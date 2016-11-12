Democrats & Liberals Archives

Hate Crimes spike in wake of election
The United States has witnessed a rash of vandalism, intimidation and other crimes against minority groups in the past few days. Emboldened by the election of Donald Trump, White Supremacists are feeling comfortable engaging in a wide array of hateful activities.
As the torrent of reported crimes continues to flood my social media accounts, I eagerly await to hear what President-Elect Donald Trump will say on this matter.
There is no doubt in my mind that he condemns violence. But if he wishes to fulfil his promise to be a President for all Americans, he needs to put it in uncertain terms. THIS MUST STOP. A Muslim woman needs to be able to walk down the street in a hijab without fearing that she will be attacked. A Hispanic American citizen or permanent resident should not wake up to threatening messages telling him or her to leave the country. Gay couples need to be assured that expressing their affection in public is not going to stimulate rage. Pluralism in America needs to be returned to sanctity.
If certain Americans are offended because other Americans do not follow the same cultural mores, they need to learn to toughen up and grow thicker skin. Screaming threats, sending hateful messages or violently lashing out at another American is NOT the answer.Posted by Warren Porter at November 12, 2016 6:41 PM
They have defined “hate crime” down. You get some people calling names. Who cares?
The I like is “nd in Syracuse, N.Y., a group of pickup trucks - one draped with the Confederate flag - drove through an anti-Trump rally.” Were the anti-Trump folks in the road? I would support that kind of “crime” if it gets them to stop blocking traffic.
And maybe the hate is on the anti-Trump folks. You have seen examples of their destructive and hateful ways.
If you want to see a hate crime in action look here. AND the perps were so proud of their crime that they filmed it. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bRrMHuv0heQ
I agree with this - “If certain Americans are offended because other Americans do not follow the same cultural mores, they need to learn to toughen up and grow thicker skin. Screaming threats, sending hateful messages or violently lashing out at another American is NOT the answer.” Tell that to all our lefty friends.Posted by: Christine & John at November 12, 2016 8:55 PM
You get some people calling names. Who cares?
The point is that people no longer feel safe to be themselves. Before the election, social expectations kept people from harassing Muslims or LGBTQ folks, but now it seems that those taboos are falling by the wayside.
“If certain Americans are offended because other Americans do not follow the same cultural mores, they need to learn to toughen up and grow thicker skin. Screaming threats, sending hateful messages or violently lashing out at another American is NOT the answer.” Tell that to all our lefty friends.
I see zero incidents where our “lefty friends” are offended or upset simply because of someone’s different cultural mores. Only on the Right do I see this is a problem.
And no, wearing blackface on Halloween or flying a Confederate Flag is not merely a matter of differing cultural mores. This is not a situation that calls for moral relativism.Posted by: Warren Porter at November 12, 2016 9:24 PM
Anti-Trump gangs are roaming the streets, blocking highways and in some cases engaging in violent vandalism. What are their demands. As an older person of white, I would not feel safe hanging around the streets when these guys were out. In fact, you are not safe if you drive past them.Posted by: Christine & John at November 12, 2016 9:46 PM
I posted a video in the Independent column. I’m pretty sure the, so called, mother voted for Hillbilly. Where’s Warren Porter’s attention when it comes to how this person acts out against her 6 year old son?
Why can Warren Porter only find instances of Trump supporters acting out?
I’ll have to give him credit for linking to an article which included a report of a woman who lied to police when she said Trump supporters attacked her.
Perhaps he didn’t read that far into the article before he decided to use it.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 12, 2016 10:07 PM
Anti-Trump gangs are roaming the streets, blocking highways and in some cases engaging in violent vandalism. What are their demands. As an older person of white, I would not feel safe hanging around the streets when these guys were out. In fact, you are not safe if you drive past them.
