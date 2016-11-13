Democrats & Liberals Archives

An Amateur Cognitive Theorist's Perspective on Trump

Whatever the Republicans think happened on Tuesday, they lost. What? But obviously, they won the election! Well, thanks for pointing that out. But still, that, in part, was why they lost. When they say, “Make America Great Again”, which America are they talking about?

Are they talking about the Rich man's idea that America lost it's greatness when FDR changed things? The Religious Right's idea that it went away when we departed from a common Christian Culture? The Nativist's idea that we went wrong when we departed from the anti-immigrant, racially biased system of the early twentieth century? The Neo-Con's idea that where we really went wrong was in changing course from the aggressive foreign policy of the Kennedy era? Or are we talking about the warm fuzzies of a particular administration, ranging from Eisenhower to Nixon, from Reagan to Dubya.

I'm citing all these because, quite frankly, there's more of a coalition of discontents than one truly unified mass of them. But they all agree: things were better when we were in charge. Things were better, when this, that, or the other constraint on our behavior didn't hold.

I'm not sure they even realize it. They can't all get what they want, and Trump has offered everybody exactly what they want in order to get enough people out there to get what he wanted: the Presidency.

So, he managed to balance the umbrella on the tip of his finger. Now the symmetry breaks.

What is symmetry breaking? Well, it's what happens when that umbrella picks a side to fall toward. Now, things aren't as simple as a rigid umbrella tipping over to one side or another, but the fact is, Trump's constituents have conflicting desires of what happens now that Republicans control everything. There are some people who want nothing more than just an improvement in their standard of living. There are others who don't give a crap about that standard, who simply want us to run off the immigrants, illegal or otherwise. There are some who want to see the roll-back of some liberties for some people. Some want us to be more belligerent, while others want us to be less, withdrawing from all that.

I don't think people really listened, and really, critically examined what he was saying, or they might have realized just how unlikely it will be that Trump hasn't lied to somebody about what he intends to do. Nor, after years of red-faced rhetoric, including plenty from Trump himself, do I think that people have critically sat down and worked out what they would be losing. Let's take Obamacare for example.

I mean, you folks on the Right threw a fit over five million people getting their preferred policies cancelled. You got angry over a 25% increase in premiums. What happens when you repeal and replace Obamacare? Well, you might instantly end up getting rid of insurance for a whole lot more than 5 million people. You might find a whole lot more people going on indigent care, and then there's Medicare drug benefits and all that other stuff. Do you really want to widen the donut hole? Do you really want to be caught given tens of billions of dollars in pretty much gratuitous subsides back to the insurance companies and drug companies?

This was part of why people like me loved the Obama Administration. Here was a guy who would actually think things through! He didn't just follow the politically easy route in deciding what to do, he'd look over what was actually happening, and would adjust how things were done to suit. If he had had a cooperative Congress, he could have done a lot better. Instead, he got people like Trump, ideologues who make promises that fit nicely on bumper stickers.

God help us. I look at this, and I see the consequences of teaching generations of Conservatives to essentially repeat back positions to the teacher like students in a class. Yes, they're well indoctrinated. But it makes people lazy in terms of dealing with the way the world actually works.

Obamacare is a perfect example. You ask me, can we change this for the better, should we alter it where it hasn't quite gone through like promised, and I'd say yes! I'm not wedded to that original proposal. Results should factor in, and that's the point of a system like ours. Republicans? They buried the needle on their criticism, were oh-so-fictionalized on the subject of what they were going to destroy. Why? Because they had to get people to hate something that was actually quite in their interests! They had to hate the idea of guaranteed, affordable healthcare coverage! Rather than do the sensible thing and approach it from the idea of sincere, results-oriented policy critique, which they judged would go over their constituents heads, they instead gut-punched everybody by saying that it was a communist takeover, that would destroy freedom in America as we knew it. I mean, Death Panels, for crying out loud!

But what happens when it passes, and when finally the GOP gets the power to undo it?

