBI or anyone else.
his kids take over his empire
If the Trump family continues to run and manage the Trump Organization, then NONE of the conflicts of interest have been eliminated. The only option he has is to liquidate the whole thing and divest himself.
He has until Jan 20, 2017
Trump has already utilized his status as Presdient-Elect to enrich himself and his family. Trump has leveraged his political status to ask Mauricio Macri to help grease the bureaucratic cogs in order to secure building permits in Buenos Aires. Diplomats from India and elsewhere are afraid to stay at hotels other than Trump’s because they believe it would upset him.
The Presidency requires the integrity to always make decisions with American interests first, not personal business ones. That’s why the Constitution forbids the President from receiving any gifts of any kind from a foreign government without Congressional approval.Posted by: Warren Porter at November 22, 2016 3:19 PM
phx8 writes; ” In an off the record meeting Trump read the major media figures the riot act, and called them all liars, and that’s that.”
Hmmm…very interesting that phx8 knows what was said in an “off the record” meeting.
I do find it interesting to read some of the same arguments we used against Hillary being used by the Left now against Trump.
phx8, Your reading skills suck, I said if his KIDS get intel. briefings it’s up to the FBI and other agencies to vet them.
Warped, His kids can run the Trump empire they do not have anything to do with the business of running the government as long as Daddy keeps his nose out of the business. If his kids receive gifts that is their business as long as they don’t involve Daddy.
By the way Warped isn’t enriching themselves what the Clinton’s did while she was SoS? Using the Clinton foundation.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at November 22, 2016 5:55 PM
isn’t enriching themselves what the Clinton’s did while she was SoS? Using the Clinton foundation.
No.
His kids can run the Trump empire they do not have anything to do with the business of running the government as long as Daddy keeps his nose out of the business. If his kids receive gifts that is their business as long as they don’t involve Daddy.So, it’s OK to bribe the President as long as I send the check to Ivanka instead of Donald? Posted by: Warren Porter at November 22, 2016 9:17 PM
Warped, Your full of crap, that is exactly what the Clintons were doing. As I said Warped as long as Daddy keeps his nose out of the business as long as he resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. there is no law stating that, Mother, father, brother, Uncle, kids or any other relative cannot run the Presidents business while he serves as President.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at November 22, 2016 9:45 PM
there is no law stating that, Mother, father, brother, Uncle, kids or any other relative cannot run the Presidents business while he serves as President.
That law doesn’t prohibit Trump from running the Trump Organization out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue either. The President is exempt from conflict of interest legal prohibitions. All we have to protect us are norms and precedent, but Trump is tossing all those out the window.
Like I said, apparently in your world it’s okay to bribe the President as long as I put his daughter’s name on the check.
Your full of crap, that is exactly what the Clintons were doingHow is that possible if none of the money donated to the Clinton Foundation ended up in the Clintons’ pockets? Posted by: Warren Porter at November 23, 2016 1:52 AM
Warped, Hillary said they were broke when they left the W.H. they are now worth over 100 million collectively. Did all that money come from his X President salary, her senate pay or SoS pay? Where did all that money come from? Also Trump would not be the first President to run a business from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. if he so choose, but again he is not he is leaving that up to his kids. Search before you make those BUMB A** COMMENTS.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at November 23, 2016 9:02 AM
The Clintons made a bundle giving speeches to Goldman Sachs and the like.
Also Trump would not be the first President to run a business from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
Could you name a nontrivial example? Even Jimmy Carter had to put his farm in a blind trust managed by an Atlanta law firm and that situation was peanuts (quite literally) to Trump’s situation. Why doesn’t Trump have to follow the same norms?Posted by: Warren Porter at November 23, 2016 11:32 AM
Warped, 8 Presidents have had business’ while in office. If Trump wants to give control to his kids and have limited control as long as it doesn’t interfere with his duties as POTUS and doesn’t run afoul of any laws more power to him. When he does have problems then you and I can B**CH til then give it a rest. Yes the Clintons did make a bundle giving speeches but 100 million worth or more ??????.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at November 23, 2016 12:51 PM
It is impossible to imagine his kids running the organization without interfering with his duties. Anytime he has to make a decision he will have to weigh the costs/benefits to his kids’ company as well as the costs/benefits to America. It is foolish to simply trust that the man would always do what is right for America even if it hurts the Trump business.