Umm.. these gangs are college students aren’t they ? The same students many conservatives claim to be cry babies. Once you get a grip on your scared self, after you have peed your pants at the sight of these “gangs” just breathe deep and ask the police (marching along with these hardened gangsters) , dressed in full riot gear, for assistance Mr. older person of white, they will help you out.
Oh while your at it stop and pray, be grateful. Because if it were a right wing demonstration they would be armed with semi automatic weapons.
You’re right, j2t2. Only 6 year old children are in danger. Democratics only have the balls to take their vengeance out on little kids.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 13, 2016 8:05 AM
j2t2
Yes. Cry babies throwing tantrums. The two are not mutually exclusive. In fact they often go together. History show us that most oppressors have themselves claimed, and often believed, they were the oppressed.Posted by: Christine & John at November 13, 2016 9:44 AM
I thought people would condemn these acts, but it seems I was wrong. Trump’s America is shaping up to be a very sad place.Posted by: Warren Porter at November 13, 2016 10:06 AM
WW,
You seek to compare acts of vandalism and racist hatred towards another American citizen with a mother disciplining her son for exercising poor judgement. There is no comparison. This is my final comment on the matter.Posted by: Warren Porter at November 13, 2016 10:13 AM
These acts are small things in a much bigger landscape. No, will not get outraged when someone calls names. I am more upset by the rising rate of inner city murder and crime related to BLM. If you want to find dire racist consequences of a political action, there it is. And Hillary accepted and even sought their support.Posted by: Christine & John at November 13, 2016 10:41 AM
And then there is the spike of left hate crimes, as the one below. We deplore all violence. The motivation doesn’t matter unless it is direct defense of self or others. http://eheadlines.com/high-school-girl-pummeled-scratched-thrown-to-ground-stomped-on-for-supporting-trump-video/
Ahh the real brownshirts at work.Posted by: j2t2 at November 13, 2016 11:16 AM
C&J,
Words matter. In 1933, a German might have said that he would not get outraged by anti-semitic rhetoric because he was more upset by the Reichstag fire. Please note, that the “Leftist Hate Crimes” while indefensible, victimized someone for their actions; whereas in the crimes I have written about, people have victimized people for who they are . It is important distinction to consider.Posted by: Warren Porter at November 13, 2016 11:20 AM
Yes. Cry babies throwing tantrums. The two are not mutually exclusive. In fact they often go together. History show us that most oppressors have themselves claimed, and often believed, they were the oppressed.
How ironic I was just thinking you and Weary giving a thumbs up to right wing hate crimes whilst afraid of mostly peaceful demonstrations.
It seems the right, if Keeleys weird post in the red column is indicative of the trend, has went on the defensive by claiming the left are the fascist. You seem to be on the bandwagon with this nonsense. Trump the oppressor or Trump the oppressed. What a no-brainer.Posted by: j2t2 at November 13, 2016 11:32 AM
We deplore any violence. There just is not much in the way of “right wing” hate crimes that involve actual violence. Making someone feel uncomfortable is just too fuzzy.
The left is now rioting, busting things up, starting fires and attacking individuals. This is bad. When Obama was elected or reelected, remember the riots? Neither do I.Posted by: Christine & John at November 13, 2016 2:39 PM
Yeah, conservatives had the decency to wait until Santelli’s screed to begin their “Tea Party” riots.
I am not concerned about the current demonstrations, 6 months from now, they will be a distant memory. Like with the tea party protests, the media has over-hyped the reports of violence in each.
In contrast, the threats against a wide array of minority groups will undoubtedly continue until prominent Republicans gather the wherewithal to stop them. Maybe some of the threats are not intended to be serious, but the people who received them are not laughing. Mixing animus against the “other” with violence is a much worse situation than violence by itself as it causes people other than the direct victim to feel afraid.Posted by: Warren Porter at November 13, 2016 2:59 PM
Warren Porter and j2t2 will never admit their party is morally bankrupt and politically dead.
