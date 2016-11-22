Democrats & Liberals Archives

The Sugarcoats 1: No Peace with the Alt-Right

Folks talk about many on the Alt-Right as if they’re merely being naughty little boys, those scamps. Now I can understand the wish not to have the new emphasis on putting misogyny, racism and other bad behavior in the past become so stifling that it takes the playfulness out of society or our lives. That said, in the name of preserving that forgiving gray area of social behavior, we shouldn’t promote the bigoted sort of beliefs and ideologies that our fathers and grandfathers fought against.

When you talk about the Alt-Right, you're using a label created by the man who was just hailing Trump like some emperor or Fuhrer. Germany could be excused for falling into this trap, given that they were a Monarchy until the end of WWII. We've never been a Kingdom, only a Colony, and we threw off that yoke.

Steve Bannon's appointment in Trump's White House should concern people, because he was the general in the ranks of the Sugarcoats, what we should call those in the ranks of the Alt-Right who have made it their mission to make racism, sexism, and anti-semitism mainstream again, despite how harsh they seem to those of us born in better times.

The First Amendment means that we must tolerate even the most ugly lawful expressions of hatred and bigotry, legally speaking. But there is no obligation for private businesses or private individuals to maintain relationships with those who stand for such hate. There is also no obligation to tolerate their unlawful behavior, and we certainly should look for how the Trump White House deals with civil rights issues.

My Grandfather landed in Normandy on D-Day. He considered his service in that war as the pinnacle of all he did in his life. This is a guy who went on to become an executive in what became Exxon. He lived a pretty good life, economically speaking. Near the end of his life, he became very concerned for where the country was going. I don't think he was a huge fan of the people in the Tea Party.

I think hearing about Bannon, an apologist for Neonazis, for racists and bigots of all stripes, would have angered him deeply. He didn't fight the Nazis to have them vindicated here at home.

Now, 95% of Trump voters didn't jump up and yell shouts of joy to the Fuhrer. I think most of them didn't even realize the grave, subversive nature of Trump's association with those people. Their party really was never straight with them about it, much less their candidate. It's one of many things that the GOP failed to tell prospective Trump voters about.

But it's no use doing as Bannon does, and sugarcoating the truth. Bannon and his people are White Nationalists. They are people who are reacting to the demographic changes in this country with terror, and have no compunction of spreading their cowardly fear of their fellow Americans and immigrants, rather than leading people to do the difficult, but more courageous, more virtuous thing: learning to live with their new neighbors. America is not a nation based on tribes, on languages, on some specific race or nationality.

Some, claim the Alt-Right's attitudes are more traditional, and in one sense they're correct. But some traditions die for a good reason. I think the Holocaust was just the kick in the ass of people's consciences needed to end the ugly practice of antisemitism as a mainstream belief. There was long prejudice against Catholics and against the Irish, and being both, I'm thankful the traditions that once marked us as separate died.

America's glory is, in part, the steady decrease of the hypocrisy of it's founding ideals.

What? I'm accusing the Framers of being hypocrites? You mean the guys who talked about freedom while owning slaves, including George Washington? Yes. I'm talking about people who often thought women were inferior human beings, and that blacks, asians and others were subhuman, if they weren't objects of orientalist curiosity.

But did they just up and decide to be so hypocritical? No. Their shortfalls on their ideals came in part from their context in history. Those that thought women incapable lived in a time where they would rarely see women in positions of authority, where society hadn't really fully explored their potential. That doesn't make it right, but it makes it more obvious why they could come to such a foolish conclusion.

If you lived in the 1700s, and the only black people you encountered tended to be illiterate slaves or illiterate former slaves, and you, again, never tended to see them in positions of authority or whatever, it would be much easier to convince you of the prejudiced that they just couldn't do what a white man could.

The limits of our perspective can explain a lot of our hypocrisy, a lot of where our high ideals fall short. But with modern Americans like ourselves, it's far less excusable. A misogynist or racist these days has to contend with a plethora of examples, from world leaders to politicians and business leaders in our own country. What remains of old prejudice is often little more than a bias, a thumb on the scale rather than a wholesale denial of a balance.

That, though, can change, if some get their way, and the old prejudices are reinforced, reintroduced. Germany is a prime example. It went from a haven of modern progressive thought to a den of raving insanity within the space of a couple generations. It went from a place that produced the pride of Europe, that was renown for it scientific and cultural magnificence, to a nation that became the byword for the worst possible cruelty and prejudice.

