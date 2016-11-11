Democrats & Liberals Archives

Trump is not Hitler (yet)

I understand that many of my brethren remain upset that the next President is a man who has stoked America’s racial divides and forged a new identity politics surrounding White nationalism. I understand that many people are upset that a demagogue will ascend to the Presidency despite receiving fewer votes than his opponent.

Many of these people are expressing their frustration and anger with peaceful demonstration and protest.

That said, these are not excuses for violence. Blocking highways, vandalizing property and disrupting commerce are not going to change anyone's mind and they are not in the American interest. There may be a time to do these things, but that time has not come to pass.

The 2016 campaign featured a candidate that poses many threats to America's fundamental culture and its values of freedom, equality and justice. However, the Reichstag has not been burned down. There is no "Enabling Act". Muslim immigration has not been banned. NATO remains positioned to counter Russian aggression. Armed enforcers are not storming Hispanic neighborhoods shouting "papers please". Nuclear weapon doctrine remains as MAD as it was before. The Leftists' nightmare has not realized itself yet.

I implore my fellow liberals, let us give Donald Trump a chance. We may not like the outcome, but he has won the right to govern the way he chooses. If Trump tramples upon fundamental liberties in pursuit of his ends, then that is the time for protests and backlash. However, until that happens we ought to adopt a wait and see approach. Donald Trump has promised many things. Until he is sworn in, I will give him the benefit of the doubt that his more extreme rhetoric was not meant to be taken literally. I will hope that sitting in the Oval Office inspires Trump to be a President ALL Americans can believe in.

If the only difference between an Obama and a Trump Presidency is a conservative Supreme Court, a reduction in taxes and regulations and an increase in the enforcement of immigration law and defense spending, then I do not think the Left will have much to complain about apart from the standard fights that have been fought for decades. Sure, inflation might become disastrous and harm the poor, but Trump is no different than anyone else in that respect. I may not like these policies, but I can live with them.