Well, a body will twitch and fart after it’s dead. If it doesn’t get buried it causes disease and stench.
And you gutless, heartless, partisan, hacks can cry all you want about that one.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 13, 2016 3:42 PM
The Tea Party never rioted in the sense that we are seeing the violence now. We should make the Tea Party demonstrations the gold standard. There was virtually no violence at Tea Party rallies and what violence there was generally was due to opponents making trouble.
There is not equivalence here. Tea Party was superior in its behavior than the anti-trump folks.
Threats against minority groups are insignificant at this time. We are talking ordinary name calling and innuendo. It just does not rise to the level of concern. Put another way, one weekend in Chicago routinely produces more real violence involving minorities than all the “right wing” attacks nationwide since the election.Posted by: Christine & John at November 13, 2016 5:07 PM
Offered without comment:
https://chartwellwest.com/2016/11/12/what-now/Posted by: Warren Porter at November 13, 2016 6:01 PM
Warren
Talking about your article - it is not liberal to want all Americans be treated decently. My observation is that conservatives are more likely to give to charity and treat all people decently.
The problem for a conservative is that we believe in choice and liberty. We do not expect the government the ensure that we are all treated decently.Posted by: Christine & John at November 13, 2016 6:51 PM
The problem is that people all across America are being treated indecently and conservatives have collectively chosen to look the other way. Even you have written that it is of little concern because it is, “ordinary name calling and innuendo”. IT IS NOT. We are witnessing rhetoric and behavior that has been taboo for decades once again creeping into the mainstream.Posted by: Warren Porter at November 13, 2016 6:53 PM
WP,
Exactly right. I will not accept it, I will not support it, and I will not go along with normalizing this.
Warren
Who is treating them indecently? And most of the cases you refer to are just not that bad. We lived through all sorts of indignities as kids. I could make a long list. Since I am a person of white, I could not call it racism, but it could be nasty. You adapt.
Now consider the cure, i.e. having government step in and pressure teenagers to be nicer to each other.
We can all take responsibly to confront instances of cruelty, rudeness or churlish behavior. And it usually works out well. America is a generally civilized place. Kids are safer in school now than any time in our lifetimes before now. Violent crimes such as murder, rape and assault are way down.
The idea that we would have a sudden - measurable - uptick in such rudeness within days of an election is ludicrous. It is one of those things that you can find if you want to look for it and confirm their previous beliefs.
It is very easy for both sides to find acts of rudeness or even violence. I have seen dozens of videos of Trump supporters being physically attacked, of children being attacked by other children for being supporters of Trump. I know there are others going the other way.
My personal experience with hate crime came when my son was attacked by six black thugs. They attacked him from behind, did not speak to him at all or even rob him. They just kicked him in the face until he was unconscious and the cops chased them off. I think of this when I hear some small potato incident of insult being blown up into a national story.
As long as we have Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson being respected as leaders, we know that your side has its share of hateful fools. You all can bring up some teenager sending an unpleasant email. I am not impressed.Posted by: Christine & John at November 13, 2016 7:19 PM
Presidents campaign they way they govern.
The Alt Right, white nationalist from Breitbart, Steve Bannon, will be Trump’s chief strategist.
Shortly after the Charleston massacre, when a racist murdered nine blacks after praying with them in church, and many pictures emerged of the killer embracing the Stars and Bars, Breitbart posted this headline:
“Hoist It High And Proud: The Confederate Flag Proclaims A Glorious Heritage.”Posted by: phx8 at November 13, 2016 7:36 PM
the cases you refer to are just not that bad
This is bad because of the intimidation factor. For instance, Muslim women are going outside without their hijab because they are afraid.
None of the actions you try to equate with these hateful acts contain that element of intimidation. Even your son’s brutal attack doesn’t spark fear in other White people. Us White people have the privilege of believing that what happened to your son won’t happen to us. Muslims and others do not have that privilege because of the legacy of racism and the frequency at which these threats are being made.