The people who would bring this all back on our side of the Atlantic, who would fill our heads with this junk, know that their philosophies and beliefs are deeply disfavored, in their raw and unsweetened form. They know people can taste the foulness if it isn't thickly euphemized and rationalized. So, quite frankly, they lie. They hide the connections until they're in a position to force others to their beliefs. They compartmentalize knowledge of their real intentions until people are unable to stop them.

It was all out there, but it didn't get half the coverage it should have. Why? Because people were afraid of scaring off viewers over charges of bias. Facebook pulled back on managing its content because of such charges, and ended up getting flooded with more fake news than real, news that could have changed the course of the election.

And that's the real issue here: The viral nature of the internet, the way things spread exponentially rather than linearly, means we're hit with a lot of BS before good information even gets out the door. People like this man took advantage of that non-linear, social-networked structure to get past people's defense, with the result that they essentially believed the most obvious of trash. When everything is about who can be trusted, not what can be trusted, there's no accountability, there's no defense against being misled.

I'm a big believer in the fallibility of human cognition and reason. That's not merely of the hoi polloi, that's everybody, leaders and led alike. That's part of the reason why we have a system like we do, part of the reason why we have a Constitution, with multiple layers of constraint and condition on the actions of government. It gets frustrating, I know, but if you're serious about government power being limited, you must accept limitations on yourself as well as others.

I believe in government of, for, and by the people. I believe that what benefits most people should be what we govern by. I believe in the general interest, the public interest over the special interest. I believe in equality, and equal protection of the law. I believe that discrimination has no place in our democracy.

I take very seriously the values I was taught as a kid in a Texas Elementary. But I have to deal with those values in terms of the real world, and I have to deal with the fact that many things I believed about the history of my country just weren't true. That comes with a lot of heartache and headache, a lot of sadness where there was once pride. But it also comes with a greater appreciation of what we rightly celebrated ourselves for. The Framers may not have been perfect about slavery, but at least they struggled with its morality, as a group. The Framers may not have had a place for women in their politics, but their ideas were the seeds of that liberation, and also that of non-whites. Many of the Framers may not have looked at their slaves or servants as being just like them in many or most respects, but they were anyways, and looking at the principles of our country's founding, others took the Framer's vision that next step that even they did not imagine it would take.

So many lament what has happened with labor in this country, the extent to which they've seen anti-corruption measures corroded, and so on and so forth. But if you read enough about American history, you'll realize that the exceptional country you have today wasn't the result of these perfect figures having perfect ideas that were perfectly carried out without trouble. The story of this country since it's start has been struggle with its high, idealistic principles, and typical, harsh reality, between loyalty to traditions and religions, and loyalty to enlightenment principles of free thought, of people reasoning for themselves, believing for themselves, rather than obeying some self-satisfied authority.

This nation has rarely ever been exactly what any of its citizens intended or wanted, but that was never the point. The Framers understood something critical about the nature of political power: that broken apart, split among many different sorts of people, among different independent branches, it would better reflect the citizens of this country, yet at the same time avoid the pitfalls many democratic states suffered from.

I think Trump has let in some pretty dark and nasty forces into our politics, but it wouldn't be the first or even the second time we've faced it. There were many Americans who unfortunately aligned themselves with the Germans, who shared their hostilities. There were Americans later who joined fringe groups like the John Birch Society, or who joined up with the first of the Neo-Nazis.. Before them, there have been all kinds of racist and bigoted organizations, from the KKK to the Know-Nothings.

We can pretend we're somehow above these things happening, tell ourselves that Trump couldn't possibly be this sociopathic, this bigoted for this that or the other reason, but when the leader of the Alt-Right movement, the one who gave it its name is hailing Donald Trump like his own personal fuhrer, I'm interested to know just when Trump will stomp that bug flat, if ever. I'm interested to find out how much Trump knew, and when he knew it about the people he was putting himself in bed with.

There is one thing I know. I don't think I have it in me to be merciful. Democrats have long been troubled by the Republicans over having even the slightest resemblance to the Commies we fought in the Cold War. They've long been faulted for the things that their most radical elements did. Meanwhile, though, Republican leaders have hypocritically engaged in greater and greater departures from America's cultural mainstream, legitimizing folks like Richard Spencer and others like him.

Nobody's going to openly admit this until there is nothing to be done about it. It needs to be dealt with harshly, and by that, I mean, identified for what it is and identified as wrong for what it is. These people are willingly allying themselves with the spirit of a movement that was one of our most hated enemies. They despise what is best in America, what makes us different than a million other arrogant little countries that play with the standard patriotic tropes.