Well then, Nancy Pelosi told us: you pass the bill, you read the bill, you find out what's in it. When things finally turn to the subject of actual policy, things get a lot more trickier than "keep your government hands off my Medicare!" You end up having to pick and choose your changes, if you don't want to cause an epic disaster.

And guess what? As the Republican Congress, with a Republican President, there's nobody else to point to, to pass the buck. You can only pass the buck around the poker table. You can't force somebody who you beat out of the game to deal the cards. The buck stops here, as President Truman once said.

And this is one example, one subject on which the GOP said it knew everything, that everything the Democrats did was bad, that we should just chose them, and they'd make all the best choices. Trump won these voters by taking this extreme of rhetoric to which Republicans had taken themselves, and taken it even further than they dared to, because they knew, they'd have to make good on their promises. In a way, it would have been better for them if events had unfolded like it seemed they were going to unfold a month ago. Then, with a Democratic Senate, White House, a Democratic Court, and a waning Republican majority in the House, they could have complained to their hearts content that they weren't getting what they wanted.

Now they can get whatever they want. And they will be judged on each and everything they win. Each policy they implement will be judged on its success. Each outrage that comes from them, each predictable failure will be held against them. There are no other targets left But Trump, the Republican Congress, and the now likely conservative Supreme Court.

But that's not all. Because when the Republicans out there, the tired, dissatisfied voters went from Trump, they wanted change from how things were in Washington. They wanted an end to the gridlock. But also, they wanted less of the corruption that they've been seeing, less of the Washington politics. But the problem is, Trump has absolutely no experience in Washington, no experience in policymaking, in dealing with the federal court system, or the Supreme Court, or anything like that. He portrays himself as some kind of savior figure, but wouldn't the less naïve version of this story be that, having little experience, relying on others to help guide him through the complexity of Washington, he'll do little more than just turn in the breeze? Or, worse yet, he'll keep trying to satisfy whatever turn in the public mood arises, and he'll make a mess of policy in the process.

For years, Republicans have kept this country in a state of indecision, with precisely this point in mind. The filibusters, the takeover of Congress, first the House, then the Senate, and now this, have all been about stealing the choice of this country's direction away, halting the abhorrent direction they'd seen things going, ever since the Bush Administration and its Republican Congress declined and failed. They never registered that they'd made bad choices in any meaningful way, never really reformed themselves, and have spent ten years basically throwing rhetoric against the wall to see what stuck, and electing people accordingly.

Now, though, this party has to do it's job, and I'm not talking about satisfying its favorite voters, I'm talking about actually governing. They're making the choices now. It's their show, but now they are confronted with the complexity of the real world, which doesn't necessary serve their bias, the way their rhetoric, their belief in their own policy supremacy would. That real world is going to beat the crap out of them the way it does everybody, and they've done their absolute best to make sure that the average Democrat would prefer to throw them an anchor rather than a life preserver, if they see them struggling in the water. But worse yet, it might not work out any better for them IF we throw them that life preserver, because getting help from us would be tantamount to treason in their eyes! There are consequences to heightening the absurd, insular fearmongering about the other side to the levels they have. If many folks, inspired by the independence and non-establishment nature of the candidate see him making the deals, making the sausage, they might not like him that much anymore, and you might just see people going, "He sold us out!"

That's if Trump survives the full term. I think there's enough monkey business going around that Trump might not. If he is, for one reason or another, forced to resign, or put in a position where he can't win the next election, then some may blame his fellow Republicans for letting their hero down, or worse, conspiring against him.

Long story short, there is a lot to balance when you're at the top, and you can do a much better job of it, if the job, if good policy, not wish fulfillment, not defeating the other side and replacing them, is your first priority. When everything is about you, about your being better than anybody else, a position of great power is like the tip of a finger, balancing an umbrella. There are few ways to stand, and many ways to fall, especially if you weren't all that well balanced to begin with, and the GOP, in its rush to recover its power from it's height a decade ago, has utterly unbalanced itself.

How you gain power is as important as what you gain it to do, especially if you claim that you're going to be the best thing ever. Trump and the GOP have set an impossibly high bar for themselves, and nothing short of clearing it will ensure that they keep all the power they've fought for.