The idea that we would have a sudden - measurable - uptick in such rudeness within days of an election is ludicrous
Role models have profound power to influence the attitude and behavior of ordinary people.
As long as we have Al Sharpton and Jesse JacksonThese men have their problems and I generally do not support what they do. However, they have never tried to intimidate or threaten large groups of people simply for who they are. To equivocate here is simply unconscionable.
Now consider the cure, i.e. having government step in and pressure teenagers to be nicer to each other.
Actually, I consider the cure to be the reinstatement of the taboos against racism. This requires shaming people for their shameful behavior instead of making excuses.Posted by: Warren Porter at November 13, 2016 7:52 PM
It’s hard to take Warren Porter’s idea of intimidation seriously when he condones a woman throwing her 7 year old son out into the street for voting.
This kid trusted what he saw on TV and exercised his right to vote and his mother threw him out into the street! If that’s not voter intimidation I don’t know what is. And neither does Warren Porter.
This kid will most likely never vote his conscious again. He’s going to need someone to tell him who to vote for because this kid will forever remember how his mother threw him out into the street for voting for someone he thought he could trust.
And you condone it, Warren Porter. You have no room to talk about intimidation.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 13, 2016 8:07 PM
Phx8
When a Muslim terrorist kills dozens while yelling Muslim slogans do you condemn all Muslims? I hope not. Extend the same understanding to American southerners.
Warren
re Sharpton and Jackson - they made their reputations and money by threatening people. Sharpton came to fame based on a bogus rape allegation that ended up with a man killing himself. These are truly bad guys, but they are embraced by much of the left.
re taboos against racism - I will paraphrase my earlier comment. Do you think cultural traits can change in a few days based on the result of an election? And even if you do believe it, what would you propose we do?
One of the problems with “racism” is that it has become too broadly defined so people are coming to disrespect it.
Racism is simple. If you treat similar behaviors differently just because of race, you are racist. If you do not, you are not. When we start getting into the idea of thought crimes, it gets harder.
You can reference. I voiced my opposition to Trump more than a year before this election. But one thing I LIKE about him is that he is not PC. Another point is that he is now our president and everybody should get used to it. All these little pinprick attacks are not useful in making the situation better.Posted by: Christine & John at November 13, 2016 8:19 PM
j2t2 will never admit their party is morally bankrupt and politically dead.
As I have said Weary it isn’t my party. However the dems are in the minority in the house and Senate for at least 2 years so it will not affect the legislation coming out of DC that will be all on the repubs.
This inane rant you are on makes little sense,first the strawman that we all agree with this mom’s approach to her kids education. Secondly the false equivalence argument of the alt right and “supporters” of this mom is laughable at best.Posted by: j2t2 at November 13, 2016 8:26 PM
You are supporting voter intimidation. Because this involves an impressionable child makes it even worse. This had nothing to do with education.
The way your party is constantly justifying their actions by parroting the “for the children” crap, for you to support this behavior is the epitome of hypocrisy.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 13, 2016 8:57 PM
they made their reputations and money by threatening people
To put it most charitably, they may have threatened a few individuals. However, they never targeted whole peoples.
re taboos against racism - I will paraphrase my earlier comment. Do you think cultural traits can change in a few days based on the result of an election? And even if you do believe it, what would you propose we do?
Yes. And it comes down to end of political correctness. Before this week, racists did not feel comfortable expressing their hatred. Now, Trump’s ascension has given them new found confidence. If we cease to act now, what was taboo will cease to be. When racists learn that threatening letters brings no consequence, they will be emboldened to escalate to brutal physical violence. It is a pattern that history has seen before (witness the speed at which liberal Wiemar society succumbed to Nazism) and you should know better.Posted by: Warren Porter at November 13, 2016 9:13 PM
Warren
PC has gone well beyond real racism. It has become totalitarian with people looking for offense. As I said, racism simply means that you treat similar behaviors differently because of race. The rest is just commentary and it has gone too far.