We're better than this, and unfortunately because of how things have turned out, we're going to have to prove it. Better to prove it now, then have to prove it later, after things have gotten much, much worse.

Oh, and before you tell me that such movements might make this country great again, I seem to remember that those movements generally ended up creating the darkest chapters, the most disastrous wars in their nations' histories. They grabbed plenty of power for themselves, but in general exercised no better judgment in the end than anybody else. They could just bully others out of holding them accountable. That's not the same as avoiding the terrible trends and disastrous decisions, though.

This country is justifiably proud of the fact that our system lets us correct these mistakes. For some, who have no patience with such accountability, or who deeply fear what will happen if anybody but their own rule, this is a fearful outcome, but then, the system is designed to operate despite their lack of faith in it.

But I don't believe that system cannot be broken. I would much rather we avoid that outcome, but it is a possibility when folks value keeping their own power more than keeping the oaths of office that ask them to uphold the laws and the constitution even when it's inconvenient to them.

The time for this kind of divisive and hateful politics is over, this constant attempt to use conspiracy theory and bitter racial politics to substitute for doing good by the people and leading well is reducing our politics to a useless mess, with gridlocked institutions unable to function like they're supposed to.

A great deal of the way these people wormed their way back into prominence centers around bias. They accuse others of it constantly, use the guilt and uncertainty surrounding that to stifle outrage at what they're actually saying or doing, and convincing many of their own that the ugly truth is merely somebody giving the movement, the people, a hard time. Here, though, in this case, even Republican-run election boards are being accused of helping to steal the office for Pat McRory's rival, the Democrat. They, of course, deny this vociferously. But the real ugly thing here is what McRory is trying to do, by putting the election in uncertain territory: Literally steal the election:





McCrory can, and probably will, still ask for a statewide recount. But he must know that a recount will not close such a sizable gap. His real goal appears to be to delegitimize the results to such an extent that the state legislature--which holds a Republican supermajority--can step in and select him as the winner. North Carolina state law states that when "a contest arises out of the general election," and that contest pertains "to the conduct or results of the election," the legislature "shall determine which candidate received the highest number of votes" and "declare that candidate to be elected." By alleging fraud, mishandling of ballots, and irregular vote-counting, McCrory is laying the groundwork for the legislature to proclaim that a "contest" has arisen as to "the conduct or results of the election." At that point, it can step in, assert that McCrory received "the highest number" of legitimate votes, and "declare [him] to be elected."

For the past eight years, Republicans have decried Obama and the Democrat's leadership as tyranny. But what do you call it when fewer and fewer Republican voters are given more and more power over many more Democratic voters? What do you call it when the ideology and policies of a minority of all American voters is given power not earned through honest majorities?

The Framers went out of their way to make the agreement to the Constitution unanimous, even including the Bill of Rights out of a desire to make the Constitution palatable to it's opponents. They put so much thought and effort into making changes in the Constitution, Treaties, Veto overrides, and other incredible shifts in political and governmental power subject to the necessity of broad consensus. They even engineered our legislature to where there was a balance between the states with lots of land, and lots of people.

They did a lot to encourage government by consensus, government in which citizens dealt with each other more fairly. It wasn't perfect, but theirs was a step in the direction of a Republican that would not be so easily torn apart by civil conflict, because the differences within the country would balance themselves out, and the movements without staying power and popularity would die out.

McRory doesn't care about that. Like many Tea Partiers, he sees his people and his people alone as the heirs of Constitutional traditional government, the only people who, in his eyes, have legitimacy to rule.

That's not what the system was designed to encourage, but it seems like they're doing their best to force themselves on the state of North Carolina.

On and on it goes. The question that's not asked, nor answered by them is this: at what point should the sentiment that they do not deserve power, that their power is not legitimate counterbalance theirs? At what point does a population that does not want to be governed by them, in that way, get the government that it deserves to have?

On a national level, we are going to be getting a President here that lost the Popular vote by more than Richard Nixon did in 1960. Yet this President and his supporters and fellow party members are going to pretend, it seems, that they washed in on a mandate.

They didn't. They're in even a worse position than Bush. Bush at least had a very, very close decision, and lost the popular vote by around a half a million. Trump is going to lose that vote, at this point, by three times more voters. He's going to enter Washington with a Republican Senate maybe two or three votes from being a Democratic Senate, with a House where the Republicans have lost eight votes.

