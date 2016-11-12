Democrats & Liberals Archives

Hate Crimes spike in wake of election

The United States has witnessed a rash of vandalism, intimidation and other crimes against minority groups in the past few days. Emboldened by the election of Donald Trump, White Supremacists are feeling comfortable engaging in a wide array of hateful activities.

As the torrent of reported crimes continues to flood my social media accounts, I eagerly await to hear what President-Elect Donald Trump will say on this matter.

There is no doubt in my mind that he condemns violence. But if he wishes to fulfil his promise to be a President for all Americans, he needs to put it in uncertain terms. THIS MUST STOP. A Muslim woman needs to be able to walk down the street in a hijab without fearing that she will be attacked. A Hispanic American citizen or permanent resident should not wake up to threatening messages telling him or her to leave the country. Gay couples need to be assured that expressing their affection in public is not going to stimulate rage. Pluralism in America needs to be returned to sanctity.

If certain Americans are offended because other Americans do not follow the same cultural mores, they need to learn to toughen up and grow thicker skin. Screaming threats, sending hateful messages or violently lashing out at another American is NOT the answer.