The Weirmar Republic did not succumb to Nazism because people were suddenly made less tolerant.It was a political movement, a PROGRESSIVE movement. One that promised lots of government provided benefits and identified rich 1 percent types who were taking the money from the honest working folks. Anti-Semitic propaganda is very much like the anti-rich propaganda we hear today. Blame the bankers and the rich. That is what the National Socialist Workers Party did. Nazism is a species of socialism.
Ripping hijabs off of women’s heads or sending notes to Hispanic Americans threatening deportation are not “people looking for offense”.
It was a political movement
As if Trumpism isn’t a movement?
identified rich 1 percent types who were taking the money from the honest working folks
I know, I’ve read a hundred stories this week about how the rich coastal elite have rigged the economy against poor white working class “victims” in the heartland. It is eerily similar.Posted by: Warren Porter at November 13, 2016 10:27 PM
I wish to applaud Donald Trump for taking an unequivocal stance on this issue. It is only with this ironclad condemnation that we can ensure that this sort of harassment remains taboo. Shame on CBS for sitting on Trump’s message throughout the weekend. Trump’s message ought to have been made public sooner.Posted by: Warren Porter at November 13, 2016 10:52 PM
Warren
You know that Bernie and Warren started this crap and Occupy Wall Street made up the 1% story.
Re people being attacked, we all deplore that. Blaming Trump, however, is unfair. Hillary supporters are rioting in the streets. Obama supporters have been shooting each other in Chicago for the last ten years. BLM have been advocating police killings and generally making messes. They are all pinheads.
Re Nazis - I have long opposed big government over much control of the economy. I do not believe politics is the answer to personal problems. I do not feel that we are oppressed by a small, rich minority, and I am against the centralization of state power. In short, I do not like the progressive platform.Posted by: Christine & John at November 13, 2016 10:55 PM
A young relative of mine works with kids. Tomorrow she is developing an emergency plan for them because the Hispanic children are being threatened with texts demanding they leave the country.
At a high school south of my place, pick-up trucks buzzed the high school carrying huge confederate flags.Posted by: phx8 at November 14, 2016 1:27 AM
You are supporting voter intimidation. Because this involves an impressionable child makes it even worse. This had nothing to do with education.
Weary, you have went beyond laughable into delusional. Rule… someone who supports the conservative effort to suppress votes by passing restrictive laws cannot accuse others of “voter intimidation” because of one mother and her 7 year old son on Youtube. You are embarrassing yourself her Weary.
Remember Weary, Strawman and false equivalence logic is not a legit argument. Nor is projecting.Posted by: j2t2 at November 14, 2016 3:06 AM
I can see situations where a mother would discipline a child like that. If he was beating on his little sibling, or destroying furniture or writing on the walls. Having a disrespect for property or person would justify that type of behavior.
This kid didn’t do that. This kid was being punished for voting. The fact that you people find this normal and acceptable is very frightening indeed.
Posted by: Weary Willie at November 14, 2016 8:48 AM
Very frightening is thinking normal and acceptable is Trump appointing the extremist right winger to be his propagandist in this White House.
Very foolish and misleading is equating some youtube video with real issues.Posted by: j2t2 at November 14, 2016 11:11 AM
The right is fear-mongering as usual, and it won’t help a damn thing, if what they want is unity.
And guess what? They need it more than anybody else, because they won in only the most provisional of senses! Just a few tens of thousands votes difference in certain places out of tens of millions of votes. Two states.
Yet they want to start things out by calling any demonstration that has any kind of incident with any kind of violence a riot. This is the kind of fear-mongering that might keep Trump voters nice and motivated, but it will not seal any divides. Acknowledge the Protests for what they are, which a symptom of what happens when you run the most divisive election in recent American history, when the politics, the unethical, contrary to policy interventions of a rogue FBI chief throws an election far from where it would have naturally landed, and where the acknowledged, illegal intervention of a foreign power was common knowledge.