The popular notion is that he won this incredible victory, and it is half true: nobody expected him to win. But other than that, I would say that this has more the shape of a near miss at a disaster. If Comey had not intervened, knocked the election off its trajectory, we could have been dealing with a Senate and White House in Democratic hands. If people like McRory hadn't been busy violating the voting rights of millions of minorities, these states would have likely gone against Trump.

Take a look at the last few elections. If you had to pin me down on occasions where the Republicans went all out in Presidential elections, I would point to 1994 and 2016. Look at 2008, 2016, then. When Democrats win, they win by huge margins. Three of the last five elections went Republican, but when they did, two out of those three times, the popular vote was lost, and the electoral college afforded them their victory. They won the votes in the right places, and those critical placements of votes afforded them their victory. Even the one victory, by three million, was smaller than Truman's victory in 1948.

First term Presidents that don't win the Popular vote start out weak from the start. If Trump lost a few percent points of support, a small degree of enthusiasm from supporters, or galvanizes a counter-response of sufficient power, he's toast. Trump stands on the threshold of a critical mass.

He's already walking back his most famous promises, offering healing to "Crooked Hillary," firmly condemning the Alt-Right he was so wishy-washy about when he was running, and so on and so forth. The Wall is becoming more metaphorical, and Obamacare isn't quite the toast that the eager Republicans were promising.

The question is, how many voters is he trading for how many others?

The problem for Trump, and Republicans in general, is that I'm not sure that their left hand knew just how fricking terrible the things the right hand was getting up to. They sugarcoated and soft-pedaled the magnitude of fringiness of their Alt-Right colleagues, and perhaps didn't realize just how [screw]ed they were until they saw their friends sieg heiling Trump with the founder of the Alt Right helping to translate, saying Hail Trump, Hail Victory, etc.

He can tell the Alt-Right to get lost, but the Alt-Right is sort of like a stalker ex. They know their basic views aren't anywhere near acceptable to the mainstream, so they're willing to accept a level of private support to soften the blow of public denunciations. But the rest of us aren't stupid. You put Kris Kobach, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions in cabinet positions, and put Steve "Fly the Confederate Flag High with Pride" Bannon in the West Wing, and people will, for some strange reason, think you're lying to them when you say you want nothing to do with the Alt Right. Ah, but if you do what you need to do, Mr. Trump, to convince the mainstream that you're not bigoted against Minorities, that your people aren't Crypto-fascists or Crypto-Nazis, you will earn as enemies those who likely helped you step onto that critical electoral margin, rather than fall off the cliff.

As long as they think that they have a friend in the White House, as long as they think they're star is on the rise, you will see more videos of Trump supporters doing what Richard Spencer's supporters are doing. That's a guarantee. These are people in the doorway of their particular closet, and they've wanted out for generations! But if you don't discourage them, then they will ensure that plenty of Republicans and Independents of good conscience won't come back to vote for Trump, and that many in the minority community will make a much more firm showing in 2018 and 2020 than they did the last time. That will especially be true if Trump and company put their foot in it with some policy decision or another.

Republicans these days seem to be doing everything they can to shake people from the complacency that the GOP's conservative message depended upon. People were willing to hear messages loosening up business regulations because they had so much faith that business had learned their lessons after years of such norms. They had faith that Wall Street would police itself. Thirty years ago, nobody had any idea how those big tax cuts would work out, no nine-digit budget deficits to give the average American stomach cramps about the debt. Thirty years ago, barely a generation had grown up under the civil rights laws, and the integration they led to. Thirty years ago, Republican foreign policy, in part, meant stability, meant freedom on a roll, Democracy winning over totalitarianism, American firepower unquestioned. Thirty years ago, we were recovering from One war that went bad, but back on our feet again. Thirty years ago, nobody had any idea the kinds of job losses that were going to come. They were used to careers lasting all their lives in the businesses they signed up with.

Now the GOP has become less a conservative party than a radical one, in any meaningful way. In the eighties, at least, the old world of the twenties was within living memory, so there was an excuse for people to want to go back. Now the people of today have no idea the way things were there, apart from theme-park history, free of all the [crap] and the disease and the pollution and injustice that pervaded that day and age. I mean, if the descendants of the immigrants of that time had to put up with the crap that their ancestors had to stomach, they'd become liberals overnight!

America is different and better than it once was, in many ways. But there's still work to do, and it's time we stop sugarcoating the situation we are in.