I am curious. Who are the eight Presidents who you claim had businesses while in office? I am aware of Carter’s peanut farm, but he put into a blind trust. Obama divested himself and invested in just US Treasuries. Everyone before him that I have checked used a blind trust run by someone who wasn’t a friend of family member.
Yes the Clintons did make a bundle giving speeches but 100 million worth or more ??????.
Yes:
Bill Clinton has been paid $104.9 million for 542 speeches around the world between January 2001, when he left the White House, and January 2013, when Hillary stepped down as secretary of state, according to a Washington Post review of the family's federal financial disclosures.
Warped, Both 41 and 43 Bush, Truman, Lincoln, just off the top of my head. Clinton was paid 104 million minus taxes would leave him with about 60 million still ???????.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at November 23, 2016 2:38 PM
KAP,
Don’t forget to add Hillary’s speaking fees as well as the royalties from all the books they’ve written.
Bush 41 used true blind trust. He didn’t just hand thing off to his adult children.
Bush 43 used a blind trust too.Posted by: Warren Porter at November 23, 2016 3:41 PM
Warped, However they got their money I really don’t care but the fact is that they said they were broke when leaving the W.H. and now they are rich. As far as Trump is concerned he is stepping down and letting his kids and execs run the company. If there is any foul play I am sure congressional Democrats will be all over it like stink on crap. So give it a rest.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at November 23, 2016 4:55 PM
KAP,
There ALREADY has been foul play. Diplomats are choosing to spend the night at Trump’s hotel because they think it will curry favor. Buenos Aires now has to weigh the impact on Argentine-American relations when debating Trump’s construction permits. Now, imagine the inevtiable catch-22 that would come about if a Trump branded building wasattacked by terrorists. This is a huge problem that needs to be nipped in the bud. The ONLY solution is for the Trump family to divest from their company.Posted by: Warren Porter at November 23, 2016 6:05 PM
Warped, "THEY THINK" Wish in one hand and S**t in the other see which fill the fastest! Give it a rest he ain't President until Jan. 20, 2017
So are we just supposed to trust Trump that he will not prejudice an envoy just because they choose to sleep in a competitor’s hotel?Posted by: Warren Porter at November 23, 2016 8:13 PM
Warped, I don’t know what Trump will do and neither do you. All you are doing is making assumptions. As an actor in Under Siege 2 said, a Steven Segal movie, “Assumption is the mother of all F**K ups” Give it a rest he ain’t President yet. As I stated if he does do something stupid the Democrats will be on him like stink on crap.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at November 23, 2016 8:39 PM
Even if Trump ended up being an angel, the mere rumor that he may be compromised is damaging. Trump needs to eliminate these suspicions by divesting his family from his business.Posted by: Warren Porter at November 23, 2016 9:49 PM
Warped, He has until Jan. 20, 2017, Give it a rest.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at November 23, 2016 10:12 PM
It is not ethical for Trump to sell America out during the intervening weeks before his inauguration. He needs to take proactive measures NOW to eliminate his conflicts of interest.
And you guys were all in Hillary’s business because she spent the Emir of Qatar’s money helping combat disease in Africa. Give me a break.Posted by: Warren Porter at November 24, 2016 6:43 AM
Warped, That’s because nobody expected Trump to win, He has til Jan. 20 2017, give it a break.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at November 24, 2016 9:28 AM
IF he liquidates everything before January 20, then he will be fine. But I am going to continue complaining as long as he continues the charade of pretending that handing the business to his kids eliminates these conflicts of interest.Posted by: Warren Porter at November 27, 2016 3:03 PM
Warped, WHATEVER!