You guys won so ugly it’s not funny, but now you want to act, want to believe as if we’re all just going to kiss and make up! You want to believe that after all that, you have the right to the cooperation of the rest of us, cooperation you denied our outgoing President, even at the heart of a crisis whose consequences transcended party lines. If we can’t get your help in the middle of the freaking Financial Crisis, how can you expect us to give you all you want with Trump today?
Starting out with irresponsible accusations of rioting isn’t offering us an olive branch. In fact, I can’t think of much that would really count at this point as a peace offering, given that you’ve made so many extreme promises, made such a point of telling us that you wouldn’t compromise on anything for the past eight years, and glorified yourselves in that unthinking unflinching opposition.
If yo’re going to scorched earth us on our agenda, I don’t see the point in letting your side have any real fun there.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at November 14, 2016 11:26 AM
While these petty isolated incidents need to be rejected, you devalue actual examples of ‘hate crimes’ and ‘white supremacy’ with such silly comparisons and assumptions.
Especially when you must ignore actual events to make your case.
For years now leftists have been using intimidation, vandalism and violence to get their way. From the intimidation and threat of financial ruin for those who dare not support gay-marriage, to the overt racist actions of groups like ‘black lives matter,’ to the physical violence inflicted upon Trump supporters, to the destruction of personal and public property, it is clear that it is the leftists who are responsible for the increasing violence and division we have now, and that is awaiting us in the near future.
The fact that you ignore their threats, their sending hateful messages and their violently lashing out at other Americans IS exactly why they see such despicable actions as the answer.
But hey, you guys go ahead and keep writing off the threats, violence and destruction of tens of thousands as simple demonstrations, and keep ‘caring’ about what some idiot writes on a mirror or on the internet.
I’m sure that will make everything end up just peachy.
Posted by: kctim at November 14, 2016 2:03 PM
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2016/11/10/women-in-hijabs-on-2-campuses-say-they-were-attacked-by-men-invoking-donald-trump/
And no, wearing blackface on Halloween or flying a Confederate Flag is not merely a matter of differing cultural mores. This is not a situation that calls for moral relativism.
Posted by: Warren Porter at November 12, 2016 9:24 PM
OH, Please Warren, get a grip on reality. Children dressing up for Halloween can never be judged politically wrong regardless of whatever costume they choose. They can dress up as the Pope or the Devil, Hitler or Stalin, George Washington or Benedict Arnold, Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton…I don’t care and neither should anyone else.
Hate speech is legal in America. Burning the American flag is legal in America. We praise our police for withstanding hate speech directed against them. We tolerate hate speech directed against political candidates at rally’s and conventions.
I don’t care for “hate” speech myself. Some will say I write hateful words and perhaps they are correct. Hate me for what I write and I will not yell about my right not to be offended.
Burning the American Flag is really egregious to me. This flag has flown over battlefields, covered caskets, been lowered to honor the honorable, been raised to recognize achievement at Olympic Games, covered football fields, and found everywhere on national holidays.
Yet, some find it necessary to burn and deface that same flag that holds so much meaning for me an others. OK, burn the flag if you must. I will mourn your choice of protest.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 14, 2016 2:19 PM
Actually, I consider the cure to be the reinstatement of the taboos against racism. This requires shaming people for their shameful behavior instead of making excuses.
Posted by: Warren Porter at November 13, 2016 7:52 PM
Really Warren? Have legal redress for displays of racism? Perhaps we should have some national reeducation centers for racists where they break rocks and attend PC classes.
While you pout about “shameful behavior”’ there have been nearly 60 million abortions performed in our nation since 1973.
Wrap you head around sixty million unborn humans condemned to death by political decree.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 14, 2016 2:40 PM
“Disagreeing with President Obama does not make you a racist. Believing in the traditional definition of marriage does not make you homophobic. Supporting secure borders and obeying immigration laws does not make you xenophobic. Not wanting your 9-year-old daughter sharing a bathroom with an adult born with a penis is called good parenting in most circles—not transphobic.”
http://observer.com/2016/11/how-main-street-schooled-manhattan/Posted by: Royal Flush at November 14, 2016 4:33 PM
With all these exaggerations of so-called ‘hate crimes’ and ‘white supremacy,’ and the media scrambling to air, defend and justify these anti American leftists rioting, maybe the electoral college has a surprise planned for America.Posted by: kctim at November 14, 2016 4:51 PM
On Steve Bannon, named Chief Strategist for the Trump administration:
“Donald Trump just invited a white nationalist into the highest reaches of the government. Bannon has boasted that he made Breitbart News ‘the platform for the alt-right,’ which is the politically correct term for the resurrection of white nationalism.
“Under Bannon’s leadership, Breitbart News created news sections such as ‘Black Crime’ and compared the work of Planned Parenthood to the Holocaust. Under his leadership, Breitbart News ran this headline following the massacre of nine church-goers at an African American church in Charleston: ‘Hoist it high and proud: The Confederate flag proclaims a glorious heritage.’ He called conservative commentator Bill Kristol a ‘renegade Jew.’
Senator Jeff Merkley
The articles published by Breitbart while Bannon was editor are absolutely horrible. They are prime examples of racism, bigotry, xenophobia, misogyny, and more. The handful of titles noted above are only a sampler.
Make no mistake. We are dealing with white nationalists, better known as white supremacists. And remember, this is not some ridiculous video by a rando in Texas. This guy will be the Chief Strategist of the incoming administration.
You southpaws keep getting terminally ill. Your tongues are so spewed and coated with sick messages that you cannot really be honest with the words that come forth.
Why don’t ya just can it. Tuck it away. Much of what you lefties is so hate filled that the devil and his pitchfork would gladly join the parade.Posted by: tom humes at November 14, 2016 6:10 PM
Phx8,
You guys just lost an election partly because you highlight ‘white crime’ and ignore ‘black crime’ in order to attack the 2nd Amendment. Because you promote burning the American flag as being a symbol of freedom, while attacking the heritage of tens of millions of Americans through intimidation based on false narratives.
Your attempt to make ‘Hoist it high and proud: The Confederate flag proclaims a glorious heritage’ as a response supporting that shooting, is despicable.
You know, you guys might have done better at the polls if you would have used facts, rather than the dishonest hyperbole, to support your positions.Posted by: kctim at November 15, 2016 10:51 AM
The Breitbart Article regarding the Confederate battle flag was posted two weeks after the shooting and you are claiming that it wasn’t meant as a response?Posted by: Warren Porter at November 17, 2016 5:41 PM
.., while attacking the heritage of tens of millions of Americans through intimidation based on false narratives.
Didn’t I read something about that somewhere?Posted by: Weary Willie at November 18, 2016 10:08 AM
Warren Porter, it was probably in response to the left calling anyone who owned a battle flag a racist and associating them with the murderer.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 18, 2016 3:06 PM
Warren, it was not “a response supporting that shooting.”Posted by: kctim at November 18, 2016 4:11 PM
So, engaging in revisionist history that would make Dylann Roof proud is not considered support for him?Posted by: Warren Porter at November 18, 2016 6:21 PM
THIS IS NOT NORMAL!
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/education/wp/2016/11/25/go-back-to-the-cotton-farm-black-child-was-taunted-beaten-on-school-playground-family-says/?tid=pm_local_pop
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/acts-of-faith/wp/2016/11/27/trump-will-do-to-you-muslims-what-hitler-did-to-the-jews-mosques-get-threatening-letters/Posted by: Warren Porter at November 27, 2016 9:22 AM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.